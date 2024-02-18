Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Alf777's avatar
Alf777
Feb 18, 2024

It is beyond me that highly educated people belief in the globe lie when it is impossible to defend.

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Andreas's avatar
Andreas
Feb 19, 2024

Thank you for making Biblical cosmology so obviously logical! It's just difficult for most to overcome lifelong indoctrination of the heliocentric model. Love your posts!

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