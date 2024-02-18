Derived From Felix Hung’s Exposition:

The Second Law of Thermodynamics, or The Law of Entropy, describes how energy will act. Hot will always flow to cold and high pressure will always flow to low pressure until equilibrium is reached within the area of the container in an isolated/closed static system.

When considered as a whole, gradient pressure systems such as The Earth’s atmosphere are homogenously isotropic, in that they reflect attributes and properties which are identical in all directions. In such systems, there must be something to press against in order to create gas pressure. Have you ever had a vacuum leak in your car’s EVAP system? Perhaps a microtubule broke. The EVAP system then loses pressure and your car will not function properly. The EVAP system is designed to stop fuel system fumes from leaking directly into the atmosphere. Vent lines from the fuel tank pass vapors to the vapor canister, where they are trapped and stored until the engine is started. Your EVAP system is a closed/isolated system, and that is why is holds pressure. With even the smallest leak, suddenly your check engine light activates.

Subsequently, atmospheric pressure would not even exist, given the huge pressure deferential between the gases in the atmosphere (760 Torr at sea level) and the alleged open system of the vacuum of Space (1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa), without being separated by a solid and impermeable, physical barrier of some kind.

Therefore, the necessary antecedent to gas pressure is containment, which we understand from “a posteriori” reasoning. When we say, “a posteriori”, we are denoting reasoning or knowledge which proceeds from observations or experiences to the deduction of probable causes, which debunks the idea of “Outer Space”, and so, we may logically conclude that we live in an isolated/closed system, enclosed by a container of some kind. Such a logical conclusion, which is a species of deductive reasoning, may also be considered an “a priori” conclusion. When we say “a priori”, we are denoting reasoning or knowledge which proceeds from theoretical deduction rather than from observation or experience.

This Model Holds Atmospheric Pressure Because it is Contained:

Just for the record...

Pressure gradients are instances of pressurization. The top layer of the Earth’s gaseous atmospheric gradient has almost zero pressure, so it's said to be approaching near vacuum. Nevertheless, in all known empirical observations of Thermodynamic systems, even the slightest gas pressure will redistribute itself to fill any available volume. It matters not how many atmospheric layers there are, nor how gradual they distribute themselves into pressure gradients.

This is The ImpossiBALL Heliocentric Model, Which Cannot Hold Pressure Because it is Contiguous to an Imaginary Vacuum:

Each successive higher-pressure layer will obey The Second Law of Thermodynamics and usher ever upward towards lower atmospheric pressure layers to fill whatever emptiness it can, all the way to Earth’s top gaseous atmospheric layer, (The Exosphere) which lay contiguous to the comparable zero vacuum pressure of Outer Space.

From there, the vacuum of Outer Space is continuous with the high to low pressure transference that went on at lower altitudes. It is a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics for these layers of continuous and contiguous atmosphere to remain stuck to a spinning ball against the vacuum of Outer Space.

Hence, The Heliocentric Model fails based upon its own internal inconsistencies, unscientific underpinnings, Thermodynamic violations, and blatant contradictions.

Exposition on Gravity by Ross Thatcher and Myself

To put it even more succinctly, there is no Gravity, without Gravity. Without pressure, every molecule seeks to expand into the void. In a glass of water, every molecule seeks to fill every available space of the glass, but stops at its own surface, because it’s under pressure. If you put this same glass into a vacuum chamber and extracted all the air, creating zero-pressure, the water instantly begins to boil, and return to its gaseous nature, or state of existence. It can only remain liquid water because there’s pressure. We cannot assume any fluctuations are attributed to Gravity because the vacuum chamber is still in the exact same “Gravity” as before. Let’s say you held a ball-bearing on the roof of the chamber with a strong magnet, and after the water had all boiled and the gas was sucked out by the force of a vacuum pump, if you remove the magnet, the ball-bearing simply drops, thereby demonstrating that there is no change in Gravity, only pressure.

Therefore, we can clearly see that imaginary Gravity is powerless to act against a force of any vacuum, even where Gravity is supposed to be strongest. Liquid water is immune to imaginary Gravity and will react violently towards any outward drop in pressure, regardless of temperature. Hence, Gravity must be a myth. It’s powerless against tiny molecules where it’s allegedly strongest, yet magically strongest against them where it’s weakest. Unless this assumed Gravity has already accumulated mass, it can’t exist. Yet, it can’t exist, until it’s accumulated mass. It is all a paradoxical and nonsensical, self-recursive feedback loop of illogical illusion.

In other words, in this gravitational model, Gravity is literally conferred to mass by virtue of its presence, while mass is literally imbued with gravitational attraction by virtue of its specific Gravity. As I have mentioned, it is a classic dog-chasing-its-tail, chicken-or-the-egg, self-recursive feedback loop of nonsensical paradox. In this model, there is no way to isolate nor determine which comes first, mass, or gravitational attraction. Together, they are not mutually exclusive variables, meaning that they are two events that happen simultaneously, and by extension, independently, with neither dependent upon the other, which completely contradicts Newton’s gravitational model, and therefore, nullifies both as mutually derivative events, thereby resulting in logical absurdities.

A Losing Ball Game of Gravity: Sparse Molecular Density, Unified Mass, and Gravity Versus an the Alleged “Near Perfect” Vacuum of Outer Space

Defying Gravity: The Pandora’s Box of Convoluted Scientism Explanations:

One thing I often hear is, “If Gravity is a real force, how come it arbitrarily can hold down trillions of tons of ocean water and yet something as light as helium balloon floats up effortlessly…”Defying Gravity?” (Yeah, I know, that's a song from The Smash Hit Musical, Wicked...the pun was intended.)

And, I agree, why is Gravity so arbitrary and nonsensical when you actually think about it? And with each supposed explanation that science gives, they open up a Pandora’s Box of contradictory question.

An Endless Chain of Explanations:

1. Do the Earth’s oceans’ trillions of droplets form a “Unified Mass” of their own causing The Earth’s alleged molten spinning core to hold the oceans down like a massively unified heavy weight?

2. But then a little tiny drop of water should float up like a Helium balloon since it weighs a fraction of the Unified Mass of an ocean’s collective unified droplets. And yet, such is not the case. And so it cannot be a mass issue. From the logic of mass being a function of Gravity (Mass equals Gravity), the single water droplet certainly fails the test of sufficient mass to allow Gravity to hold sway over it. It has the same mass as a tiny baby moth, and yet while the water drop remains inert upon the table, the baby moth effortlessly deifies gravity and floats up.

3. Ok, then can we say that the baby moth’s wings allow it to defy Gravity, then, while the water droplet has no wings and so, being of such minor mass, it remains inert on the table? It is one possibility.

4. And yet, it gets complex again when you consider a tiny soap bubble, with a mass twice as small as the water droplet, and yet it rises effortlessly, and with no tiny wings to assist it? Obviously, there is surface tension to consider with soapy water, and internal pressure applied by the air inside the bubble upon the bubble’s surface to sustain the bubble. Add that to the air you exhale, which in most cases is warmer than the ambient air temperature. This is the air that ends up in the bubble. Due to the density difference (hot air rises), the soap bubble will rise. And, of course, generally bubbles do not keep rising, indefinitely. Thermal equilibrium is quickly reached, and the driving buoyancy force disappears causing the bubble to bursts. Additionally, the density of water is affected by temperature. When water is heated, it expands, increasing in volume, but decreasing its overall molecular density, and so it rises as gas. The warmer the water, the more space it takes up, and the lower its density.

And so, The Pandora’s Box of convoluted scientism explanations continues to grow with each question raised about Gravity. It swiftly becomes a never-ending chain of explanations to justify previous faulty explanations. But the simple fact remains that buoyancy and density, as well as dielectric and electromagnetic principles, perfectly explain all the upward and downward motions of matter. Gravity is an unproven, extraneous, science fiction idea that was only created to justify The Heliocentric Model, Evolutionary Theory, Big Bang Cosmology, and ultimately, the Alien Contact narrative.

The Real Answer:

Gravity is an illusionary, fictional fantasy from ancient Hermetic and Kabbalistic Occultism, and nothing more. Electromagnetics, Dielectric Potential, Density, and Buoyancy are all that is necessary to explain all Newtonian physical properties and actions.

Flat Earthers Don't Understand Gravity?:

You Simply Cannot Have it Both Ways:

1. A Gravitational pull that is strong enough to resist the unimaginably powerful vacuum of Outer Space, weighing in at a unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, without smashing The Earth’s atmosphere down into a singularly flat and homogeneous blanket of isotropic density, along with all the creatures inhabiting it.

and…

2. A Gravitational pull that is weak enough to allow butterflies to float around, bubbles to float, multi-ton/high density clouds to float with ease, The Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik rigid airship weighing in at a mighty 23,567 pounds but can float around effortlessly, ocean waves frolic and dance with zero concern for Gravity, Bumble Bees to hover about with ease, helium balloons to float up effortlessly, little babies to move their limbs about effortlessly, and birds to fly for hours at altitudes as high as 10,000 feet with ease.