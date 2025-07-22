Only in an Enclosed (Contained) Environment, Can Atmospheric Pressure Remain Intact: This is a Thermodynamic Fact

There is a You Tube railroad tank car demonstration showing how a vacuum tank implodes instantaneously after a vacuum leak is created. Now imagine this situation with The Earth and the unimaginably powerful vacuum of alleged Outer Space, but a trillion times faster and more powerful. In The Heliocentric Model, The Earth, compared to the size of the Outer Space vacuum is like an atom compared to a vacuum volume that is a trillion times larger and powerful.

But note, in Outer Space, it would be the reverse. Instead of implosion, expansion would occur as The Earth’s atmospheric gradients seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space. The atmosphere would then expand out into the vacuum void in nanoseconds, leaving the Earth with zero atmosphere, instantaneously…if the Heliocentric Model was true.

Subsequently, with the theoretical low pressure of Outer Space at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr, 100 µPa to <3fPa, any pressure in a spacesuit would naturally expand outwards to fill any available volume in the surrounding vacuum and burst, unless impeded by a solidly robust and impermeable boundary, therefore killing any astronaut in seconds. (A Torr is a unit of pressure, specifically equal to 1/760 of a standard atmosphere. It’s also equivalent to the pressure exerted by a 1 mm column of mercury (1 mmHg). Named after the Italian physicist, Evangelista Torricelli, it’s often used in vacuum pressure measurements.) 10^-17 Torr represents an extremely powerful vacuum. It falls within the range of what is often referred to as "ultra-high vacuum" (UHV) or even "extremely high vacuum" (XHV), depending on the specific categorization. A pressure of 10^-17 Torr indicates a very low density of gas molecules, making it a highly evacuated environment.

Now, on Earth, even a vacuum compartment on a train with 2-inch-thick steel immediately implodes with the pressure differential between The Earth’s atmosphere and the vacuum train compartment’s internal vacuum. Think of how much more dramatic this effect would be, but in reverse, if an astronaut were to be in a flimsy NASA space suit in 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr, 100 µPa to <3fPa?

Note:

The vacuum chamber at NASA had to be constructed with a thick metal layer, in addition to thick walls of cement in order to prevent air from seeping through the pores of the concrete chamber during testing.

There is tremendous compression that occurs upon the vacuum walls, created by the pressure differential between the inside of the vacuum chamber and the external atmospheric pressure at 14.7 pounds per square inch (psi). This being the case, how could NASA, using only a flimsy spacesuit, prevent similar seepage with a vacuum far, far greater than anything NASA could ever dream of at 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa?

However the effect would be in reverse, obviously. The internal pressure of the spacesuit at 4.3 psi (pounds per square inch) would want to expand outwards to fill any available volume in the external vacuum void of imaginary Outer Space. It may not seem like a big pressure differential, but a pressure differential between 4.3 PSI and absolute zero psi can be considered significant and dangerous.

For humans, a pressure of 4.3 psi is roughly equivalent to the atmospheric pressure at an altitude of about 30,000 feet above sea level. At this altitude, the partial pressure of oxygen in the air is significantly reduced, leading to hypoxia (oxygen deficiency) and potentially causing altitude sickness. If the pressure were to drop even lower, the dangers would increase dramatically. Below a pressure called the Armstrong Limit (approximately 0.9 psi or 6.3 kPa), the fluids in a human body would begin to boil at body temperature, causing severe barotrauma and ultimately proving fatal without a pressurized suit. However, NASA’s pressurized spacesuit is composed of flimsy materials, including Spandex, urethane-coated nylon, Dacron, Neoprene-coated nylon, and Mylar so the astronauts can freely move. They would immediately start to expand like a balloon and burst in a vacuum of 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa <3fPa in order to fill any available low pressure zone they could fill. This is Thermodynamics in action.

Vacuum Chamber at NASA…Far, Far Weaker Than The 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa <3fPa Vacuum of Theoretical Outer Space:

NASA Spacesuits…Pretty Sturdy Defense Against The 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa Vacuum of Outer Space, Right? Hahahaha!!!

And so, the pressure differential between the interior of a spacesuit and the surrounding vacuum of outer space is a significant factor in the natural thermodynamic tendency of high pressure to expand out to fill any available volume in a contiguous low pressure system. In thermodynamics, fluids (gases or liquids) naturally flow from areas of higher pressure to areas of lower pressure. This is due to the fundamental principle that systems tend to move towards a state of equilibrium, and a pressure difference creates an unbalanced force driving the flow. Spacesuits maintain an internal pressure of around 4.3 psi (pounds per square inch), while the vacuum of space is essentially zero psi (0 psia). This creates a pressure difference that the spacesuit must withstand to protect the astronaut. However, one must remember that the pressure decrease from the ground on Earth to this hypothetical Outer Space domain is logarithmic. This means that for each increase in altitude, the pressure decreases by a certain dramatic non-linear factor. For instance, atmospheric pressure decreases logarithmically with increasing elevation. Therefore, the heights of the various pressure levels are plotted as the "logarithm" of the pressure, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As such, once we reach this hypothetical domain called Outer Space, the idea of an absolute zero psi (i.e., 0 psia) contiguous to a spacesuit’s internal pressure of around 4.3 psi is extremely dramatic, requiring unimaginable solid shielding to prevent the one higher pressure domain from expanding out to fill any available volume in the surrounding lower pressure system. Additionally, its unimaginable because it has never been done or tested. It’s all theoretical, just as Outer Space is a theoretical concept.

Railroad Tank Car Vacuum Implosion:

And with respcet to The Earth’s atmosphere, contiguous to theoretical Outer Space, it would be the reverse. Instead of implosion, expansion would occur as The Earth’s atmospheric gradients seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space. The atmosphere would then expand out into the vacuum void in nano seconds, leaving the Earth with zero atmosphere, instantaneously…if the Heliocentric Model was true.

But it is not true and that it why we still have atmosphere.

The Earth is an enclosed system, and not an imaginary spinning ball flying through a vacuum void.

Note in the video that the walls of the railroad vacuum car are made of many inches of reinforced steel, and yet, because of the pressure disequilibrium created between the car vacuum and the outer atmosphere, these steel walls, as they implode, are crushed like a tin can.

Now Consider The Molecular Density Between The Earth and Outer Space:

There is zero barrier…no wall at all.

Nothing.

And this is why The Heliocentric Model is so utterly preposterous and erroneous.

Regarding Balloon Expansion as External Pressure Decreases: An Analogy to Spacesuits in the Absolute Zero Pressure of Hypothetical Outer Space

Balloons expand at higher altitudes primarily due to decreasing atmospheric pressure. As a balloon ascends, the surrounding air pressure decreases, causing the gas inside the balloon to expand and stretch the balloon material. This expansion continues until the balloon material reaches its elastic limit and bursts, or until the balloon reaches a point where the internal and external pressures equalize. Now, this may be seen as analogous to the behavior of a spacesuit in the absolute zero pressure (i.e., 0 psia) of hypothetical Outer Space. And by the way, spacesuits consist of several layers of flimsy materials, (so the astronaut can freely move) including Spandex, urethane-coated nylon, Dacron, Neoprene-coated nylon, and Mylar. Essentially, a spacesuit is merely a glorified weather balloon waiting to burst as it approaches the absolute zero pressure (i.e., 0 psia) of hypothetical Outer Space.

Weather Balloon Popping 18 Miles Up:

Here's a more detailed explanation:

This law states that for a fixed amount of gas at a constant temperature, pressure and volume are inversely proportional. In simpler terms, as pressure decreases, volume increases, and vice versa.

Atmospheric Pressure:

At sea level, the atmospheric pressure is higher, meaning there's more air pushing down on the balloon. As the balloon ascends, the air pressure decreases, and there is less force pushing on the balloon from the outside.

Expansion:

Because the gas inside the balloon is still exerting pressure outward, and the external pressure is decreasing, the balloon expands to accommodate the increasing volume of the gas.

Bursting:

If the balloon expands too much, the material will eventually reach its breaking point, and the balloon will burst.

Gravity Cannot Help with The Earth’s Atmosphere and the Vacuum Void Dilemma:

And Gravity cannot come to the rescue because at the highest altitudes of The Earth’s Atmosphere, the molecular density is so spares that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation’s requirement for significant mass as a function of gravitational attraction. Mass is a fundamental measurement of how much matter an object contains. Weight is a measurement of the gravitational force on an object. It not only depends on the object's mass, but also on its location. We have seen that in the Universal Law of Gravitation the crucial quantity is mass. In popular language mass and weight are often used to mean the same thing; in reality they are related but quite different things. What we commonly call weight is really just the gravitational force exerted on an object of a certain mass.

Hence, both the insignificant molecular mass of higher attitudes, as well as their high-altitude location many miles above The Earth, create an insufficient condition for gravitational attraction to hold the Earth’s Atmosphere down around The Earth.

Atmospheric pressure gradients, without containment, cannot remain intact. And without high altitude molecular density, which relates to mass and Gravity in Newton’s gravitational attraction equations, gravitational attraction has zero power to prohibit the vacuum of space from ripping the Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients off from the Earth in nano seconds, as the layers atmospheric pressure seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space.

Newton’s Laws of Gravitational Attraction and how gravitational attraction works is a function of MASS, not WEIGHT. Heliocentrists conflate two different things when they think mass is the same as weight. Weight is a MEASUREMENT of the gravitational force on an object, not a force, in itself, that pushes objects down. It is merely a measurement. Mass is the variable that Newton’s Gravitational Attraction equation deals with. And at the highest altitudes, mass is virtually non-existent.

Additionally, the 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure at the Earth’s surface is a function ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE, not GRAVITY, according to Physics. And at the highest altitudes this 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure reduces to virtually zero. Thus, without some form of containment around the Earth’s atmosphere, there is nothing to prevent the Earth’s atmosphere from expanding out into the vacuum void of Outer Space. To do so would be a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics.

Expansion would occur as The Earth’s atmospheric gradients seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space. The atmosphere would then expand out into the vacuum void in nano seconds, leaving the Earth with zero atmosphere, instantaneously…if the Heliocentric Model was true.

Jim Le Blanc NASA’s Failed Vacuum Attempt

Spoiler: There is no way NASA can ever make any pressurized suit that could withstand the vastly stronger vacuum of Outer Space.

What happens when a space suit depressurizes in vacuum? On December 14, 1966, NASA spacesuit technician and test subject Jim LeBlanc found out. Suited up in an early Moon suit prototype, he entered a triple-doored vacuum chamber. Then, his pressurization hose somehow became disconnected and LeBlanc became the only person to survive near-vacuum pressures when his suit dropped from 3.8 psi to 0.1 psi in 10 seconds. And even after reconnecting the hose, his space suit did nothing to withstand the oppressive environment of the vacuum chamber.

This vacuum chamber was a fraction of a fraction as strong as the hypothetical vacuum of Outer Space. Not only would an astronaut require a space suit constructed of nearly one feet thick steel to even begin to resist the magnificent vacuum of Outer Space, even that thickness might be insufficient. Because of the Laws of Thermodynamics, atmospheres seek equilibrium. Nature abhors a vacuum and will always seek to eliminate such a void at all times, which makes the idea of wearable space suits absolutely absurd, not to mention the flimsy tin can that The Apollo Missions ALLEGEDLY went to Outer Space in.

Submarine Shells Under Pressure

To illustrate, Submarines have two to four millimeters of reinforced steel to withstand the pressure of deep oceans. One of the properties of liquid pressure is that it increases as depth increases. So, submarines have to withstand high liquid pressure, due to this reason they have thick, strong walls, and yet their environment is a thousand times less severe than Outer Space. An astronaut in a Space Suit would explode into a thousand pieces if encountering the vacuum of Outer Space. Submarine pressure hull are usually made of steel, aluminum, titanium, acrylic plastic and glass. However, the most widely used material is steel, because of a high degree of knowledge available to designers and manufacturers as well as of its outstanding performance in the ocean.4 Steel plates, approximately 2-3 in (5.1-7.6 cm) thick, are obtained from steel manufacturers. These plates are cut to the proper size with acetylene torches. The cut steel plates are moved between large metal rollers under tons of pressure.

The Apollo Space Suit

The Apollo space suit was basically a one-piece suit. The suits were approximately 3/16" thick. The suits were basically made by sewing and cementing various materials together, and then attaching metal parts that let you join the different components together. Suit materials include: ortho-fabric, aluminized mylar, neoprene-coated nylon, Dacron, urethane-coated nylon, tricot, nylon/spandex, stainless steel, and high strength composite materials. But, there was no dense steel shielding involved, and nothing to withstand even a relatively strong vacuum chamber on Earth.

Conclusion

The entire space walk narrative was simply a Hollywood science fiction drama. There was no astronaut in the vacuum of Outer Space that could have survived even a nano second of such an environment.

Jim LeBlanc Reflects Upon His Vacuum Chamber Experience

“As I stumbled backwards, I could feel the saliva on my tongue starting to bubble just before I went unconscious and that’s the last thing I remember,” recalls LeBlanc.

“Essentially, he had no pressure on the outside of his body and that’s a very unusual case to get,” explains Cliff Hess, the supervising engineer. “There’s very little in the space medical literature about what happens when you have that. There’s a lot of conjecture, that your fluids will boil.”

“The chamber – which would normally take 30 minutes to re-pressurized – was blasted back to atmospheric pressure in 87 seconds. Amazingly, LeBlanc survived with just an earache to show for his ordeal. That really was a close call in the spaceflight history.”

And so, there is no way NASA can ever make any pressurized suit that could withstand the vastly stronger vacuum of Outer Space.