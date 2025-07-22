Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
Jul 22, 2025

But, But, But We went to the Moon!!! You have to believe it, you must believe it because the Government said you had to believe it! Just like 911, and all the other made up crap that they say we must believe! It's amazing what Hollywood and the Government/CIA can do to make us believe in their BS.

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Kevin Love's avatar
Kevin Love
Jul 24, 2025

This is excellent empirical evidence! I always take GOD’s word as the Standard to test science. Since we live under an atheistic science community, the data we see will always be contrary to scripture, therefore we can trust that whatever we are told by mainstream Scientism, we can take the opposite as gospel truth! Plain and simple.

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