With a total length of approximately 4,130 miles between the region of Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean Sea, the Nile River is among the longest rivers on Earth. The Nile River flows from South to North through northeastern Africa, originating near Lake Victoria and emptying into the Mediterranean Sea on the coast of Egypt. Since half of that path, (2,065 miles), would be uphill, the other half being downhill, and if we grant The Heliocentric delusion where there is no up or down with a ball whizzing through a space vacuum, then that comes to approximately 532 miles (approximately 2,779,811 feet) of uphill curvature, and subsequently, water flowing uphill that distance.

Have you ever seen a river flow uphill? Of course, not. Water seeks its own level and so, it stays where it is as level, or flows downhill with any drop in elevation to attempt to seek its own level again. Water does not flow uphill, and especially not for 532 miles.

Why Does Water Seek its Own Level?

Gravity is not why water seeks its own level, but rather, water seeks its own level because it is denser than the atmospheric medium in which it inhabits, which is air. Water simply falls to find its equilibrium within the Natural Order of contingent densities and surrounding mediums.

But, if you believe The Heliocentric Model is true, this is the insane situation into which you are buying. However, if you know you live on a plane, with various topological variation, (e.g., hills, mountains, canyons, etc…), then the path of The Nile River makes more sense. It’s simply obeying the natural physics of water to seek its own level.

Detractors will try to insert magical imaginary Gravity into the equation by saying that Gravity is a real and significant ingredient in determining a river’s course. But actually, contrasting elevations are all that is required to explain river flow, (i.e., either above or below sea level). All water seeks sea level, unless impeded or obstructed by some solid and impermeable barrier. Notice it is called sea level, not sea curve.

Source Elevation:

The Nile River begins at Lake Victoria, which is situated at a significant elevation above sea level.

Flow Direction:

As the river flows north towards the Mediterranean Sea, it gradually descends in elevation.

Delta Formation:

Because the Nile is above sea level when it reaches the Mediterranean, it forms a delta at its mouth.

Eric Dubay Discusses The Impossibility of The Mississippi and Nile Rivers Flowing Uphill Over The Imaginary Curvature of The Earth

In The Heliocentric Model, The Mississippi River System Flows Uphill

The Mississippi River System, also referred to as the Western Rivers, is a mostly riverine network of the United States which includes the Mississippi River and connecting waterways. The Mississippi River is the largest drainage basin in the United States. In the United States, the Mississippi drains about fifty-nine percent of the country's rivers.

From the perspective of natural geography and hydrology, the system consists of the Mississippi River itself and its numerous natural tributaries and distributaries. The major tributaries are the Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio and Red rivers. Given their flow volumes, major Ohio River tributaries like the Allegheny, Tennessee, and Wabash rivers are considered important tributaries to the Mississippi system. Before the Mississippi River reaches the Gulf of Mexico, it runs into its distributary, the Atchafalaya River.

Eric Dubay’s Commentary on The Mississippi River:

“The natural physics of water is to find and maintain its level. If Earth were a giant sphere tilted, wobbling and hurdling through infinite space then truly flat, consistently level surfaces would not exist here. But since Earth is in fact an extended flat plane, this fundamental physical property of fluids finding and remaining level is consistent with experience and common sense.

Rivers run down to sea-level finding the easiest course, North, South, East, West and all other intermediary directions over the Earth at the same time. If Earth were truly a spinning ball then many of these rivers would be impossibly flowing uphill, for example the Mississippi in its 3000 miles would have to ascend 11 miles before reaching the Gulf of Mexico.”

Heliocentrists Attempted To Debunk Eric Dubay’s Mississippi River Proof But Fail:

“Flat-Earthers often claim that if the Earth is spherical, then the Mississippi River will have to flow uphill to overcome the curvature of the Earth. They are wrong. Water flows to a lower potential, or in other words to a lower level with respect to sea level. The Mississippi River flows downhill to a level closer to sea level in its entire course. It empties into the Gulf of Mexico, which is the lowest potential along the Mississippi River basin.”

--Flat Earth Debunk Site

However, this attempt to debunk Dubay fails because their model infers exactly what Dubay is saying…that The Mississippi River is literally flowing uphill many miles over the Earth’s curvature to arrive at The Gulf of Mexico. Water seeks its own level in a container, yes, but in this situation we are talking about a distance from its traditional source of Lake Itasca in northern Minnesota, where The Mississippi River flows south for 2,340 miles to the Mississippi River Delta in the Gulf of Mexico, which adds an additional variable than that of the mere fundamental physical property of fluids finding and remaining level. The added variable of miles of curvature is in the equation, and Heliocentrists debunkers ignore this variable.

In The Heliocentric Model, The Nile River System Flows Uphill:

The Nile is a major north-flowing river in northeastern Africa. It flows into the Mediterranean Sea. The Nile is the longest river in Africa and has historically been considered the longest river in the world, though this has been contested by research suggesting that the Amazon River is slightly longer. Of the world's major rivers, the Nile is one of the smallest, as measured by annual flow in cubic meters of water. About 6,650 km (4,130 mi) long, its drainage basin covers eleven countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Republic of the Sudan, and Egypt. In particular, the Nile is the primary water source of Egypt, Sudan and South Sudan.

Eric Dubay’s Commentary on The Nile River:

“One portion of the Nile River flows for a thousand miles with a fall of only one foot. Parts of the West African Congo, according to the supposed inclination and movement of the ball-Earth, would be sometimes running uphill and sometimes down. This would also be the case for the Parana, Paraguay and other long rivers.”

Heliocentrists Attempted To Debunk Eric Dubay’s Nile River Proof But Fail:

“Flat-Earthers often claim that if the Earth is spherical, then the Nile will have to flow uphill to overcome the curvature of the Earth. They are wrong. Water flows to a lower potential, or in other words to a lower level with respect to sea level. The Nile flows downhill to a level closer to sea level in its entire course. It empties to the Atlantic Ocean, which is the lowest potential along the Nile basin. Flat-Earthers think if the water in a small container forms a flat surface, then it must always be flat no matter how wide the surface is. They are wrong. The surface of water forms a spherical surface that has roughly the same distance to Earth’s center of gravity. It appears flat only because the curvature is minuscule in such small container.”

--Flat Earth Debunk Site

This is just the same ploy used again.

This attempt to debunk Dubay also fails because their model infers exactly what Dubay is saying…that 4,132 mile long Nile River is literally flowing uphill many miles over the Earth’s curvature. Again, water seeks its own level in a container, yes, but the 4,132 mile length of The Nile River adds an additional variable than that of the mere fundamental physical property of fluids finding and remaining level. The added variable of miles of curvature is in the equation, and Heliocentrists debunkers ignore this variable, again. Then, they throw the invisible Gravity variable into the equation to make it all work by magic instead of by science and logic.

Note:

In both instance, we are talking about hundreds and hundreds of miles of Earth Topography, not merely some higher and lower sea level “pocket” or Topological aberration in the Earth’s surface, and so, Earth curvature must being factored into the equation. What Heliocentrists are doing is applying a Flat Earth model when it comes to discussing sea level, and then inserting a curved Earth model with magic Gravity to make their uphill flow claim work.

How Heliocentrism Answers the Question, “If The Earth is Round, How Does The Nile River Flow Uphill?”

In order to resolve this conflict over The Nile appearing to wrap around the alleged curvature of The Earth, Heliocentrism inserts Gravity into the problem, claiming that “up” is not North, but rather, up is above The Earth, and “down” is not South, but rather, facing The Earth.

Gila Valley Central:

The Question:

“How does a 4,258-mile river in northern Africa manage to meander along a 532-mile long upgrade?” In other words, the distance from the beginning of the river to the end is nearly a sixth of the distance around the entire planet. Since Earth is basically a round object, and the river is running south to north its entire length, how is it possible its waters can flow from deep inside a lower area of the African continent to dump into the Mediterranean Sea at the upper most end? Doesn’t this phenomenon defy Gravity?

The Heliocentric Answer:

The Nile River doesn’t flow “around” The Earth’s curvature Instead, it flows north following the path of least resistance downhill, influenced by Gravity. Its course is shaped by tectonic forces and geology, causing it to curve in a great “S” shape as it travels from its source in central Africa to the Mediterranean Sea. The river’s direction is determined by the Earth’s topography and geological uplift, not its spherical nature.

For the most part, Gravity is an equal force pulling down on all parts of the Earth at the same time. It doesn’t matter if it’s Mount Everest or the deepest depths of the Marianas Trench. The principle difference between the two locations is their distance from the center of the earth. Obviously, the top of Mount Everest is further away from the Earth’s center than the bottom of the Marianas, but the gravitational pull is about the same.

Normally, we think in of terms of water flowing downhill or from one place to another because of Gravity, which is partially correct. Actually, water doesn’t flow either downhill or uphill but follows the surface of the earth at any given location. Since all surface areas are measured by their distance from the center of the Earth – not just from the surface up – then water will flow from a point that is farther from the center of the Earth to a point that is closer. This distance can vary by as much as a few miles to as little as a fraction of an inch.

Think of mountain creeks cascading into a lower pond, which then drains into a stream that might become a tributary flowing into a lake that spills its contents into a river that eventually reaches the ocean. Each step of the way is lower in elevation than the previous one, but also closer to the center of the Earth.

If the Earth’s surface was absolutely smooth, a drop of water would stand still, incapable of moving in any direction because of perfect equilibrium or balance. But since the Earth’s surface is mostly irregular – mountains, hills, valleys, plains, lakes, rivers, oceans – then water will always move from the most distant point of the Earth’s center to the closest.

Although we never think about it, when we routinely move about the surface we are usually moving closer or farther from the Earth’s center, regardless of the Earth’s curvature. Either direction we care to go, if we travel a mile or 10,000 miles, we will still be influenced by the same universal gravitational field. There’s no escaping it, except in special circumstances.

The same holds true for the Nile or Mississippi River. The argument the Nile would have to gain 532 miles in altitude, as if climbing a hill, to compensate for the Earth’s curvature is a trick, for the simple reason, everything on the planet is attracted to the center, no matter where it may be located on the surface. Consequently, it doesn’t matter if a river flows south to north, north to south, east to west, west to east or any direction in between, or which side of the planet it may be on, Gravity and elevation are the primary ingredients in determining a river’s course.

In the Nile’s case, its source is Lake Victoria, located in the Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya region of Africa, at an elevation of 3,724 feet, or 3,955 miles to the center of the Earth. It then flows 4,258 miles northward to its terminus in Alexandria, Egypt, at an elevation of 16 feet, or about 3,954 miles to the center of the Earth. The total decent from start to finish, 3,708 feet – slightly less than three-fourths of a mile with approximately 0.87 of a foot drop per mile on average (3,708 divided by 4,258 = 0.87). Influence of Earth’s curvature, none.

Also, in space, there really isn’t any compass reference points. The North Star is north to us, as is the North Pole, The Sun rises in the east and left leaning politics. These are man-created concepts to aid in navigation or description of something. The Nile appears to flow south to north, but in space, it doesn’t make any difference, nor does Gravity care since it’s constantly exerting the same amount of force on Earth’s entire surface area.

The Heliocentric Position: