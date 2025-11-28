Godless Outer Space and Nihilistic Apathy: The Pretensions of Luciferianism
We are being systematically funneled into New Age psychosis, all of us, with each media production. Cling to Christ as never before.
Even though many people shy away from Christian interpretations of the current Scientific based Luciferian Technocracy, it is extremely important to realize that the Satanic Occult Elite who govern and control the world we inhabit by no means share our reticence. They are fully steeped in Luciferian and Satanic symbolism.
The point is we see ancient Secret Society Occult teachings stretching their grimy tentacles out through the ages and epochs of time only to be repackaged, again and again, by Occult initiates, from century to century, in a never ending supercharging and hyper-condensing of these ancient dark magic occult ideologies, until finally, we arrive at today with New Age, Transhumanist, Jason Mraz caliber, Pop Trash, Hyper-Optimistic, Philosophic, Techno Sapien, Word Play D.J.s like Jason Silva to spread the Theosophical Gospel once again to drugged up Google junkies who think that living forever, having infinite knowledge, and becoming God are a “pretty cool ideas, dude!”. Forget any A.I. Digital Elite Controlled Hell implications. “I want my MTV!” That’s all people know.
Revving you up for Luciferianism!:
JASON SILVA — From Awe to Action:
“HACKING GODHOOD”: Transhumanism/Mysticism = One Agenda...:
MICRODOSING: “Ego death”, Sagan’s Pharmakeia & the Space Lie...:
Dire Straits - Money For Nothing (Official Music Video):
Let look at Jesuit Hollywood Science Fiction…to mention but a few Hollywood, science fiction films abounding with Transhumanistic, A.I. themes:
Lawn Mower Man
Prometheus
Alien Covenant
Johnny Mnemonic
Blade Runner
Surrogates
2001 A Space Odyssey
I, Robot
Gattaca
Transcendence
Lucy
Limitless
The Island
Avatar
The Terminator
The Matrix
WALL·E
Ex Machina
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Brazil
Chappie
Bicentennial Man
Her
Mr. Nobody
Twelve Monkeys
Equilibrium
Elysium
Edge of Tomorrow
