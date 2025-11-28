We are being systematically funneled into New Age psychosis, all of us, with each media production. Cling to Christ as never before.

Even though many people shy away from Christian interpretations of the current Scientific based Luciferian Technocracy, it is extremely important to realize that the Satanic Occult Elite who govern and control the world we inhabit by no means share our reticence. They are fully steeped in Luciferian and Satanic symbolism.

The point is we see ancient Secret Society Occult teachings stretching their grimy tentacles out through the ages and epochs of time only to be repackaged, again and again, by Occult initiates, from century to century, in a never ending supercharging and hyper-condensing of these ancient dark magic occult ideologies, until finally, we arrive at today with New Age, Transhumanist, Jason Mraz caliber, Pop Trash, Hyper-Optimistic, Philosophic, Techno Sapien, Word Play D.J.s like Jason Silva to spread the Theosophical Gospel once again to drugged up Google junkies who think that living forever, having infinite knowledge, and becoming God are a “pretty cool ideas, dude!”. Forget any A.I. Digital Elite Controlled Hell implications. “I want my MTV!” That’s all people know.

Revving you up for Luciferianism!:

JASON SILVA — From Awe to Action:

“HACKING GODHOOD”: Transhumanism/Mysticism = One Agenda...:

MICRODOSING: “Ego death”, Sagan’s Pharmakeia & the Space Lie...:

Dire Straits - Money For Nothing (Official Music Video):

Let look at Jesuit Hollywood Science Fiction…to mention but a few Hollywood, science fiction films abounding with Transhumanistic, A.I. themes:

Lawn Mower Man

Prometheus

Alien Covenant

Johnny Mnemonic

Blade Runner

Surrogates

2001 A Space Odyssey

I, Robot

Gattaca

Transcendence

Lucy

Limitless

The Island

Avatar

The Terminator

The Matrix

WALL·E

Ex Machina

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Brazil

Chappie

Bicentennial Man

Her

Mr. Nobody

Twelve Monkeys

Equilibrium

Elysium

Edge of Tomorrow