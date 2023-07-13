Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

JamesDuff
Jul 13, 2023

One of my deceased buddies loved Carl Sagan,

I told him one day about 10 years ago the earth was flat. He did not speak to me for nearly 2 years.

Still thinking the earth is flat. Would like to know what nasa uses for their ISS orbiting fakery?

ISS going 17,000 mph is a joke. I have seen where they film underwater and get all that.

Carl Sagan like our Neil de grasse are sales guys

Bamboozle with huge numbers

We can see a sun 93 million miles away, and every picture nasa shows is an orange ball of flames. When I look at Sun it’s white? It’s much closer than

Some 93 million miles...

Scientism is a religion of dark matter that sucks you in to black holes and for 27 gazillion miles you come out the other end a sentient space traveling

Gypsy. That never leaves the Celestial Dome.

Earth is flat. Sun is white. All their HUGE numbers

Sound impressive alright.

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
