Carl Sagan and NASA Make it Up as They Go: Baffle them With Bullshit; Dazzle them With Big Numbers!
Freemason Carl Sagan:
Carl Sagan - Millions, Billions, and Trillions. All the Millions from Cosmos and in Order:
They frequently contradict their own Heliocentric Model because they are making it up as they go:
1.) If they need more magnitudes, they just add more digits to the size.
2.) If they need vaster distances, they simply make up extra light years.
3.) If they need more destructive forces, they simply invent the idea of Black Holes, and hire Hollywood directors and Walt Disney film studios to help them and embed it into people’s minds as real, movie after movie.
4.) If they need more expanding or contracting forces to make the Big Bang or Final Singularity work, they simply make up Dark Matter or Dark Energy. Its all proved with nonsensical math, which neither they nor you can ever understand so they got you over a barrel.
5.) If they need some cosmic glue, they simply make up Magic Gravity, which both attracts and repels depending upon what the needs of their Astrotheological narrative requires that afternoon.
6.) If they need magic Outer Space phenomena or spacecraft travels to distant Planets or Stars, they merely have their art staff crank out paintings, CGI computer graphics, and photoshop to airbrush it all to taste.
7.) There are Aillion, Billion, Cillion, Dillion, Eillion, Fillion, Gillion, Hillion, Illion, Jillion, Killion, Lillion, Million, Nillion, Oillion, Pillion, Qillion, Rillion, Sillion, Tillion, Uillion, Villion, Willion, Xillion, Yillion, Zillion...Stars…whatever we say because we are Carl Sagan and NASA.
One of my deceased buddies loved Carl Sagan,
I told him one day about 10 years ago the earth was flat. He did not speak to me for nearly 2 years.
Still thinking the earth is flat. Would like to know what nasa uses for their ISS orbiting fakery?
ISS going 17,000 mph is a joke. I have seen where they film underwater and get all that.
Carl Sagan like our Neil de grasse are sales guys
Bamboozle with huge numbers
We can see a sun 93 million miles away, and every picture nasa shows is an orange ball of flames. When I look at Sun it’s white? It’s much closer than
Some 93 million miles...
Scientism is a religion of dark matter that sucks you in to black holes and for 27 gazillion miles you come out the other end a sentient space traveling
Gypsy. That never leaves the Celestial Dome.
Earth is flat. Sun is white. All their HUGE numbers
Sound impressive alright.