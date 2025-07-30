Each Person Stands Beneath Their Own Personal “Planetarium” or Dome of Perception…

Because of the way Perspective works on flat plane, each person stands beneath their personal “Planetarium” as they look up from their Earth bound position.

Within each person’s field of vision, there is a compression on the horizon that occurs, limiting their field of vision and the sky above to a 360 degree dome or hemisphere, which encompasses them from the ground up. You “carry” your personal dome everywhere you go, and each person is privy to a slightly different perspective of celestial events above them, depending upon their geolocation.

The human eye tracks and engages with objects in a very specific way, interpreting distance as a function of its ability to resolve images into focus. This is called angular resolution. It also detects the position of images within its visual field by cross-referencing them with other objects in its field of view. Additionally, the eye cannot see forever. It can only see to a finite compression point on the horizon where the ground appears to meet the sky, which may be defined as “the convergence point.” And so, with respect to stargazing, you stand beneath an imaginary mini-hemisphere (dome of perception) 360 degrees all around you, and 180 degrees from apex to ground. And you are only perceptually cognizant of a limited array of celestial events in that perspective dome you stand beneath. And, if you were to travel 500 miles to a different geolocation, you would see a slightly different array of celestial events in your personal perspective dome. Ultimately, everything comes down to perspective when viewing external images. We each perceive things from our personal perspective. As such, perspective dictates how we comprehend what we perceive.

Apparent vs. Actual Size of The Sun

To better understand what your personal dome of perception is (i.e., observational dome), it helps to imagine what happens when you look down a long row of streetlights at night. Though the streetlights are not literally descending down to the ground, the farther they are from your observational position, they more they appear to descend down to the ground. This is due to the fact that images appear to compress and converge into a vanishing point the farther they are from your observational position. This is also known as The Law of Perspective. This is similar to your personal dome of perception. You can only see so far at night, and then the ground compresses with the sky, just like railroad tracks appear to do but left to right on the ground instead from bottom to top…ground to sky. Obviously, if you look straight upwards, you can see for a long distance, but as soon as you look horizontally, or at a 45 degree angle, at The Stars, the naturally occurring convergence of the horizon happens. Thus, any Stars you see will only exist in your personal dome of perception, where your visual limitations exist.

The Sun also appears to set as it recedes through this very same principle, where the farther it is from us, the more it is compressed into the horizon, thereby appearing to set, when in reality, it is merely travelling farther away on the same plane.

For this reason, you actually never see the exact location of The Sun, Moon, or Stars. Rather, you see the APPARENT position of such celestial events, while the ACTUAL position of such celestial events is concealed from you by various factors, including the bending of light, reflections off of the larger dome (i.e., The Firmament), refraction, and, of course, the perceptual and epiphenomenal optical effects that occur from the compression of objects as they converge upon the horizon within the range of your visual limitations.

Apparent vs. Actual Size by Finnian Daddi:

“Everything we see is an optical effect, or affected by the many factors that allow us to see. Everything we observe and measure can be placed in two categories: Actual and Apparent. An actual measurement is accomplished by physically (actually) measuring the object. An object we observe but can’t physically measure, can be measured optically, but that measurement will only give its APPARENT size as it appears optically to our eyes and from our unique position relative to the object we are observing/measuring. The measurement will not be the object’s ACTUAL size, as we are not able to physically touch and measure it. With this in mind, it is not possible to measure and know the ACTUAL SIZE and ACTUAL DISTANCE to The Sun, or any celestial object, for that matter. Therefore, all claims of knowing the actual distance and size of The Sun based upon optical observations are false.”

