“You Raise Me Up” is an inspirational song, but not exclusively a Christian one. While its uplifting lyrics, which speak of finding strength when weary, make it popular in Christian worship and gospel covers like the one by Selah, the secular song was written by the Irish-Norwegian duo Secret Garden to offer universal comfort. The original writers, Brendan Graham and Rolf Løvland, did not specifically write it about God. The “you” in the lyrics is purposely left ambiguous. As a result, listeners often interpret the song in different ways. Nevertheless, it may be interpreted through the Christian lens and appreciated upon those grounds.

When I am down and, oh, my soul, so weary

When troubles come and my heart burdened be

Then I am still and wait here in the silence

Until You come and sit awhile with me

You raise me up so I can stand on mountains

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas

I am strong when I am on Your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be

You raise me up so I can stand on mountains

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas

I am strong when I am on Your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be

You raise me up (up) so I can stand on mountains (stand on mountains)

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas (stormy seas)

I am strong (I am strong) when I am on Your shoulders (ooh)

You raise me up to more than I can be

You raise me up (up) so I can stand on mountains (stand on mountains)

You raise me up to walk on stormy seas (stormy seas)

I am strong when I am on Your shoulders

You raise me up to more than I can be

You raise me up to more than I can be

You Raise Me Up - Selah (Best Inspiring Christian Song)

You Raise Me Up (with lyrics) - Selah