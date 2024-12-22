Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Underwhelmed's avatar
Underwhelmed
Jan 5, 2025

This is awesome, thank you Greg!!

Here are a couple more for the collection!

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/18N7hDVyiz/?mibextid=wwXIfr

I love the “They Live Truth” guy:

https://youtu.be/Ern0LX6_Ze0?si=uetyKXrFsmLNIcwo

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Carole's avatar
Carole
Dec 23, 2024

This past week in South Florida, the moon was in the sky at 8:30 a.m., in the backyard and the sun was up in the front yard.

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