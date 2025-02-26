And so, when people ask, “Why would they lie about the shape of the Earth?”, most Flat Earthers have this knee-jerk reaction to reply, “They lie about the shape of the Earth in order to hide God.”

Well, that is only part of why. The core of the Heliocentric Deception is not to hide God, per se. Rather, it is to distort the definition of God and to distort the definition of Mankind, and by doing so, to further distort the Biblical relationship between God and Mankind. The whole agenda is to convince Mankind that it needs to expand its consciousness and merge with The Cosmos in The New Age.

That’s it the REAL reason why…not hiding God, per se. It just has to be a Pantheistic version of God. In this way, they attempt to hide The Transcendental Christian version of God.

In other words, Pantheism is driving the “why they do it”, not hiding God. The Elite need Mankind to regard The Cosmos as all that there is, with no Creator outside of that “infinite Cosmos”, and no Salvation apart from merging with that “infinite Cosmos”.

The idea is that The Occult Elite want you to expand your consciousness out into their metaphor for Heaven, which is Outer Space, so you will lose yourself in the infinite void of The Cosmos, and thereby, never seek an authentic relationship with The Lord above The Firmament.

Whether the Earth is Flat or spherical really does not matter, in the final analysis, to The Elite Occultists. After all, there are still millions of Flat Earthers who embrace the occult, Cosmic Consciousness, and New Age mysticism. Their discovery of the true shape of The Earth did not bring them to The Lord of The Bible because Flat Earth does not necessarily or automatically bring anyone to The Lord. Just look at Mark Sergeant. He is one of the most famous Flat Earthers in this modern age, and he is a complete Atheist. Flat Earth did not help him one bit in finding this “hidden God” that so many Flat Earthers claim is the reason for all the deception, in the first place.

And so, expanding your consciousness, Transcendence, and merging with The Cosmos is the true reason behind “Why they hid The Flat Earth”, not God. Too many Godless Flat Earthers support the claim I am making, sadly to say.

In brief, The Occult Elite do not care so much whether you find God. In fact, they would prefer that you find some version of God, or at least some version of New Age spiritualty…anything but Atheism. They cannot subdue you with Atheism. They need you to be as spiritual as possible so they can guide that spiritual instinct toward Transcendence and Cosmic Consciousness.

And of course, they are more concerned that you find their version of God, which is Lucifer, and which requires a constant struggle to expand your consciousness and merge with The Cosmos in an eternal Luciferian quest for occult secret knowledge.

The Externalization of Alice Bailey’s Occult Hierarchy of Magick is currently being unveiled and parceled out to the world in the form of drugs, NASA, music, digital technology, Pharmakeia, Hollywood, porn, and sex magick. The entire world is participating in a mass Luciferian initiation, a kind of panoramic indoctrination ritual.

Union with Lucifer, The Prince of The Air, is their goal core for all Mankind. And to achieve that, they want your head filled with Outer Space, digital fantasies, and Stardust…their weapons of deception.

Only the true and faithful Christians will escape it.

The Tartarian Empire

The Tartarian Empire refers to a group of theories, including ideas of a “hidden past” and “mud floods”, which originated as Russian Nationalism.

Tartary, or Tartaria, is a historical name for Central Asia and Siberia. Theories assert that Tartary, or the Tartarian Empire, was a lost civilization with advanced technology and culture. In the present day, Tartary covers a region spanning central Afghanistan to northern Kazakhstan as well as areas in Mongolia, China, and the Russian Far East.

The Old World Flat Earth:

The theory of Great Tartaria as a suppressed lost land or civilization originated in Russia, with aspects first appearing in Anatoly Fomenko’s new chronology in the mid-1970s and early 1980s, and was then popularized by the racial occult history of Nikolai Levashov. In Russian historical research, known for its Nationalism, Tartaria is presented as the real name for Russia, which was maliciously ignored in the West.

Since about 2016, theories about the lost empire of Tartaria have gained popularity on the internet, divorced from its original Russian Nationalist frame

The wider version of the theory is based on an alternative view of architectural history. Adherents propose that demolished buildings such as the Singer Building, the original New York Penn Station, and the temporary grounds of the 1915 World's Fair were actually the buildings of a vast empire based in Tartary that has been suppressed from history. Sumptuously styled Gilded Age buildings are often held out as really having been built by the supposed Tartaria. Other buildings, such as the Great Pyramids and the White House, are further held out as Tartarian constructions. The theory only vaguely describes how such a supposedly advanced civilization, which had reputedly achieved world peace, could have fallen and been hidden.

The destruction of the Tartarian Empire is typically attributed to a colossal “mud flood". In the theory, the idea that a mud flood wiped out much of the world via depopulation, and thus old buildings, is common, supported by the fact that many buildings across the world have architectural elements like doors, windows, and archways submerged many feet below ground level.

Both World War I and II are cited as a way in which Tartaria was destroyed and hidden, reflecting the reality that the extensive bombing campaigns of World War II did destroy many historic buildings. The general evidence for the theory is that there are similar styles of building around the world, such as capitol buildings with domes, or star forts. Also, many photographs from the turn of the 20th century appear to show deserted city streets in many capital cities across the world. When people do start to appear in the photographs, there is a striking contrast between horse-and-cart users in the muddy streets and the elaborate, highly ornate stone mega-structures that tower above the inhabitants of the cities, which is seen even in modern cities where extreme poverty is contrasted with skyscrapers.