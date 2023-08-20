Why Would They Lie About the Shape of the Earth:

And so, when people ask, “Why would they lie about the shape of the Earth?”, most Flat Earthers have this knee-jerk reaction to reply, “They lie about the shape of the Earth in order to hide God.”

Well, that is only part of why. Aside from the other obvious reason that thousands of organizations make a net summation of trillions of dollars each year from this lie, the core of the Heliocentric Deception is not to hide God, per se. Rather, it is to distort the definition of God and to distort the definition of Mankind, and by doing so, to further distort the Biblical relationship between God and Mankind. The whole agenda is to convince Mankind that it needs to expand its consciousness and merge with The Cosmos. If their goal was to hide the idea of God, they would not promote God so heavily as Pantheistic New Age Oneness, which equates to the eastern mystical view of God. Hence, they are not attempting to hide the idea of God…just the Transcendental Christian interpretation of God.

That’s it the REAL why…not hiding God.

In other words, Pantheism is driving the “why they do it”, not hiding God. The Elite need Mankind to regard The Cosmos as all that there is, with no Creator outside of that “infinite Cosmos”, and no Salvation apart from merging with that “infinite Cosmos”.

The idea is that The Occult Elite want you to expand your consciousness out into their metaphor for Heaven, which is Outer Space, so you will lose yourself in the infinite void of The Cosmos, and thereby, never seek an authentic relationship with The Lord above The Firmament.

Whether the Earth is Flat or spherical really does not matter, in the final analysis, to The Elite Occultists. After all, there are still millions of Flat Earthers who embrace the occult, Cosmic Consciousness, and New Age mysticism. Their discovery of the true shape of The Earth did not bring them to The Lord of The Bible because Flat Earth does not necessarily or automatically bring anyone to The Lord. Just look at Mark Sergeant. He is one of the most famous Flat Earthers in this modern age, and he is a complete Atheist. Flat Earth did not help him one bit in finding this “hidden God” that so many Flat Earthers claim is the reason for all the deception, in the first place.

And so, expanding your consciousness, Transcendence, and merging with The Cosmos is the true reason behind “Why they hid The Flat Earth”, not God. Too many Godless Flat Earthers support the claim I am making, sadly to say.

In brief, The Occult Elite do not care so much whether you find God. In fact, they would prefer that you find some version of God, or at least some version of New Age spiritualty…anything but Atheism. They cannot subdue you with Atheism. They need you to be as spiritual as possible so they can guide that spiritual instinct toward Transcendence and Cosmic Consciousness.

And of course, they are more concerned that you find their version of God, which is Lucifer, and which requires a constant struggle to expand your consciousness and merge with The Cosmos in an eternal Luciferian quest for occult secret knowledge.

The Externalization of Alice Bailey’s Occult Hierarchy of Magick is currently being unveiled and parceled out to the world in the form of drugs, NASA, music, digital technology, Pharmakeia, Hollywood, porn, and sex magick. The entire world is participating in a mass Luciferian initiation, a kind of panoramic indoctrination ritual.

Union with Lucifer, The Prince of The Air, is their goal core for all Mankind. And to achieve that, they want your head filled with Outer Space, digital fantasies, and Stardust…their weapons of deception.

Only the true and faithful Christians will escape it.

Chris Dee Adds This: (Slight Paraphrasing Added)

“It’s actually a mental and psychological weapon to warp and destroy critical thinking. If they can get the masses to believe they live on a spinning global ball, they can easily get them to believe in climate change crisis nonsense by simply starting wildfires with Directed Energy Weapons (e.g. Lahaina, Maui in 2023). Ditto with virus hoaxes to coerce and mandate toxic waste injections in the guise of virus prevention nonsense. The examples are innumerable.”