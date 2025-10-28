Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BigBlueSky's avatar
BigBlueSky
17h

Fascinating article--thank you. The thing that kept coming to mind as another possible reason they would lie to us is this--if we believe that our ultimate destruction is looming somewhere "out there" in outer-space, we overlook the fact that we're dealing with a battle between good and evil right here, contained on this earthly realm. I've read that what they label as aliens are actually demons. Demons are much more vulnerable than we realize and subject to God's laws, not beings from some distant planet who are sovereign beings from another creator. The flat-earth model puts the responsibility for our choices and which side we choose to align with--good or evil--squarely on our shoulders. We carry God's light inside of us, and we're meant to use it to overcome evil. Our prayers are powerful and we're powerful when we walk in God's light. We're also not trapped here--Jesus taught us that, among so many other things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
18h

Geocentrism is the divine, default knowledge at birth. Yet, we were all put under a spell in grade school. The globe spell , literally a satanic spell, creates a schism between your soul and your senses so you no longer trust yourself and have to turn to an authority for answers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Lessing Garrett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture