It took me 5 years of research to finally uncover this to The World, not to my benefit, rest assured. The Wandering Stars are The Fallen Angels, which we call Planets. They have been imprisoned within The Firmament by The Lord through Sonoluminescence, and shall be revealed and relegated, ultimately, to the “blackness of darkness forever”, as for all those who deny Christ.

Jude 1:12- 13 Wandering Stars: God’s Judgment on the Ungodly

…12 These men are hidden reefs in your love feasts, shamelessly feasting with you but shepherding only themselves. They are clouds without water, carried along sea, foaming up their own shame, wandering stars, for whom blackest darkness has by the wind; fruitless trees in autumn, twice dead after being uprooted. 13 They are wild waves of the sea, foaming up their own shame; wandering stars, for whom blackest darkness has been reserved forever…

Meaning

Jude 1:12- 13 uses vivid natural imagery to describe false teachers, stating they are like wild waves of the sea that churn up the foam of their own shameful deeds and like wandering stars for whom a perpetual, utter darkness has been reserved as their eternal judgment. The verse emphasizes their destructive, unstable nature and their inevitable, irreversible doom.

Kevin Love Elucidates:

“Yes these “planets” are actually “wandering stars” or fallen angels awaiting judgement as they are disobedient to GOD. They stray as we stray. Proverbs 3:6 guides us back on course. The Greek word for planet is “planetes” or “to wander.” Many videos from amateur photography reveal these stars “caged” as an appearance of a being inside a wheel or a prisoner behind bars. The twinkling effect of stars is likely due to the waters of The Firmament as the Book of Genesis states in chapters 1:15 and 1:17 that The Luminaries were placed “IN” The Firmament.”

Hydrogen Sea – Wandering Stars (Portishead Cover):

Why Would They Lie About the Nature of Earth?

From Lone Light:

In The Flat Earth model, “The Wandering Stars” (Planets), moving in epicycles, are explained as wandering lights moving within The Firmament or dome above a flat, stationary Earth. Planets were described as moving in epicycles within the Ptolemaic Geocentric Model of The Solar System, where each Planet moved in a small circle (the epicycle) while the center of that circle moved along a larger circle (the deferent) around the Earth. This complex system, developed by Claudius Ptolemy, was created to explain observations like retrograde motion, where Planets appear to move backward in the sky.

Upon encountering the view that Earth might be something other than what we’ve been taught our whole lives, a common question that is asked is “Why does it matter?”, or “Why would they lie?”

It’s possible these sorts of questions arise simply from a confusion about what the Geocentric Biblical View of Earth truly is, as opposed to the way it is presented in the education system and in the media. So it’s worth taking a moment to give a basic overview about what the Flat Earth position actually is (and what it’s not) before tackling the larger questions.

The biblical conception of Earth is that it is a stationary, non-rotating plane underneath a firmament (which also translates as dome, vault, or expanse depending on which version of the Bible you read). The firmament is a solid structure, the makeup of which is likened to crystal or sapphire. It contains the sun, moon, and stars which all circle above the stationary Earth. In this conception of the world, there is no outer space - rather, the glass firmament separates the waters above the firmament from the waters below on Earth. Above these waters above the firmament lie the throne of heaven.

Genesis 1:7–8 And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so. And God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were the second day.

Genesis 1:14–17 And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years: And let them be for lights in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the Earth: and it was so. And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also. And God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the Earth.

1. Psalms 19:1 The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.

2. Job 37:18 can you join him in spreading out the skies, hard as a mirror of cast bronze?

3. Ezekiel 1:22 And the likeness of the firmament upon the heads of the living creature was as the colour of the terrible crystal, stretched forth over their heads above.

4. Ezekiel 1:26 And above the firmament that was over their heads was the likeness of a throne, as the appearance of a sapphire stone: and upon the likeness of the throne was the likeness as the appearance of a man above upon it.

In the biblical model, stars are not distant suns — they are God’s handiwork displayed in the firmament; there is no mention of planets, solar systems, or galaxies to be found in The Bible. Nor is there any mention that Earth is a sphere, that it moves, or that there is an outer space. To the contrary, there are very many verses that suggest that Earth is a stationary plane, and that heaven lies directly above.

1. 1 Chronicles 16:30 Tremble before him, all the Earth! The world is firmly established; it cannot be moved

2. 1 Samuel 2:28 He raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the ash heap; he seats them with princes and has them inherit a throne of honor. “For the foundations of the Earth are the LORD’s; on them he has set the world

3. Psalms 93:1 The LORD reigns, he is robed in majesty; the LORD is robed in majesty and armed with strength; indeed, the world is established, firm and secure

Psalms 104:5 He set the Earth on its foundations; it can never be moved:

The Earth of the Bible is a realm that was designed especially for humankind. The sun was made to give light to the day and the moon to the night. The stars were made to be a guide to mankind, and all were made to mark hours, days, months, and seasons throughout the year. The existence of these objects is intentional, and not at all a random accident. God placed them in the firmament for the distinct benefit of His finest creation — man and woman.

Here is a very basic demonstration of what this geocentric model looks like; it is not meant to be an exact replica:

It is important to note that Flat Earth is not, as some would have you believe, the idea that Earth is a pancake floating out in space. It is also not an Earth on the back of a turtle, or a disc that has oceans which an unfortunate traveler might sail off of. Earth is not, as detractors like to tease, “the only flat planet”. For in the geocentric model, there is no outer space, and what are referred to as “planets” are merely wandering stars which take a different pattern in the night sky to regular stars.

These foolish notions are the crux of a centuries long effort to obfuscate and confuse people about the Biblical view of Earth, for reasons which will soon be outlined. It is important to establish that they are intentional misrepresentations, which do not reflect the views of those who sincerely affirm the Biblical view of creation. Once the reader comes to understand this, questions like “Why does it matter?” become easier to approach.

Is Earth a Special Realm, or a Random Accident?

According to the official version of our world, as taught by every major institution, the entire universe and our place within it is the result of an explosion that occurred roughly 14 billion years ago. Scientists claim to have determined not only the timing of this event, but many of the finer details including how big the mass was that this all erupted from.

“When the universe began, it was just hot, tiny particles mixed with light and energy. It was nothing like what we see now. As everything expanded and took up more space, it cooled down.

The tiny particles grouped together. They formed atoms. Then those atoms grouped together. Over lots of time, atoms came together to form stars and galaxies.

The first stars created bigger atoms and groups of atoms. That led to more stars being born. At the same time, galaxies were crashing and grouping together. As new stars were being born and dying, then things like asteroids, comets, planets, and black holes formed”

And the following outlines how the Earth supposedly formed out of all this:

“The Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago out of a mixture of dust and gas around the young sun. It grew larger thanks to countless collisions between dust particles, asteroids, and other growing planets, including one last giant impact that threw enough rock, gas, and dust into space to form the moon.”

According to NASA, Earth is rotating, while spinning around the sun at 66,600 miles per hour, while the sun is moving through the Milky Way Galaxy at 500,000 miles per hour; and the Milky Way Galaxy itself is moving 1.3 million miles per hour — which would imply that we here on Earth are traveling at that mind bending speed too, given that we are supposedly part of the Milky Way.

Here are a few demonstrations of this theoretical model in action:

Hopefully the reader now has a sense of just how vastly different the two competing models of the worlds are — and not only different, but entirely at odds. In one, there is a heavenly divine creator who made Heaven and Earth. In this version, Earth is a realm, and the celestial bodies rotate above it inside a domed firmament. It is a closed system which is stationary, and laid upon foundations. The Bible says that it can never be moved.

But the Heliocentric model asserts that Earth is moving at 1.3 million miles per hour through outer space, while lapping the sun at 66,600 miles per hour. All of this supposedly while spinning 1,040 miles per hour. So rather than an Earth that can‘t be moved, this version can never be stopped (lest we’d all die!). The formation of this model has nothing to do with a creator, but instead is the result of a random explosion, followed by a chaotic and seemingly endless chain of collisions. There is no heaven and no God in the heliocentric model. God cannot be said to exist on any planet, in any galaxy, or in any supercluster within this endless expanse. Essentially it is all a chaotic accident, which implies that the existence of humanity is a randomly generated result of the accident.

Mainstream science tells us the following regarding how humanity supposedly came about:

“Human evolution is the lengthy process of change by which people originated from apelike ancestors. Scientific evidence shows that the physical and behavioral traits shared by all people originated from apelike ancestors and evolved over a period of approximately six million years.”

The Heliocentric big bang model, and all its encompassing ideologies, drive home the idea of randomness, insignificance, the feeling of being very small in the wake of a massive universe.

The Biblical Geocentric model, on the other hand, at every turn reinforces the idea that Earth is a special realm, and that all of the celestial bodies were crafted not by random happenstance, but specifically and intelligently for the benefit of Mankind.

One observation that affirms the latter view is time lapse photography of the night time sky. Every night for thousands of years of recorded history, the stars have all rotated around a fixed star — namely, the North Star. The Constellations, too, have maintained their same form for thousands of years despite the fact that our habitat is supposed to be moving at 1.3 million miles per hour through the emptiness of space. It is hard to imagine how stars could have ever been a reliable guide for man in such a system, or how the North Star could possibly stay fixed.

Furthermore, evidence provided by modern technologies has cast great doubt on the official narrative of the stars as foretold by the developers of the heliocentric model.

This 15 minute video unveils profound truths about the nature of our Earthly realm, which link the patterns evident in sound and vibration to the spiritual nature of the world. It shows that energy, frequency, and vibration constitute the nature of matter, as opposed to randomized molecules. It shows that things which are good carry with them ordered and beautiful patterns, while things which are ugly and bad carry with them disordered patterns. This is why words, language, and music are of paramount importance.

Words cast a sort of spiritual spell on those around us. Soothing and ordered patterns are good for the soul. Aggressive and profane words bring us down and cast a negative spell. Good music is healing, while bad music is harmful to the human mind and body. These patterns and vibrations affect the matter around us, including the water we drink and the food we eat. Since our bodies are some 70% water, it is important that the vibrational energy with which we interact is that which is spiritually healing, not aggressive, disordered, or degrading. This is what is meant by the common phrase “good vibrations”.

Most importantly, these patterns are evident in the very stars that shine in the night time sky. Zoomed in footage of the stars contradicts the official narrative of these objects, which states that they are distant suns millions of light years away. Rather than being distant, they appear to be relatively close bursts of sonoluminescence — sound frequencies hitting water. The “star in a jar” phenomenon, when compared side by side, seems to suggest this is the nature of the stars.

While there is no way to know for certain, the difference between these two narratives cannot be understated. In the official version, the stars represent proof that Earth is insignificant — if each star represents a solar system in a distant galaxy, this means that Earth is a tiny needle in a boundless universal haystack. But if stars are sonoluminescent bursts of light rotating above our heads, this would mean that Earth is special. It is an intelligently constructed realm wherein the same interaction between energy, frequency, and vibration shown in experiments here on Earth, and taking place within our very bodies, also takes place at the celestial level. This would be further proof that the stars exist for the purpose of man, and were created to be used as a guide in the nighttime sky, and to mark sacred seasons.

1. Psalms 8:3–4 When I consider your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is mankind that you are mindful of them, human beings that you care for them?

2. Psalm 148:3–6 And the waters that are above the heavens! Let them praise the name of the Lord, For He commanded and they were created

The book 1984, a common source of wisdom regarding the nature of authoritarianism, hints at this very fact.

1. “‘But the whole universe is outside us. Look at the stars! Some of them are a million light-years away. They are out of our reach for ever.’

2. ‘What are the stars?’ said O’Brien indifferently. ‘They are bits of fire a few kilometres away. We could reach them if we wanted to. Or we could blot them out. The Earth is the centre of the universe. The sun and the stars go round it.’

Winston made another convulsive movement. This time he did not say anything. O’Brien continued as though answering a spoken objection:

‘For certain purposes, of course, that is not true. When we navigate the ocean, or when we predict an eclipse, we often find it convenient to assume that the Earth goes round the sun and that the stars are millions upon millions of kilometres away. But what of it? Do you suppose it is beyond us to produce a dual system of astronomy? The stars can be near or distant, according as we need them. Do you suppose our mathematicians are unequal to that? Have you forgotten doublethink?’

Winston shrank back upon the bed. Whatever he said, the swift answer crushed him like a bludgeon. And yet he knew, he knew that he was in the right. The belief that nothing exists outside your own mind — surely there must be some way of demonstrating that it was false? Had it not been exposed long ago as a fallacy? There was even a name for it, which he had forgotten. A faint smile twitched the corners of O’Brien’s mouth as he looked down at him.

‘I told you, Winston,’ he said, ‘that metaphysics is not your strong point.” The word you are trying to think of is solipsism. But you are mistaken. This is not solipsism. Collective solipsism, if you like. But that is a different thing: in fact, the opposite thing. All this is a digression,’ he added in a different tone. ‘The real power, the power we have to fight for night and day, is not power over things, but over men.’ He paused, and for a moment assumed again his air of a schoolmaster questioning a promising pupil: ‘How does one man assert his power over another, Winston?’

Winston thought. ‘By making him suffer,’ he said:

‘Exactly. By making him suffer. Obedience is not enough. Unless he is suffering, how can you be sure that he is obeying your will and not his own? Power is in inflicting pain and humiliation. Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes”

What this passage of the novel cleverly reveals is that outer space is fake — and that the globe model is merely an example of what the book brands “doublespeak”. The elite authorities of the world have created and long maintained a system of ‘dual astronomy’ — the true Geocentric world against the false Heliocentric model. The super elite rulers are well aware that it is stationary and flat, but choose to withhold this knowledge and give the masses the false knowledge of the globe. Proof of this is found in the fact that every single international organization logo features nothing other than an image of the flat Earth map.

The point of this, as Orwell brilliantly illustrates, is to make men suffer by tearing their minds to pieces with false knowledge. After all, separating man from his creator and heaven is a grave act of violence against the human soul. Once man’s intuition and knowledge is safely guided away from that which is spiritual, his mind can be reshaped in any way the worldly authorities would like.

In a nutshell, the worldly authorities wish to have the power of gods, and therefore they need to replace the one True God in the minds of the human population. Rather than divine authority, we are to be given Earthly authorities to which we devote our faith and trust. This makes humanity easy to control, and easy to milk for a fat profit. What kind of population would such authorities want if this was their goal?

“I want a society of workers, not a society of thinkers” — Anonymous

They want a mindless population which loves the things of this world, instead of the eternal things of the next one. A society which can be endlessly profited off of — the driving mechanisms are their own love of money, their unwillingness to ask critical questions and challenge authority, and a voice in their head which tells them to mindlessly indulge to overcome the difficulties of life. Panic is profitable. Indulgence is profitable. Sin is profitable. Frugality? Not very profitable. You aren’t going to convince a population of free thinking, grounded, rational, and God-fearing people to be driven into a moral panic or to bouts of reckless self-indulgence.

With this said, there are several key reasons that controlling forces feel the need to lie to greater mankind about the very nature of their world:

1. To crush their spirit. To separate people from the spiritual nature of the world, so that they may be turned into mindless zombies who exist only for the purpose of cheap labor and mindless consumption. They can then be led in any desired direction like a herd of cattle, and their minds reshaped as it outlines in 1984.

2. To separate them from their intuition. This implants within them the idea that they have no right to question authority, and thus must rely on the authorities of this world to fulfill their every need. When people are convinced that the false wisdom of the academics far supersedes their own ability to understand the nature of the world around them, they are more likely to put all matters of consequence in the hands of this class of authorities. They defer to them on the most important matters, including medicine, food, education, and what to think (or not think) about existential questions like the existence of God.

3. To undermine the Bible. The Bible encourages Courage, Mercy, Humility, Frugality, Boundaries, Love, Compassion, Truth, and Wisdom — all of which are inhibitors to the dehumanizing nature of authoritarianism and the profit-driven lusts of the corporate ecosystem.

4. To hoard knowledge by means of programming the (exoteric) public into a lie, while maintaining the true nature of the world to the (esoteric) inner circle. This must be very fun for the controllers to push a ridiculous lie on the masses, while behind closed doors they acknowledge the truth. This gives them a sense of power and is in all likelihood quite comical to them.

5. To establish a platform on which to push other lies which further separate man from the creator — these include lying about the age of the Earth, lying about men evolving from monkeys, lying about evolution, and obfuscating the difference between men and women, which exist to perfectly complement one another. Most, if not all, soul-destroying false ideologies created by man can be traced back to the foundation of the globe lie. For it is this initial lie that instills a sense of randomness about the world that could convince man that he exists without purpose or without design. Without the globe, no one could ever be fooled by asinine concepts such as the idea that humans evolved from one celled organisms.

6. Money, like many other lies perpetuated by man, a simple motive is the money they make off the lie. NASA makes $62 million dollars per day to produce cartoon images, which is tremendously profitable. Furthermore, the outer space lie helps entire governments to maintain credibility in ways they otherwise wouldn’t; for example, doing a fake moon landing in the midst of crumbling credibility in the 1960s. The Space Race was a financial boon for both the bureaucratic states of the American government and Russian government alike. Outside of government, the Heliocentric lie is a money maker in film, museums, news, and other industries.