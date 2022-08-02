“Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.

--Joseph Goebbels and also Attributed to Adolph Hitler

The Heliocentric Model is Destroyed with a Single Question:

“Assuming that The Heliocentric Model is true, how is it that all the cumulative centrifugal, gravitational, inertial, and kinetic forces somehow cancel each other out perfectly so that no one has ever felt the slightest bit of motion or resistance in these four vectors of contrary motion, which by the way, adds up to billions of mph of cumulative vectors of contrary motion and constant shifts in angular acceleration?”

When considering the Heliocentric Model, merely to claim that the Earth is not spinning because we do not feel any motion as it allegedly rotates at 1000 mph is not sufficient evidence to support the claim of a stationary Earth. In the Heliocentric Model, the Earth is said to be nearly 24,000 miles in circumference, and with an axio-rotation of 1000 mph, you literally would not feel any axio-rotation, nor see any evidence of motion in still bodies of water. The axio-rotation would be far too slow to feel at that speed, relative to the massive size of the Earth’s land mass.

For example, an equivalence would be sitting on the outer edge of a park Merry-Go-Round that is 24 feet in circumference, and traveling with a constant angular acceleration of approximately .001 mph.

However, a Merry-Go-Round with a 24-foot circumference traveling with a constant angular acceleration of .001 mph is not physically possible as stated, because the units of angular acceleration should be a measure of change in angle over time (like radians per second-squared or degrees per second-squared), not a linear velocity unit like miles per hour.

Understanding the Units

Circumference:

The 24-foot circumference describes the total distance around the merry-go-round, which is a linear measurement.

Angular Acceleration:

This is the rate at which the speed of rotation is changing. Angular acceleration is measured in units of:

Radians per second-squared (rad/s²)

Degrees per second-squared (deg/s²)

Other angular units like revolutions per minute-squared (rev/min²)

Now, since The Earth rotates 180 degrees in 12 hours, as a rough analogy, you would need to sit on the edge of that Merry-Go-Round for 12 hours as it rotated 180 degrees at .001 mph at The Equator. Now, would you feel any motion? No, you would not. It’s too gradual of a rotation for the human ear, which is a very advanced gyroscope of sorts, to detect any movement. Likewise, and even more so, you would not feel any motion if you increased the circumference of the Merry-Go-Round to 24,000 miles, which allegedly is the circumference of the Earth in the Heliocentric Model, and increased the constant angular acceleration to 1000 mph. Even though the speed increases dramatically, the scale of the given body also increases dramatically, resulting in no felt motion.

Additionally, Gravity has no bearing upon the felt motion on The Earth since Gravity is merely a hypothetical fiction which was re-classified in 1915 by Einstein as not a force at all, but rather, the effect of a 4th dimensional pseudo Riemannian bending of space and time, caused by the uneven distribution of mass in a geodesic framework. Hence, since Gravity was reclassified as the bending of space and time and not a force at all in 1915, there is no reason to even mention it when talking about the felt motion on a hypothetically spinning and orbiting Earth, etc…

Indeed, known by few, Gravity no longer has to do with mass attracts mass, a convention of Newtonian rhetoric that was superseded over 110 years ago in 1915 with Einstein’s publication, “The General Theory of Relativity”. Einstein had overthrown the idea of the Newtonian mass attracts mass claim with his fantastical, nonsensical, and imaginary 4th dimensional pseudo Riemannian bending of space and time in a geodesic framework.

Subsequently, a better strategy to illustrate the Earth’s lack of perceptible axio-rotation and motion is to point out the cumulative undetected motion of the constant angular accelerations of four contrary vectors of motion between The Earth and its alleged celestial transit in imaginary Outer Space.

If one accepts the unintuitive, but very imaginative Heliocentric Model, then one accepts, even though it goes against all empirical observation, experimental evidence, and common sense, that these contrary vectors of motion are:

1. The Earth’s alleged axio-rotation at 1000 mph.

2. The Earth’s alleged orbit around the Sun at 67,000 miles per hour.

3. Our whole Solar System’s alleged orbit around the center of The Milky Way Galaxy at an average velocity of approximately 514, 495 mph.

4. The Milky Way Galaxy’s alleged outward motion through a theoretically expanding Cosmos at over 670,000,000 mph towards “The Grand Attractor”, which is said to be a gravitational anomaly in intergalactic space and the apparent central gravitational point of The Laniakea Supercluster, Hawaiian for “open skies” or “immense Heaven”.

However, even at the most insignificant velocities, the human ear detects any shift in linear direction towards angular acceleration, which we know as a change in vector relationship, or contrary vectors of motion. The sum total of all these contrary vectors of motion should shatter the human body from violent turbulence in nano seconds …and yet, we feel nothing.

You Will Feel Angular Acceleration, Unlike Constant Velocity, Which You Do Not Feel.

Constant Velocity. You Will Not Feel This:

Angular Acceleration. You Will Feel This:

Any Change in Direction, as in the Case of The Earth’s Alleged Axio-Rotation, or Orbit Around The Sun, You Would Feel if They Were True. But They Are Not, and so, You Do Not Feel These Imaginary Motions.

Angular Acceleration:

Angular Acceleration as Axio Rotaion:

Angular Acceleration as Orbital Eccentricity:

Open Your Mind:

Do you really live here?:

Constant Angular Acceleration: This You Feel

Angular acceleration is the rate of change of angular velocity of an object in rotational motion with respect to time. It is a vector quantity. If rotation is anticlockwise and it is increasing, both angular velocity and angular acceleration have same direction, perpendicular to plane of rotation in upward direction. If the body is rotating and its angular speed is decreasing, the direction of angular acceleration is reversed.

In physics, angular acceleration refers to the time rate of change of angular velocity. As there are two types of angular velocity, namely spin angular velocity and orbital angular velocity, there are naturally also two types of angular acceleration, called spin angular acceleration and orbital angular acceleration respectively. Spin angular acceleration refers to the angular acceleration of a rigid body about its centre of rotation, and orbital angular acceleration refers to the angular acceleration of a point particle about a fixed origin.

Regardless, the thing to remember is that the human ear detects any shift in linear direction towards constant angular acceleration, which, if we are to assume the Heliocentric Model, occurs in four directions, and simultaneously .

What structure in the human ear detects linear motion and angular acceleration?

There are two sets of end organs in the inner ear, or labyrinth: the semicircular canals, which respond to rotational movements (angular acceleration); and the utricle and saccule within the vestibule, which respond to changes in the position of the head with respect to vertical motion, or linear acceleration. The saccule and utricle are referred to collectively as "the otolith organs". They sense linear acceleration and are affected by vertical motion. They also provide you with information concerning changes in head position (tilt). The otoliths increase the mass of the otolithic membrane and give it more inertia.

Constant Linear Motion: This You Do Not feel

Even at terrific velocities, the human ear does detect constant linear motion. Linear motion, also called rectilinear motion, is one-dimensional motion along a straight line and can therefore be described mathematically using only one spatial dimension. The linear motion can be of two types: uniform linear motion with constant velocity or zero acceleration; and non-uniform linear motion with variable velocity or non-zero acceleration.

Show Me The Evidence:

I’d really love someone to demonstrate here on Earth, in a lab somewhere, or in the natural terrestrial world, how being subjected to all those contrary forces of motion, trajectories, and angular accelerations, etc…is somehow not registered by the subtle mechanisms within the human ear, which were created to detect even the slightest motion, change in direction, or angular acceleration.

And so, to iterate, assuming that The Heliocentric Model is true, how is it that all the cumulative centrifugal, gravitational, inertial, and kinetic forces somehow cancel each other out perfectly so that no one has ever felt the slightest bit of motion or resistance in these four vectors of contrary motion, which by the way, adds up to billions of mph of cumulative vectors of contrary motion and constant shifts in angular acceleration?”

Additionally:

1. Why aren’t there world-wide perturbations in our smooth orbital rotation after Earthquakes or alleged meteor strikes?

2. Why can I still feel the slightest breeze on my face, but not the air displacement from all this contrary motion?

3. And, in The Heliocentric Model, The Sun is literally a comet shooting out at approximately 514, 495 mph, and so, explain to me what Laws of Physics, and what forces, are keeping The Earth and all the Planets stuck to it in this impossible spiral adhesion as it moves? I thought Gravity was an extremely “weak force”, and yet, at the same it time, it would have to be infinitely strong in order to stick to a Sun that was moving away from The Earth and all the Planets at approximately 514, 495 mph? What’s the magic adhesion explanation with this scenario, NASA?

No Coriolis Force Detected:

In physics, the Coriolis force is an inertial or fictitious force that acts on objects in motion within a frame of reference that rotates with respect to an inertial frame. In a reference frame with clockwise rotation, the force acts to the left of the motion of the object. In one with anticlockwise (or counterclockwise) rotation, the force acts to the right. Deflection of an object due to the Coriolis force is called the Coriolis effect.

Nevertheless, if the Earth is spinning beneath us, why can’t I just hover in a helicopter, wait until my destination reaches me, and then land when it comes? Most people answer (though they can’t explain how) that this is because the Earth’s atmosphere supposedly rotates precisely along with the Earth. But if that’s the case then Heliocentric dogmatists run into a whole other host of problems. For instance, if both the Earth and its atmosphere are spinning 1,000 miles per hour West to East, then why don’t pilots need to make 1,000 mph compensation acceleration when flying East to West?

If thousand mile per hour atmosphere is constantly flowing Eastward, why don’t North/South bound pilots have to set diagonal courses to compensate? If thousand mile per hour atmosphere is constantly flowing Eastward, how do you explain the casual yet unpredictable movement of clouds, wind patterns and weather formations every which way? If the atmosphere is constantly being pulled along with the Earth’s rotation, then why can I feel the slightest Westward breeze but not the Earth’s 1,000 mile per hour Eastward spin?

I rest my case.