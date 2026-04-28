Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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The Mick's avatar
The Mick
16h

"Well, that about wraps it up for the Globe model."🤣😉

Oustanding work!

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Identity Theology's avatar
Identity Theology
18h

Why would you expect to feel motion if the heliocentric model is correct? If the theory of gravity is true, then it would be weird if we felt the Earth's motion.

I am by no means an expert in any of this, and I am open to a closed cosmology and geocentrism, but I am of course skeptical of both sides of the debate.

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