First of all, the idea that The Artemis 2 Mission is constrained because of budget constraints holds zero weight since NASA is swimming in billions and billions of dollars. One can simply bot make that argument anymore. NASA’s federal budget for fiscal year 2026 is $24.4 billion. As a government agency, this funding is appropriated by Congress rather than earned, and the budget typically accounts for roughly 0.35% to 0.5% of total U.S. federal spending.

Secondly, NASA’s technology is significantly more sophisticated today than it was 56 years ago during the Apollo era (peaking around the 1969 fake Moon landing). This holds across computing, materials, propulsion, software, sensors, autonomy, and overall system integration. And so, the argument that NASA needs to go on a “test run” to collect data and verify life support, radiation shielding, navigation, communication, the heat shield, and emergency procedures, etc., for astronaut safety and mission efficiency reasons is a very poor argument. NASA has had 56 years of testing and technological advancements since the Apollo 11 Mission, and the very idea that more testing is required, after having allegedly already achieved a Moon landing, simply highlights the fraudulent nature of all of this space flight nonsense.

Yeah, I know, I know: “We lost all the telemetry data?” Nobody is buying that anymore. And the “lost technology” narrative is a myth. The know-how would have evolved or been archived, but never lost…if they allegedly had it to begin with, which, of course, is another myth.

Here is NASA’s official list of explanations for not landing on the Moon in 2026 with the Artemis 2 Mission:

· “No Lunar Lander is Attached or Ready. Orion is the crew transport capsule only. The actual lander for Artemis III (SpaceX’s Starship Human Landing System) is still in heavy development and testing. Starship hasn’t even completed all its uncrewed orbital flights yet, let alone human-rated lunar operations. Without it, there’s literally no way for the crew to descend to the surface and return.

· This is a Systems-Validation Flight. Artemis I (2022) was uncrewed to test Orion in deep space. Artemis II puts humans aboard for the first time to verify life support, radiation shielding, navigation, communication, the heat shield (which has to survive a 25,000 mph reentry), and emergency procedures—none of which have been tested with a crew on this vehicle. NASA is doing exactly what it did in the Apollo program: one step at a time. Apollo 8 flew around the Moon in 1968 before Apollo 11 landed in 1969.

Why Not Just “Do What Apollo Did” with 1969 Tech?:

Apollo succeeded with 1960s technology because it was a national crash program during the Space Race—peak funding, single-use hardware, and acceptance of much higher risk (Apollo 1 fire, Apollo 13 near-disaster). Total Apollo cost (adjusted) was around $280 billion in today’s dollars, but spread over a shorter, all-in sprint.

Today’s Goals Are Different:

· Sustainable Presence, Not One-Off Visits. Artemis is building toward a permanent lunar base, resource utilization (water ice for fuel), and eventual Mars missions. That requires reusable systems, international partners (ESA, JAXA, CSA), and commercial involvement (SpaceX)—none of which existed in 1969.

· Modern Safety Standards Are Orders Of Magnitude Stricter. We don’t accept the same level of risk to astronauts that was tolerated in the 1960s. Every system must be thoroughly tested with humans in the loop before a landing attempt.

· The SLS/Orion Architecture Itself is Massively Expensive because it was designed as a giant, non-reusable rocket (unlike SpaceX’s Starship or Falcon). Development of SLS + Orion alone has already cost >$44 billion. The flyby lets NASA get value out of that investment while the cheaper, reusable lander catches up.

In short, the 2026 flyby is the necessary dress rehearsal that makes a safe landing (Artemis III, targeted for 2027 or later) possible. Skipping it would be like trying to fly a new airliner across the ocean without ever test-flying it with passengers first. The Moon isn’t going anywhere; doing it right the first time is why NASA is spending the money this way instead of repeating 1969 exactly.”

So, that’s their story.

However, NASA’s Technology is Significantly More Sophisticated Today Than it was 56 Years Ago During The Apollo Era:

NASA’s technology is significantly more sophisticated today than it was 56 years ago during the Apollo era (peaking around the 1969 Moon landing). This holds across computing, materials, propulsion, software, sensors, autonomy, and overall system integration, even though NASA no longer operates at the same massive funding peak or workforce scale as the 1960s space race.

Computing and Processing Power:

· The Apollo Guidance Computer was groundbreaking for its time but had extremely limited capabilities: roughly 2,000 instructions per second, about 4 KB of RAM, and 72 KB of read-only memory. A modern smartphone is millions of times more powerful in processing speed and memory. The Orion spacecraft used in NASA’s current Artemis program has flight computers that are about 20,000 times faster with 128,000 times more memory than Apollo’s single computer—and Orion uses multiple redundant systems for far greater reliability.

· Modern systems handle vastly more data, enable real-time monitoring, advanced simulations, and automation that Apollo couldn’t approach. Everything from navigation to life support is now heavily computer-controlled, with far fewer manual overrides needed except in emergencies.

Propulsion, Rockets, and Spacecraft:

· Rockets: The Saturn V was an engineering marvel, but today’s Space Launch System (SLS) delivers more thrust in its core configuration despite being slightly shorter. It incorporates modern manufacturing like friction-stir welding, computer-controlled machining, and real-time health monitoring—capabilities unavailable in the 1960s.

· Spacecraft: Orion is more capable for longer-duration missions than the Apollo Command Module, with improved power systems (solar arrays vs. fuel cells), better thermal protection, advanced avionics, and enhanced crew safety features. Artemis missions aim for sustained lunar presence (including the south pole), not just short visits.

Materials and Manufacturing: Advances in composites, alloys, additive manufacturing (3D printing), and radiation-hardened electronics make systems lighter, stronger, more efficient, and more durable in space environments.

Other Key Areas:

· Sensors and Imaging: NASA-developed CMOS sensors underpin modern digital cameras, including those in smartphones and high-definition spacecraft imaging—far beyond 1960s film or early electronics.

· Autonomy, AI, and Robotics: Modern missions use AI for navigation (e.g., Mars rovers), data analysis, and robotic operations. Apollo relied on human oversight and very basic software.

· Life Support and Sustainability: Better recycling systems, food safety protocols, medical monitoring, and radiation protection support longer missions. Many Apollo-era innovations (like memory foam or portable tools) have evolved, but today’s tech builds on decades of ISS research and spinoffs.

· Navigation and Communications: GPS-like precision, satellite networks, and high-bandwidth data links enable capabilities Apollo couldn’t dream of.

These improvements stem from broader technological progress in electronics, software, materials science, and miniaturization since the 1960s—not just NASA-specific work, but the agency has driven or benefited from much of it.