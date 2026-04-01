Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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BigBlueSky's avatar
BigBlueSky
5d

The movie "Project Hail Mary" might tie into all of this nonsense. It all felt really disrespectful and occultic to me. There were constant references to NASA in the movie, trying to portray NASA as our savior. Exposures are coming and they know it.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
5d

It’s all bullshit. I bet they have to cancel the launch from some lame excuse.

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