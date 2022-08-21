Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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ZeromassMarsHill's avatar
ZeromassMarsHill
Aug 21, 2022

This post is false. Rocket engines work just fine in the vacuum of space. The limitations to interstellar travel are:

1.) Fuel supply and added weight with more fuel.

2.) Speed limitations.

3.) The effects of zero-low gravity on humans in space.

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