Gecko1
4h

Let's not forget the old space junk psyop. Space is supposed to be filled with dangerous pieces of obsolete manmade debris that could start falling down to earth at any time, or pose a risk to newer satellites and so forth.

Luckily friction ensures most of it burns up on reentry before it can crash through the roof of someone's house.

Just another thing to be frightened of.

Asteroid impacts.

Rogue space junk.

Terrorists with nukes.

Ebola.

etc.

