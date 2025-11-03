In The Heliocentric Model, a Meteor, known colloquially as a “Shooting Star”, is a glowing streak of a small body (usually Meteoroid) going through Earth’s atmosphere, after being heated to incandescence by collisions with air molecules in the upper atmosphere, creating a streak of light via its rapid motion and sometimes also by shedding glowing material in its wake. In this model, Meteors typically occur in the Mesosphere at altitudes from 76–100 kilometres (47–62 miles).

Additionally, Meteors are said to be from Outer Space. Before entering Earth’s atmosphere, these objects are called Meteoroids and are also said to be typically fragments of Asteroids, Comets, The Moon, or Mars. They become a Meteor once they enter The Earth’s atmosphere and become visible, and if they survive to hit the ground, they are called Meteorites.

Also, in The Heliocentric Model, Meteors are said to go across the sky because their actual velocities, relative to an observer, are mostly tangential, their paths project onto The Celestial Sphere as lateral streaks, and a direct downward or upward alignment is geometrically unlikely.

Nevertheless, there is something odd about Meteors only shooting laterally and tangentially across the night sky, but never straight down or shooting straight up from the horizon. We have all seen it. They never shoot straight down or straight up from the horizon, which should be as common as seeing a Meteor shoot laterally if they were, indeed, coming from Outer Space. We should see their flight trajectory in every possible angle if they were actually coming from Outer Space because, theoretically, they are entering from an infinite domain that is a Celestial Sphere all around The Earth.

In The Enclosed Cosmological view, it is no refutation to say that Meteors change direction as they come into the Earth’s atmosphere due to Gravity or some Coriolis Effect, since neither of these science fiction ideas can be proven to even exist. Additionally, perspective cannot answer this either, since anywhere you stand on The Earth, you should still eventually expect to witness a Meteor shoot straight down or straight up from the horizon with all the billions of people on Earth for thousands of years and millions of Meteor showers throughout Time. It just does not add up.

What does add up is that Meteors are the result of electromagnetic and electrostatic discharge from The Firmament, and we are witness to this electromagnetic and electrostatic discharge, which has mistakenly been interpreted as shooting space rock. Since this electromagnetic and electrostatic discharge is high up, originating from The Firmament, it traverses a lateral path. And, when this electromagnetic and electrostatic discharge is lower in The Atmosphere, it has the ability to shoot straight down, as we see often witness with lightening as it shoots perpendicular to The Earth to strike a lightning rod, but this is not a Meteor. It is purely electromagnetic and electrostatic in nature.

Another Reason You Would Not Expect to See Meteors Shoot Straight Down, Perpendicular to The Earth, or Straight Up From The Horizon is Due to Your Personal Dome of Perception:

Your Personal Dome of Perception

Each Person Stands Beneath Their Own Personal “Planetarium” or Dome of Perception…

Because of the way Perspective works on flat plane, each person stands beneath their personal “Planetarium” as they look up from their Earth bound position.

Within each person’s field of vision, there is a compression on the horizon that occurs, limiting their field of vision and the sky above to a 360 degree dome or hemisphere, which encompasses them from the ground up. You “carry” your personal dome everywhere you go, and each person is privy to a slightly different perspective of celestial events above them, depending upon their geolocation.

The human eye tracks and engages with objects in a very specific way, interpreting distance as a function of its ability to resolve images into focus. This is called angular resolution. It also detects the position of images within its visual field by cross-referencing them with other objects in its field of view. Additionally, the eye cannot see forever. It can only see to a finite compression point on the horizon where the ground appears to meet the sky, which may be defined as “the convergence point.” And so, with respect to stargazing, you stand beneath an imaginary mini-hemisphere (dome of perception) 360 degrees all around you, and 180 degrees from apex to ground. And you are only perceptually cognizant of a limited array of celestial events in that perspective dome you stand beneath. And, if you were to travel 500 miles to a different geolocation, you would see a slightly different array of celestial events in your personal perspective dome. Ultimately, everything comes down to perspective when viewing external images. We each perceive things from our personal perspective. As such, perspective dictates how we comprehend what we perceive.

Apparent vs. Actual Size of The Sun

To better understand what your personal dome of perception is (i.e., observational dome), it helps to imagine what happens when you look down a long row of streetlights at night. Though the streetlights are not literally descending down to the ground, the farther they are from your observational position, they more they appear to descend down to the ground. This is due to the fact that images appear to compress and converge into a vanishing point the farther they are from your observational position. This is also known as The Law of Perspective. This is similar to your personal dome of perception. You can only see so far at night, and then the ground compresses with the sky, just like railroad tracks appear to do but left to right on the ground instead from bottom to top…ground to sky. Obviously, if you look straight upwards, you can see for a long distance, but as soon as you look horizontally, or at a 45 degree angle, at The Stars, the naturally occurring convergence of the horizon happens. Thus, any Stars you see will only exist in your personal dome of perception, where your visual limitations exist.

The Sun also appears to set as it recedes through this very same principle, where the farther it is from us, the more it is compressed into the horizon, thereby appearing to set, when in reality, it is merely travelling farther away on the same plane.

For this reason, you actually never see the exact location of The Sun, Moon, or Stars. Rather, you see the APPARENT position of such celestial events, while the ACTUAL position of such celestial events is concealed from you by various factors, including the bending of light, reflections off of the larger dome (i.e., The Firmament), refraction, and, of course, the perceptual and epiphenomenal optical effects that occur from the compression of objects as they converge upon the horizon within the range of your visual limitations.

Apparent vs. Actual Size by Finnian Daddi:

“Everything we see is an optical effect, or affected by the many factors that allow us to see. Everything we observe and measure can be placed in two categories: Actual and Apparent. An actual measurement is accomplished by physically (actually) measuring the object. An object we observe but can’t physically measure, can be measured optically, but that measurement will only give its APPARENT size as it appears optically to our eyes and from our unique position relative to the object we are observing/measuring. The measurement will not be the object’s ACTUAL size, as we are not able to physically touch and measure it. With this in mind, it is not possible to measure and know the ACTUAL SIZE and ACTUAL DISTANCE to The Sun, or any celestial object, for that matter. Therefore, all claims of knowing the actual distance and size of The Sun based upon optical observations are false.”

