Gravity is not why water seeks its own level, but rather, water seeks its own level because it is denser than the atmospheric medium in which it inhabits, which is air. Water simply falls to find its equilibrium within the Natural Order of contingent densities and surrounding mediums.

Water Finds Its Own Level:

Directional vectors, with respect to falling and rising objects, are not a matter of, “Some force must pull objects down or we cannot understand why things fall.”, but rather, they are a matter of the fact that all objects find their natural place in the atmospheric density around them, depending upon the objects density, as the result of Natural Law, not Gravitational pull. Inserting an extra directional vector into the Natural Order of things in the form of Gravitational pull is both unnecessary and unproven. It is enough to observe that The Natural Order of objects in motion dictates that denser objects fall and lighter objects rise, when integrated into a given atmospheric density.

The Natural Order of things involves equilibrium. Every object falls until it finds a medium denser than itself. This is simply the way in which Nature was designed, no further explanation is required. Nothing is pulling anything down. Objects simply find their place in The Natural Order.

In the case of water flow, water falls until it hits the ground, which is more dense than itself, and then continues to flow upon that surface, from higher to lower elevation, in order to continue to seek equilibrium within the hierarchy of contingent densities and atmospheric mediums that it encounters.

Accurately Summarized:

Water Seeks Equilibrium: Water, like all matter, obeys the laws of Thermodynamics, which state that systems naturally move toward a state of lowest potential energy and Maximum Entropy (Equilibrium).

Hierarchy of Contingent Densities: This phrase describes how water interacts with materials of different densities.

Buoyancy: Less dense water (like warm water or ice) floats on more dense water (cold water).

Atmospheric Mediums: This refers to water’s phase changes (solid, liquid, gas) and its interaction with the atmosphere.

Evaporation and Condensation: Water evaporates into the air (a medium of different density) until the air is saturated (reaching equilibrium in relative humidity) and then condenses back into liquid or solid form (clouds, rain, snow) when conditions change.

Water’s Movement: Water’s movement, phase changes, and stratification are all governed by its tendency to find a state of balance with its surroundings.

Bernoulli’s Principle and Water Flow

Bernoulli’s Principle is a key concept in fluid dynamics that relates pressure, speed and height. For example, for a fluid flowing horizontally, Bernoulli’s Principle states that an increase in the speed occurs simultaneously with a decrease in pressure. The principle is named after the Swiss mathematician and physicist Daniel Bernoulli, who published it in his book, Hydrodynamica, in 1738. Although Bernoulli deduced that pressure decreases when the flow speed increases, it was Leonhard Euler in 1752 who derived Bernoulli’s Equation in its usual form. Bernoulli’s Principle can be derived from the principle of Conservation of Energy. This states that, in a steady flow, the sum of all forms of energy in a fluid is the same at all points that are free of viscous forces. This requires that the sum of kinetic energy, potential energy and internal energy remains constant. Thus, an increase in the speed of the fluid—implying an increase in its kinetic energy—occurs with a simultaneous decrease in (the sum of) its potential energy (including the static pressure) and internal energy. If the fluid is flowing out of a reservoir, the sum of all forms of energy is the same because in a reservoir the energy per unit volume (the sum of pressures) is the same everywhere.

Pressure and Hydrostatic Balance:

In a static fluid, pressure increases with depth. A pressure difference from high to low drives flow. At open surfaces, the higher-elevation region generally has a lower pressure head than the lower region, producing motion downhill unless external work is applied.

Even Syphons Operate Upon The Principle That Water, Ultimately, Seeks its Own Level

Siphons only work when the discharge is below the water level. So, at the end result, water is flowing downhill. The water flowing out of the end of the tube, in the portion below the water level, is pushed out from the reservoir by virtue of normal atmospheric pressure. The idea of “suction” is a fictitious force that amounts to an accounting error due to a second non-obvious force that’s difficult to observe in ordinary conditions. Therefore, most people are unaware of the force or its effects and don’t account for it by mistake. Specifically, it’s the force of normal atmospheric pressure. So, in a syphon, there appears to be a negative “suction” pressure that doesn’t actually exist. The fluid in a syphon is actually under positive compressive pressure at all locations in the system, resulting in the water flowing from higher pressure in the reservoir out through the tube to lower pressure where the end of the tube is below the reservoir water line. In other words, the weight of the water in the longer, lower leg of the tube creates a pressure difference that pushes the liquid through the siphon. A siphon relies on fluid mechanics.