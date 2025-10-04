As The Sun recedes away from the observer over the ocean, it may appear to disappear bottom first. The lower truncation is due to the fact that the sky and ocean appear to be compressed at a distance because of a vanishing point effect. The “truncated ship from the bottom” is a phrase used to describe the optical illusion of a ship’s lower portion disappearing first as it sails away towards the geometric horizon. This phenomenon is a visual proof of the natural optical compression of the horizon that we observe over a flat surface.

Where the sky and ocean appear to meet, anything that exists in that convergence compression line at the horizon appears to be truncated, with the bottom of the object disappearing first, as if the object were going over a curve and “setting” over a curved horizon. This is an optical effect but not a real physical effect. The effect is observable with ships in the distance, as well. They appear to disappear bottom first, but in reality, the ship is merely being truncated by an apparent compressed horizon.

If you were to ascend in a helicopter right after you saw what you thought was The Sun setting over a curved Earth, you would gradually begin to see the entire Sun again, revealing that it had never gone over a curve, but rather, had merely become truncated at the bottom due to the optical effect that a compressed horizon has upon distant objects, otherwise known as Vanishing Point Perspective.

We see this same effect when viewing a person walking away from us down a flat straight road. If we set a camera at ground level, when the person is close to the camera, you see the entire person, but as the person walks away, y ou begin to see his body disappear, feet first, then legs, then torso, etc…

The Sun Appearing To Set When, in Fact, it is Merely Being Truncated at the Bottom Due to Convergence and Compression at The Geometric Horizon, an Optical Effect:

Should you see the hull of a ship that is 13 nautical miles out to see?

Should you see the hull of a ship that is 13 nautical miles out to see? That’s 14.9 miles out. Naturally, it partly depends upon your observational height, but also, once a ship is that far out to sea, unless you are many hundreds of feet in the air, you will start to encounter some pretty dramatic vanishing point effects, resulting in the sea and sky compressing, which drops the angular resolution of what you can see significantly.

The hull is now compressed between the sea and the sky at a distant vanishing point, with the angular resolution of the ship severely affected. No Earth curvature involved:

For example from a typical standing height of 1.8 meters (6 feet), the geometric horizon is about 4.8 kilometers (3 miles) away. As your observational position increases in height, you can see further, obviously. Once you are looking out 13 nautical miles, all you are really going to see is a wall of ocean water and the top of whatever ship may be out there, but no hull. The hull is now compressed between the sea and the sky at a distant vanishing point, with the angular resolution of the ship severely affected. Angular Resolution is the measure of an instrument’s ability to distinguish between two closely spaced objects, meaning it’s the smallest angle at which separate points can be seen as distinct rather than blurred into one.

The horizon line, where the vanishing point is located, is a virtual line that corresponds to the height of your eyes. This means that the vanishing point for objects floating on the water is also at your eye level, whether you are standing on a boat, on the shore, or on a cliff. The vanishing point is the spot where parallel lines appear to converge and disappear. For example, the parallel edges of a boat’s wake extending far behind it will seem to meet at a single point on the horizon, and likewise, a ship’s angular resolution will become compressed and all you will see is a wall of ocean water and the upper part of the ship. Eventually, you will just see a flat, compressed, an unintelligible image of the ship, with a wall of ocean water in front of it the further the ship travels away from you. The higher your viewpoint, the farther the horizon, of course, while the vanishing point is always at eye level, and the actual distance to the geometric horizon depends on the observer’s height.

The illusion is that the ship is going over Earth curvature, but it is really just the ship’s angular resolution becoming compressed, and the optical effect is that the ships’ hull is truncated. It disappears first:

It’s convergence at a distance:

The Inconsistency and Lack of Mathematical Logic in The Heliocentric View is Stunningly Apparent

Lastly, it is crucial to note that Heliocentrists claim that you cannot see horizontal Earth curvature even at 50,000 feet. (There are also innumerable high altitude weather balloon photographs showing zero horizontal Earth curvature even at 210,000 feet).

Now, at 50,000 feet on a clear day, you can see approximately 300 miles to the horizon, left to right. This calculation is based on a standard geometric formula that determines the distance to the horizon from a given height. And again, Heliocentrists claim you cannot see Earth curvature at this 300 mile wide swath of horizon.

And yet, at the same time, they are claiming that they are watching ships go over The Earth’s imaginary curvature at sea in just 3 to 10 miles out.

So is The Earth really about 36 miles in circumference? By Heliocentric Earth curvature logic and where they say ships go over ocean curvature (As if the oceans were bending!), evidently it is:

The inconsistency and lack of mathematical logic in The Heliocentric view is stunningly apparent, and so, yet another reason Heliocentrists need to learn that the illusion is that a ship is going over Earth curvature, when in reality, it is simply the result of a ship’s angular resolution becoming compressed at the vanishing point, resulting in convergence at a distance.

The Earth Curve Calculator and The Theodolite Hijack What Natural Perspective Does: The “Bottom Up” Phenomena of a “Setting” Sun

The concept of perspective comes up a lot in the Flat Earth debate. It is used to explain many things, the most common example being the way the Sun and Moon rise and set. The globe Earth model says the Sun sets below the horizon because the Earth is rotating, while the Flat Earth model says that the Sun is always above ground and only appears to set due to The Laws of Perspective.

In Earth Curvature calculations, often a Theodolite is employed. A Theodolite is a precision optical instrument for measuring angles between designated visible points in the horizontal and vertical planes. The traditional use has been for land surveying, but it is also used extensively for building and infrastructure construction, and some specialized applications such as meteorology and rocket launching.

The Theodolite:

Using tools like the Theodolite and The Earth Curve Calculator, Heliocentrists hijack the idea if perspective and re-interpret it to mean Earth curvature obstruction.

See how you can check for yourself that flat Earth is obviously our reality when we look at the relationship between ships and horizons compared to the globe models and curvature calculators:

Flat Earth Reality Check: Ships & Horizons Vs Curvature Calculators:

The Laws of Perspective Versus Expect Earth Curvature

· Perspective is how three-dimensional scenes are represented on a two-dimension surface and seen by the human eye.

· Closer objects appear larger than more distant objects.

· Parallel lines appear to converge into the distance. (Railroad Tracks)

· Receding objects will truncate from the bottom up if you are close to the ground because your near-ground position compresses distant objects in accordance to their relationship to your lower observation point. Increase you elevation, and you will see more of the distant object.

Runners coming towards a camera positioned at a few inches above ground are truncated (cut off behind an IMAGINARY CURVE), until they get closer and the illusion begins to subside:

Observer Elevation at a few feet above the ground:

At ground level, the Earth appears to bulge and curve but it is just the ground level perspective that creates this illusion. Notice, after the apparent curvature, you can still see beyond the apparent curve into the distance:

· Skyscrapers will begin to appear to converge at the top because of the vanishing point in perspective in the same way that parallel lines appear to converge into the distance.

Examples of Perspective:

· If you are laying on the ground, and a 6 foot tall person starts walking away from you, you will notice that his lower portion begins to disappear from the bottom up as he recedes into the distance due to The Laws of Perspective. The walking person’s image is being compressed and truncated by The Laws of Perspective as he advances away from you. According to The Earth Curve Calculator, he is walking over a curve, but it only takes about 100 yards for this effect to occur if you are an observer laying on the ground watching the person walk away. In The Earth Curve Calculator, an 8 inch per mile squared equation is employed. One mile is 1760 yards, and 8 inches of drop is expected in one mile. 100 yards is approximately 1/17th of a mile, which comes to approximately .48 of an inch of expected Earth curvature. In other words, the observer laying on the ground should expect to see approximately half an inch of obstruction from The Earth curvature of a receding person at 100 yards, and yet, the entire 6 foot person walking away can be observed to disappear from bottom up at 100 yards. Hence, it is not Earth curvature that is creating the effect. Rather, it is perspective.

Objects disappearing bottom first as they move from our vantage point is not proof of curvature. It’s merely the effect of the angular resolution of our eyes - or any optical device, including telescopes, cameras, binoculars, periscopes, etc…

Similarly, at eye level, the bottom of a receding cyclist will appear to merge with the horizon, truncated bottom first (i.e., at the “vanishing line” or “band of convergence” at the horizon), just like The Sun does between an eye level observer and a distant horizon. Neither the cyclist nor The Sun are going over any curvature. They are merely being truncated by the distant compression line that is created where the sky meets the ground from your perspective on The Earth’s surface. And if you were at a higher elevation, that distant vanishing line/band of convergence on the horizon would be further away from you.

Is this building going over Earth curvature, or merely being compressed and truncated due to the distant vanishing line/band of convergence on the horizon where the sky meets the ground, greatly effecting the observer’s ability to perceive angular resolution? This has nothing to do with curvature and everything to do with the limitations of angular resolution and perceived compression on the horizon from a ground level perspective.

Optical Compression With Lower Observer Elevation:

Expected Earth Curvature Using Spherical Trigonometry of a Sphere with a 3959 Radius:

A time-lapse photo shows the Sun appearing to set:

The Flat Earth model states that this is an illusion. This illusion is caused by perspective in the same way that streetlights appear to get closer to the horizon as they get farther away. If you are laying on the ground, and a 6 foot tall person starts walking away from you, you will notice that his lower portion begins to disappear from the bottom up as he recedes into the distance due to The Laws of Perspective. The walking person’s image is being compressed and truncated by The Laws of Perspective as he advances away from you. According to The Earth Curve Calculator, he is walking over a curve, but it only take about 100 yards for this effect to occur if you are an observer laying on the ground watching the person walk away.

The horizon meets at the “Compression Point” or Vanishing Point in the distance as an optical illusion. We see the same optical illusion occur in railroad tracks as they APPEAR to meet ion the distance. They are actually parallel and do not meet, but only appear to meet by virtue of the illusion that occurs because of Vanishing Point perspective attributes.

In artistic renderings, three-point perspective is applied when rendering objects, buildings, skylines, and cityscapes seen at an aerial view or ground perspective. When the third vanishing point is placed on the ground, that’s coming from land perspective. Conversely, if the third vanishing point is placed high above, that’s coming from a bird’s eye view perspective:

There’s Flat Earth proof on every horizon. If we did live on a globe Earth, we would see horizontal curvature on the horizon. Here we disprove all the unscientific globe Earth curvature calculations and illustrations made from observations that assume a globe Earth model. We see how globe Earth believers ignore reality and convert perspective into an imaginary curve with illustrations that never represent reality. Using globe Earth model mathematics and curvature calculators, anyone can see for themselves with their own eyes just how far from reality globe Earth believers must go to protect their faith in curvature on what is demonstrably and observably a flat Earth. We’ll see just how silly the metabunk models are and look at what we should be doing when making observations to prove or disprove the shape of the Earth.

The Setting of the Sun as a Perspective Effect

From Flat Earth Online:

“In Earth Not a Globe, the events of Sunrise and Sunset are attributed to a perspective effect. Although a geometrical assessment may suggest that the Sun could never set, Rowbotham suggests that the behavior of perspective should be based on how we experience it rather than inferences. We do not have an object like the Sun to compare long distance perspective to, and so we must submit to the possibility that it could be disappearing to perspective at that scale.

According to Rowbotham the action of descent into the horizon is a phenomenon which arises from the operation of a simple and everywhere visible Law of Perspective. A flock of birds, when passing over a flat or marshy country, always appears to descend is it recedes, and if the flock is extensive, the first bird appears lower or nearer to the horizon than the last, although they are at the same actual altitude above the Earth immediately beneath them. When a plane flies away from an observer, without increasing or decreasing its altitude, it appears to gradually approach the horizon. In a long row of lamps, the second, supposing the observer to stand at the beginning of the series, will appear lower than the first; the third lower than the second; and so on to the end of the row; the farthest away always appearing the lowest, although each one has the same altitude; and if such a straight line of lamps could be continued far enough, the lights would at length descend, apparently, to the horizon, or to a level with the eye of the observer. This explains how the Sun descends into the horizon as it recedes.

Once the lower part of the Sun meets the horizon line, however, it will intersect with the vanishing point and become lost to human perception as the Sun’s increasingly shallow path creates a tangent beyond the resolution of the human eye. The vanishing point is created when the perspective lines are angled less than one minute of a degree. Hence, this effectively places the vanishing point a finite distance away from the observer.

Usually it is taught in art schools that the vanishing point is an infinite distance away from the observer. However, since man cannot perceive infinity due to human limitations, the perspective lines are modified and placed a finite distance away from the observer as so, this finite distance to the vanishing point is what allows ships to ascend into horizon and disappear as their hulls intersect with the vanishing point. Every receding star and celestial body in the night sky likewise disappears after intersecting with the vanishing point.

In addition to this modified law of perspective the remaining light of the Sun bouncing around in the atmosphere will be lost by the non-transparent atmosphere. After the Sun sets the sky is still relatively illuminated. It takes a couple hours for the deep blackness of the night to set in. The cause of night is simply due to a non-transparent atmosphere. As the Sun recedes its light is dimmed and lost to the increasing number of atoms and molecules which intersect the light rays.

Take note that at Sunset the Sun is already dimmed by an order of magnitude compared to its intensity overhead at noonday. At Sunset it is possible to look directly at the Sun without a straining of the eye, while overhead at noon looking directly at the Sun can be quite painful. This severe reduction of intensity at Sunset is a striking example of how the atmosphere can reduce the intensity of an object with distance.

The “Bottom Up” Phenomena of a “Setting” Sun

As the Sun descends it will create a tangent into the horizon. The perspective lines nearly merge, causing the receding body to appear to intersect the horizon from THE BOTTOM UP. Next the light of the receding Sun is dimmed to blackness by a non-transparent atmosphere.

In short, “the bottom up” phenomena, so often quoted by Heliocentrists, is merely the apparent optical truncation caused by the natural angular resolution limitations of objects at a distance due to vanishing point compression on a level horizon.

Also, as the Sun descends it will create a tangent into the horizon. The perspective lines nearly merge, causing the receding body to appear to intersect the horizon from THE BOTTOM UP. Because The Sun is much higher than the ground based observe, it will appear to “set”, bottom up, because of the angle of the observer, just as a receding coin will appear to disappear, bottom up, when viewed from the surface of a table as it recedes from the observer. If you elevate the observer, this truncation effect diminishes significantly, thereby demonstrating how the observer’s elevation is a critical variable in the apprehension of apparent optical truncation.

Another explanation of a bottom up “setting” Sun:

“At these times, The Sun appears close to the horizon where the density of the air differs greatly. The air near the ground is denser than the layer of air just above it, and the layer of air above that is less dense still, and so on, upwards until the Earth’s atmosphere peters out at some 400 km. Now consider what happens when the Sun appears to be “setting”. When the Sun is at the horizon, light from the top of The Sun is going through the air at a different angle than that from the lower part. So the rays are bent by different amounts before they reach the observer’s eye. The result is that the bottom part of the Sun appears to be lifted up. In consequence, the Sun appears slightly compressed.”

—Samuel Birley Rowbotham

The Sun’s Convergence at the Horizon on a Flat Plane

“The Sun may not always shrink as it recedes due to perspective convergence and its parallel and perpendicular path relative to the observer. It is all a matter of perspective, your frame of reference and point of view. If the Sun were on our eyeline, it would go away from you, and it would shrink in size like this train going down the tracks. to shrink. But it’s not on our eyeline, but rather, it moves on a flat Earth, parallel to the ground, and therefore, it moves perpendicular to our eyeline. Hence, the Sun is actually moving above and away from you, not directly away from you like a receding train on our plane.

The Sun never sets or rises, it stays the same distance over the Earth throughout its daily/annual journeys around. The appearance of rising and setting is all based on the law of perspective on plane surfaces. The Sun and Moon spotlights are perpetually hovering over and parallel to the surface of the Earth.

From our vantage point, due to the Law of Perspective, the day/night luminaries appear to rise up the Eastern horizon, curve peaking high overhead, and then sink below the Western horizon. They do not escape to the underside of the Flat-Earth as one might imagine, but rather rotate concentric clockwise circles around the circumference from tropic to tropic.”

--Eric Dubay

What is a Theodolite From Wikipedia:

“A Theodolite is a precision optical instrument for measuring angles between designated visible points in the horizontal and vertical planes. The traditional use has been for land surveying, but it is also used extensively for building and infrastructure construction, and some specialized applications such as meteorology and rocket launching.

It consists of a moveable telescope mounted so it can rotate around horizontal and vertical axes and provide angular readouts. These indicate the orientation of the telescope, and are used to relate the first point sighted through the telescope to subsequent sightings of other points from the same theodolite position. These angles can be measured with accuracies down to microradians or seconds of arc. From these readings a plan can be drawn, or objects can be positioned in accordance with an existing plan. The modern theodolite has evolved into what is known as a total station where angles and distances are measured electronically, and are read directly to computer memory.

In a Transit Theodolite, the telescope is short enough to rotate about the trunnion axis, turning the telescope through the vertical plane through the zenith; for non-transit instruments vertical rotation is restricted to a limited arc.

The optical level is sometimes mistaken for a theodolite, but it does not measure vertical angles, and is used only for leveling on a horizontal plane (though often combined with medium accuracy horizontal range and direction measurements).”

Theodolites and Flat Earth Versus How Surveyors See Imaginary Curvature: The Role That Data Interpretation Plays in Imaginary Earth Curvature

Theodolites and Flat Earth Versus How Surveyors See Imaginary Curvature illustrates the way calculations and measurements from surveying observations with theodolites and measuring posts are interpreted into a side-on view of a spherical earth with a curved surface because the sum of angles is greater than 180 degrees.

While the measurements may be very accurate and appear complicated, the results are simply an interpretation of perspective that then assumes plum lines converge towards the centre of a spherical earth, when in fact the vertical never changes.

Importantly, surveyors measure angles to tangible objects, never the horizon, which is not tangible like a surveyor’s pole.

Tangible objects will appear to change in size (perspective) even though they don’t change in size physically. So the farther away an object from the observer, the lower it appears to the observer’s horizontal line of sight, until of course it reaches the horizon in the distance, at which point it will appear above the surveyor’s horizontal line of sight but is too far away to be measured.

Flat Earth Vs How Surveyors See Imaginary Curvature:

From The Heliocentric View, Assuming The Earth is Curved, What is an Earth Curve Calculator?

(By Bogna Szyk)

“Imagine you are looking at the sea. There is no land in sight, only the endless blue waters shimmering in the afternoon sun. You can make out the line that divides the sea and the sky. This line is called the horizon.

Suddenly, you begin to see a point that is getting larger and larger. First, it is a top of a white sail; when it moves closer, you can also notice the shape of a ship. Where was this ship before? It was hidden behind the horizon.

The reason for this is obvious: as Earth’s shape is very similar to a sphere – the surface between you and the ship is not entirely flat but “bulges” up a bit. That is why it has obstructed your view. The curvature of Earth is simply the measure of this “bulge”. It is expressed as the height of the “bulge” per kilometer or mile.

Note that if the Earth was flat, you would see the whole ship, expect it would start out very small (a dot) and then get larger as it got closer. By observing just the top of the sail, you’ve seen for yourself that the Earth is not flat. However, if you are interested in exploring this further, you should check out our flat vs. round earth calculator.

Expected Curvature of Earth Per Mile

How large is the curvature of Earth, then? As we don’t notice it in our everyday lives, it has to be relatively small. Most sources consider 8 inches per mile as the most accurate estimate. That means that for every mile between you and an object, the curvature will obstruct 8 inches of the object’s height.

How Far Can I See Before The Earth is Expected to Curve?

The first thing you can find with our Earth curvature calculator is the exact ** distance between you and the horizon**. You only need to know two values: your eyesight level (in other words, the distance between your eyes and mean sea level – assuming you are looking out to sea) and the radius of the Earth.

Input these numbers into the following equation:

a = √[(r + h)² - r²]

where:

a — Distance to the horizon;

h — Eyesight level above mean sea level; and

r — Earth’s radius, equal to 3959 miles or 6371 km.

This equation can be derived using the Pythagorean theorem.

Calculating The Obstructed Height of an Object:

Look at the image above.

It represents a situation analogical to the one with the ship from above. You can see a part of the object, but the rest of it is hidden behind the horizon. If you want to know the height of the obstructed thing, simply enter all the necessary values into the Earth curvature calculator.

You can also calculate the height manually:

1. Determine the distance between you (the observer) and the lowest point of the object that you can actually see. Let’s call this value d and assume it is equal to 25 miles.

2. Measure your eyesight level – that is, the height at which your eyes are above the sea. We will denote it with the letter h. We can assume that it is equal to 6 feet, which is approximately 0.0011 miles.

3. Calculate the distance between you and the horizon, a, using the formula mentioned above:

a = √[(r + h)² - r²] = √[(3959 + 0.0011364)² - 3959²] = 3 miles

4. Now, you can input these values to the second formula to find the height of the obstructed part of the object x:

x = √(a² - 2ad + d² + r²) - r

x = √(3² - 2*3*25 + 25² + 3959²) - 3959

x = 0.0611 miles = 322.76 ft.

You might find that if you were to test our calculator vs. a real-life scenario, our calculator might be slightly wrong in some cases. Why does this happen? Does it mean the Earth is flat and doesn’t curve at all?

Of course not! It just means that our calculator doesn’t account for the phenomenon of refraction. When light travels through a medium that is not perfectly uniform, such as air, it bends or refracts. For example, refraction can happen when light hits a pocket of cold air or a hot draft of rising air.

As the ray of light bends slightly, it changes direction. That means that some photons from the object that would usually hit the ground can bend around the Earth’s surface and reach your eye, so the heights and distances as shown in the picture above may seem to be different. That’s why, when you are calculating the obstructed height of an object, the distances you see maybe a bit different from the observed ones.

If you are interested in reading more about Snell’s law of refraction, you should check out our Snell’s law calculator here.

How far is the horizon at sea level?

The horizon at sea level is approximately 4.5 km. To calculate it, follow these steps:

Assume the height of your eyes to be h = 1.6 m.

Build a right triangle with hypotenuse r + h (where r is Earth’s radius) and a cathetus r.

Calculate the last cathetus with Pythagoras’s Theorem: the result is the distance to the horizon:

a = √[(r + h)² - r²]

Substitute the values in the formula above:

a = √[(6,371,000 + 1.6)² - 6,371,000²] = 4,520 m

How do I calculate the distance of the horizon?

To calculate the theoretical distance of the horizon from your point of view, imagine building a right triangle with sides equal to:

Earth’s radius plus the height of your eyes above sea level, r + h;

Earth’s radius r;

and…

The line tangent to the surface of Earth starting in your eyes. That’s the distance of the horizon.

We calculate the distance of the horizon with the formula a = √[(r + h)² - r²].

Can you see France from England?

Yes, but only in excellent conditions. From the Cliffs of Dover, with a height of about 100 m, your horizon would be at 35.7 km.

You can calculate this distance with this formula, where h is your elevation and r Earth’s radius:

a = √[(r + h)² - r²]

Since the narrowest part of the Channel is barely 33 km, you can see France, but by a hair’s breadth.

From how far can you see Mount Everest?

You can see Mount Everest (theoretically) from a distance of 340 km.

Assuming you are at sea level, with your eyes at 1.6 m above the ground, your horizon (at a distance of about 4.5 km) would cover the entirety of the tallest mountain on Earth only if you are at more than 340 km away from it. Theoretically, you can see the summit of Everest from Bangladesh; however, other peaks cover it.”