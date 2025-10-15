Why Does The Moon Look Inverted When Viewed From The Northern Hemisphere Versus The Southern Hemisphere?
In The Enclosed Cosmological Model, The North Pole is in The Northern Hemisphere and The South Pole is actually The Antarctic Ice Ring, which is known as The Southern Hemisphere. The reason The Moon is inverted between these two opposing viewpoints is because of a phenomena known as 180 Degree Rotational Symmetry, with respect to different perspectives. 180 Degree Rotational Symmetry occurs when a shape, after being rotated halfway around its center point (180 degrees), looks identical to its original position, but inverted.
It depends upon where you’re located on The Earth, of course, but generally the constellations and The Moon we see in the Southern Hemisphere are rotated again by 180 degrees compared to the Northern Hemisphere.
For example, the number 6 on your ceiling looks like a 9 from the other side of the room because the two digits are rotational ambigrams (a word or design that can be read from a different orientation) of each other. This is a visual illusion created by perspective and the mirrored shapes of the numbers.
Here’s a breakdown of why this happens:
Rotational Symmetry: When you view a 6 from a different position across the room, you are essentially seeing it from an 180 degree rotation. Due to its shape, a rotated 6 looks exactly like a 9. The same is true in reverse—a rotated 9 looks like a 6.
Different Perspectives: Your location relative to the number determines how you see it. A person on one side of a table will see the number 6, while someone on the opposite side will see a 9, even though they are looking at the exact same figure.
And it is the same for The Moon
