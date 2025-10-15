In The Enclosed Cosmological Model, The North Pole is in The Northern Hemisphere and The South Pole is actually The Antarctic Ice Ring, which is known as The Southern Hemisphere. The reason The Moon is inverted between these two opposing viewpoints is because of a phenomena known as 180 Degree Rotational Symmetry, with respect to different perspectives. 180 Degree Rotational Symmetry occurs when a shape, after being rotated halfway around its center point (180 degrees), looks identical to its original position, but inverted.

It depends upon where you’re located on The Earth, of course, but generally the constellations and The Moon we see in the Southern Hemisphere are rotated again by 180 degrees compared to the Northern Hemisphere.

For example, the number 6 on your ceiling looks like a 9 from the other side of the room because the two digits are rotational ambigrams (a word or design that can be read from a different orientation) of each other. This is a visual illusion created by perspective and the mirrored shapes of the numbers.

Here’s a breakdown of why this happens: