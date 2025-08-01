Sigma Octantis in The Octans Constellation: The Southern Polaris

Sigma Octantis is in the Octans Constellation and is located over The Antarctic Ice Circle. Sigma Octantis appears almost motionless in the sky as other stars in the southern sky appear to revolve around it, similar to how stars revolve around Polaris in the Northern Hemisphere. On a Flat Earth, with the North Pole at the center, the direction “south” is a 360-degree circle pointing away from the center towards The Antarctic Ice Circle. Observers in different southern locations, like Australia and South America, would be facing different directions to look south, yet they both see the same set of stars rotating around the same point.

A Deep Dive Into The Flat Earth Explanation for the Variance Between Northern versus Southern Hemisphere Star Rotation Directions:

Trying to explain to a Heliocentrist how we each have a personal dome of perception that we carry with us wherever we go due to perspective and convergence, and why that creates the perception of Stars appearing to rotate in opposite directions in the Northern versus Southern “Hemispheres” is like trying to explain Calculus to a First Grader. When they hear the word “Hemisphere” they think you are talking about the Heliocentric explanation, when in fact, you are trying to speak their language so they can more easily understand that the word, “Hemisphere” translates to, in Enclosed Cosmological terms, either The North Pole Region or the Antarctic Ice Ring encircling the Earth’s landmass, both on a Flat Earth. It’s an issue of your position on the Flat Earth and which direction you are looking when you look up at the night sky. In other words, the term, “Hemisphere”, translates to either The North Pole Region (In Heliocentric terms, this is The Northern Hemisphere region.) or The Antarctic Ice Ring encircling the Earth’s landmass (In Heliocentric terms, this is The Southern Hemisphere region.) Easy peasy, lemony squeezy.

On the Flat Earth, when you look North, you will notice that The Stars rotate counterclockwise around Polaris, but when looking South towards The Antarctic Ice Ring on a Flat Earth, The Southern Stars appear to rotate clockwise. This is due to perspective, your geolocation, and your personal dome of perception, where the horizon is compressed and converges, giving the illusion that the counterclockwise rotation of the Stars around Polaris are now rotating clockwise when you look South towards The Antarctic Ice Ring. It depends upon which direction you are looking and your geolocation on The Flat Earth.

It’s the same effect looking East versus West. The Stars appear to rotate counterclockwise looking towards the East and clockwise looking towards The West due to perspective, your geolocation, and your personal dome of perception, where the horizon is compressed and converges, giving the illusion of contrary rotations.

Actual Versus Apparent Rotation of The Stars:

However, note that the ACTUAL, as opposed to APPARENT, rotation of The Stars is aways counterclockwise, East to West, as they rotate around The North Star, Polaris.

Now, that wasn’t so difficult, was it?

How Star Trails Work on a Flat Earth:

FLAT EARTH SOUTHERN STARS ROTATION EXPLAINED, Why Sun Sets at South West:

The APPARENT Rotation of The Stars: A Celestial Hall of Mirrors

The same optical principles that apply to The Sun’s APPPARENT position and motion as viewed from The Antarctic Ice Wall apply to The Stars, and whether they appear to rotate clockwise or counterclockwise. Depending upon which latitude you are viewing them from, in addition to where you are facing, The Stars will appear to rotate one way or another. Facing North, Stars appear to rotate counter-clockwise (right to left). Facing South, Stars appear to rotate clockwise (left to right). And Stars appear to rotate counterclockwise around the North Celestial Pole, and Stars appear to rotate clockwise when viewed from The Antarctic Shelf, again, due to the aforementioned optical principles.

All of these appearances are, again, the result of optical effects caused by a crystalline and reflective Firmament, which direction you’re facing and from which latitude, in addition to various atmospheric refractory indexes, among other variables, some known, and some yet unknown. Subsequently, we see The APPARENT rotation of The Stars. We see what this Hall of Mirrors we live in creates for us to see, but we do not see ACTUAL celestial events of motion. We can’t from our perspective on Earth. We each live under an individual “dome of perspective,” and with it, we live with optical resolution limitations because the human eye can only see so far, either alone or aided by a telescope, especially when looking horizontally through The Earth’s atmosphere.

Hence, when you gaze up at The Stars, you are seeing their APPARENT positions and motions as is created by having a personal “dome” of angular resolution limitations around and above you. Subsequently, celestial events are “bent down” and compressed around you, giving the appearance of an outdoor Sky Planetarium due to this optical illusion. But in reality, The Stars stretch out for thousands and thousands of miles above you, but you can only see a tiny patch of this vast expanse (the vast expanse being The Firmament) from your “dome of perspective”, again, due to optical compression, which is to say, the horizon and vast expanse above and around you are compressed down to your ground position in a kind of personal “dome of perspective”, each person existing in their own private, and personal mini-visual dome due to the angular resolution limitations of the human eye.

As result, we see EFFECTS, not causes…a celestial light show, but never the ACTUAL real source of the show. The Firmament is bending, reflecting, and altering what we see, depending upon our ground potion location, and atmospheric density, alone, limits our ability to see further. Even Infrared technology cannot cut through all The Earth’s atmosphere. And besides, each person’s “dome of perceptive” only reaches a certain distance and then the angular compression of our field of view diminishes to a pinpoint, much like how railroad tracks appear to meet in the distance. They don’t, but we experience the optical illusion that they do. This same principle applies to how far we can see across the plane of The Earth from our particular ground position.

This video makes it very clear:

How the Southern Stars Work on Flat Earth:

Flat Earth Star Trails Clockwise and Counterclockwise Explained:

Flat Earth Northern & Southern Star Trails Explained RV Truth Original:

Flat Earth Ultimate Guide To Star Trails Part 2:

Your Personal Dome of Perception

Each Person Stands Beneath Their Own Personal “Planetarium” or Dome of Perception…

Because of the way Perspective works on flat plane, each person stands beneath their personal “Planetarium” as they look up from their Earth bound position.

Within each person’s field of vision, there is a compression on the horizon that occurs, limiting their field of vision and the sky above to a 360 degree dome or hemisphere, which encompasses them from the ground up. You “carry” your personal dome everywhere you go, and each person is privy to a slightly different perspective of celestial events above them, depending upon their geolocation.

The human eye tracks and engages with objects in a very specific way, interpreting distance as a function of its ability to resolve images into focus. This is called angular resolution. It also detects the position of images within its visual field by cross-referencing them with other objects in its field of view. Additionally, the eye cannot see forever. It can only see to a finite compression point on the horizon where the ground appears to meet the sky, which may be defined as “the convergence point.” And so, with respect to stargazing, you stand beneath an imaginary mini-hemisphere (dome of perception) 360 degrees all around you, and 180 degrees from apex to ground. And you are only perceptually cognizant of a limited array of celestial events in that perspective dome you stand beneath. And, if you were to travel 500 miles to a different geolocation, you would see a slightly different array of celestial events in your personal perspective dome. Ultimately, everything comes down to perspective when viewing external images. We each perceive things from our personal perspective. As such, perspective dictates how we comprehend what we perceive.

To better understand what your personal dome of perception is (i.e., observational dome), it helps to imagine what happens when you look down a long row of streetlights at night. Though the streetlights are not literally descending down to the ground, the farther they are from your observational position, they more they appear to descend down to the ground. This is due to the fact that images appear to compress and converge into a vanishing point the farther they are from your observational position. This is also known as The Law of Perspective. This is similar to your personal dome of perception. You can only see so far at night, and then the ground compresses with the sky, just like railroad tracks appear to do but left to right on the ground instead from bottom to top…ground to sky. Obviously, if you look straight upwards, you can see for a long distance, but as soon as you look horizontally, or at a 45 degree angle, at The Stars, the naturally occurring convergence of the horizon happens. Thus, any Stars you see will only exist in your personal dome of perception, where your visual limitations exist.

The Sun also appears to set as it recedes through this very same principle, where the farther it is from us, the more it is compressed into the horizon, thereby appearing to set, when in reality, it is merely travelling farther away on the same plane.

For this reason, you actually never see the exact location of The Sun, Moon, or Stars. Rather, you see the APPARENT position of such celestial events, while the ACTUAL position of such celestial events is concealed from you by various factors, including the bending of light, reflections off of the larger dome (i.e., The Firmament), refraction, and, of course, the perceptual and epiphenomenal optical effects that occur from the compression of objects as they converge upon the horizon within the range of your visual limitations.

Apparent vs. Actual Size by Finnian Daddi:

“Everything we see is an optical effect, or affected by the many factors that allow us to see. Everything we observe and measure can be placed in two categories: Actual and Apparent. An actual measurement is accomplished by physically (actually) measuring the object. An object we observe but can’t physically measure, can be measured optically, but that measurement will only give its APPARENT size as it appears optically to our eyes and from our unique position relative to the object we are observing/measuring. The measurement will not be the object’s ACTUAL size, as we are not able to physically touch and measure it. With this in mind, it is not possible to measure and know the ACTUAL SIZE and ACTUAL DISTANCE to The Sun, or any celestial object, for that matter. Therefore, all claims of knowing the actual distance and size of The Sun based upon optical observations are false.”

The Sky is a Dome (Flat Earth vs Globe Earth):