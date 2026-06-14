Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Craig
5h

Excellent comparison 👍 Joshua 24:15 KJVB comes to mind….And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.

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