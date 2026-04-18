In imaginary Outer Space, there is supposed to be no up or down, and so, there is no reason for female astronauts’ hair to stick straight up as if they used hairspray. All older videos of female astronauts show their hair sticking straight up as if they used hairspray. Older NASA footage predated the CGI and specialized filming techniques to create the floating hair effect for female astronauts in zero gravity. They were forced to use hairspray, and so the hair looked rigid and did not wave around in the same way we see it do now. But shouldn’t the older NASA footage show the same floating and wavy hair that we see now? What changed? Well, it is obvious. The CGI and specialized filming techniques to create the floating hair effect for female astronauts in zero gravity changed the way female astronaut hair behaved. Then again, in modern NASA footage, sometimes they revert back to the rigid, non-flowing, stuck upwards, hairspray look. They mix it up for whatever reason.

Some have claimed that the difference comes down to real physics in microgravity combined with how hairstyles and hair lengths have evolved among female astronauts over the decades, not hairspray, wires, CGI, or any fakery. The claim is that early U.S. female astronauts typically wore short, practical, professional-style cuts. These were often straight, curly, or thicker/stiffer hair for easy management during high-profile TV broadcasts and missions, and so their hair juts stuck straight up. They say that short or stiff hair has strong internal “memory” and natural rigidity (like a wire or brush bristles). In microgravity, with almost no gravity to weigh it down and very low air density/viscosity inside the cabin, unlike water, which has high drag and makes hair flow slowly, the strands stay mostly in place or snap back quickly. They appear rigidly “stuck” straight up because the hair’s own stiffness dominates over any minor movements.

However, this explanation holds no weight because plenty of older and some newer female astronauts had extremely long hair, and yet it stuck straight up and did not wave around like we see today in modern NASA footage. Extremely old NASA footage of female astronauts with long hair typically features crew members from the late 1990s to early 2010s, such as Cady Coleman and Sunita Williams.

Here are Four Examples, Some Older and Newer NASA Female Astronauts:

· Cady Coleman: Noted for keeping her long hair during her missions as a statement that “space is for women too”.

· Karen Nyberg: While not one of the oldest, NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg is widely known for having long hair on the ISS and documenting how she managed it in zero gravity.

· Christina Koch: Known for the longest single spaceflight by a woman (328 days), she has worn her hair long, particularly during post-flight appearances.

· Sunita “Suni” Williams: NASA astronaut Sunita “Suni” Williams had long hair during her missions and famously cut it while in space. In 2006, she cut her long ponytail aboard the International Space Station to donate to Locks of Love. She later described the necessity of this, as long hair floats in microgravity and can be difficult to manage.

Also, why not simply tie the hair back? Wavy, flopping, and floating hair can’t possibly be of any good use when you are trying to perform experiments in Outer Space. It would be a distraction to the other astronauts, as well as an encumbrance to the female with the wavy, flopping, and floating hair. On Earth, even ordinary low-IQ females have the basic common sense to tie up long hair for practical jobs, such as anyone doing real physical work. Long hair gets caught in machinery, blocks vision, spreads contamination, and annoys everyone around you. Theoretically, in Outer Space, hair doesn’t fall. It floats everywhere, into your face, into equipment, into air vents, into other crew members’ work zones. A single loose strand can jam delicate instruments, clog filters, or float into your eye during a critical maneuver. It’s annoying at best, a safety risk at worst. But, of course, NASA needs to emphasize the idea that the astronauts are in Outer Space, and so, they need to showboat the female astronauts with floaty, wavy, weightless hair.

Female Astronauts Show Their Hair Sticking Straight Up and Rigid as if They Used Hairspray:

Suni Talked About Her Long Hair In Space:

Full Interview: Artemis II Crew:

Cady Coleman Interview With CBS “The Talk”:

More Currently, Female Astronauts Show Their Hair Waving Around More Fluidly as if a Combination of Wirework, CGI, And Specialized Filming Techniques are Being Used to Create The Floating Hair Effect:

Karen Nyberg Shows How You Wash Hair in Space:

Hair Washing on a Space Station Was Demonstrated by a NASA Astronaut:

How Does Hollywood Make Female Astronauts’ Hair Float Upwards in Movies?

Hollywood filmmakers use a combination of wirework, CGI, and specialized filming techniques to create the floating hair effect for female astronauts in zero gravity. The most common methods include using wires to suspend actors, filming in water tanks, or enhancing scenes with computer-generated (CG) hair to ensure the hair rises upwards rather than hanging down.

Here are The Main Techniques Used to Simulate Zero-Gravity Hair:

Wirework and Harnesses: Actors are attached to harnesses, and thin wires lift them, giving the appearance of weightlessness. These wires are then removed in post-production.

Underwater Filming: Submerging actors in water allows hair to float naturally, simulating microgravity, as seen in The Expanse .

CGI (Computer Generated Imagery): Often, hair is rendered digitally to create the precise, slow-motion “floating” effect, particularly when wirework is too limiting.

Parabolic Flights: For high-budget films like Apollo 13 , actors fly in planes that perform steep dives, creating roughly 20-30 seconds of real zero gravity.

Slow Motion and Fans: Filming at high frame rates while using subtle fans can mimic the slow, flowing motion of hair in space.

Hair Gel or Hairspray: Actors may also use small amounts of hair gel or hairspray to help maintain a specific “floating” shape while on set.

The Secret of Creating Zero G In Gravity: