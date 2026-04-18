Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Michael Wallach's avatar
Michael Wallach
13h

its amazing. even in the first second of the first clip you posted. she responds physically without any delay - then waits 3 seconds to respond verbally. i love that you post this stuff. thanks for doing this.

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OPTION X's avatar
OPTION X
10h

in serious aeronautical missions, you can’t have long hair floating around. you can’t risk a loose hair interfering in switches or seals. floating around the space endlessly. it’s been theatrical from the start.

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