The Heliocentric Explanation:

You can’t see Polaris (the North Star) from Australia because of Earth’s spherical shape and your location in the Southern Hemisphere.

1. Polaris is Almost Exactly Above The North Pole

· Polaris sits very close to the celestial north pole — the point in the sky directly above Earth’s North Pole.

· Its declination is about +89° 15′ (extremely close to +90°).

· That means it appears almost motionless in the sky when you’re at the Earth’s North Pole — it stays fixed overhead all year.

2. From the Northern Hemisphere, it’s Always Visible if Far Enough North

· At the equator (0° latitude), Polaris is right on the northern horizon.

· As you go north, it climbs higher in the sky.

· Anywhere north of the equator, you can see it (weather permitting).

3. From the Southern Hemisphere, The Earth Blocks The View

· Once you cross the equator and go south, Polaris drops below the northern horizon.

· The farther south you go, the deeper it sinks “behind” the curve of the Earth.

· From most of Australia (roughly 10°S to 43°S latitude), Polaris is between 10° and 53° below the horizon — completely invisible, no matter how clear the night is.

Quick Rule of Thumb:

Your latitude tells you how high Polaris would appear if you could see it:

· Latitude +40° N → Polaris is 40° above the northern horizon.

· Latitude 0° (equator) → on the horizon.

· Latitude –25° S (e.g., Brisbane, Alice Springs) → 25° below the horizon → invisible.

The Enclosed Cosmological Explanation:

The further away you get from an object above you, the closer to the horizon it appears until it’s not visible at all as it compresses and dissolves into The Vanishing Point. It’s an angular resolution and perspective issue in your Personal Dome of Perception. Because you are so far South, it simply drops below your line of sight, just as an airplane gets closer and closer to the horizon as it flies away from you.

A Break Down:

· On the Azimuthal Equidistant Projection Flat Earth map, with The North Pole at the center and Antarctica as an ice wall around the edge, Polaris is positioned directly above The North Pole in the center of the disk.

· Because the Earth is flat and The Stars are relatively close, Polaris appears almost directly overhead at the North Pole

· As you move southward toward The Equator and beyond, you are moving farther and farther away from the point directly beneath Polaris.

· At a certain distance, roughly around The Tropic of Capricorn or further south, the angle becomes so extreme that the curvature of your local horizon (or simply atmospheric perspective and distance) blocks Polaris from view entirely.

· In Australia, which is very far south on The Flat Earth map, you are simply too far away from the “spotlight” of Polaris for it to be visible above The Horizon.

Imagine a tall lamp post in the middle of a flat field. If you stand right under it, you look straight up and see the light. Walk far enough away in any direction and eventually the light disappears below The Horizon line because of perspective, exactly like ships disappearing hull-first over the ocean.

Additional Flat Earth Claims That Fit This Model

· In the Southern Hemisphere, there is no bright Southern Pole Star equivalent to Polaris. This is expected because there is no “South Pole” in the center, only the outer ice ring of Antarctica. Southern stars, like The Southern Cross, rotate around an empty point in the sky, which proves there’s no Southern Celestial Pole.

· Circumpolar Stars in The South (stars that never set) rotate clockwise, while Northern Circumpolar Stars rotate counterclockwise around Polaris, again, exactly what you’d expect if the two hemispheres are looking at different rotating systems above a flat plane.

Summary of the Flat Earth Position

You can’t see Polaris from Australia because Australia is extremely far south of The North Pole on The Flat Earth plane. Polaris is a local star above the center of the disk, and once you’re far enough south, simple perspective and distance make it drop below the visible horizon, exactly as expected on a flat, stationary Earth.

Why Can’t You See Polaris From The Antarctic Circle? The Rules of Perspective and Your Personal Dome of Perception

You cannot see Polaris from The Antarctic Circle due to The Rules of Perspective on a flat plane and your Personal Dome of Perception, which creates a different visual experience for observers in different regions.

The Rules of Perspective and Your Personal Dome of Perception:

As an observer travels South, and arrives at The Antarctic Ice Circle, Polaris appears to move lower in their Personal Dome of Perception until it eventually disappears over The Apparent Horizon, not below the physical curve of The Earth, but due to atmospheric effects and limitations of human vision over distance.

Additionally, the Northern and Southern skies are within separate regions of a contained system and are visual projections within an electromagnetic field, and thus are not visible from the opposite side. Hence all you ever see are APPARENT images of Celestial Events, with the ACTUAL location of any Celestial Event beyond the range, scope, and purview of your eyesight.

Your Personal Dome of Perception

Each Person Stands Beneath Their Own Personal “Planetarium” or Dome of Perception…

Because of the way Perspective works on flat plane, each person stands beneath their personal “Planetarium” as they look up from their Earth bound position.

Within each person’s field of vision, there is a compression on the horizon that occurs, limiting their field of vision and the sky above to a 360 degree dome or hemisphere, which encompasses them from the ground up. You “carry” your personal dome everywhere you go, and each person is privy to a slightly different perspective of celestial events above them, depending upon their geolocation.

The human eye tracks and engages with objects in a very specific way, interpreting distance as a function of its ability to resolve images into focus. This is called angular resolution. It also detects the position of images within its visual field by cross-referencing them with other objects in its field of view. Additionally, the eye cannot see forever. It can only see to a finite compression point on the horizon where the ground appears to meet the sky, which may be defined as “the convergence point.” And so, with respect to stargazing, you stand beneath an imaginary mini-hemisphere (dome of perception) 360 degrees all around you, and 180 degrees from apex to ground. And you are only perceptually cognizant of a limited array of celestial events in that perspective dome you stand beneath. And, if you were to travel 500 miles to a different geolocation, you would see a slightly different array of celestial events in your personal perspective dome. Ultimately, everything comes down to perspective when viewing external images. We each perceive things from our personal perspective. As such, perspective dictates how we comprehend what we perceive.

Apparent vs. Actual Size of The Sun

To better understand what your personal dome of perception is (i.e., observational dome), it helps to imagine what happens when you look down a long row of streetlights at night. Though the streetlights are not literally descending down to the ground, the farther they are from your observational position, they more they appear to descend down to the ground. This is due to the fact that images appear to compress and converge into a vanishing point the farther they are from your observational position. This is also known as The Law of Perspective. This is similar to your personal dome of perception. You can only see so far at night, and then the ground compresses with the sky, just like railroad tracks appear to do but left to right on the ground instead from bottom to top…ground to sky. Obviously, if you look straight upwards, you can see for a long distance, but as soon as you look horizontally, or at a 45 degree angle, at The Stars, the naturally occurring convergence of the horizon happens. Thus, any Stars you see will only exist in your personal dome of perception, where your visual limitations exist.

The Sun also appears to set as it recedes through this very same principle, where the farther it is from us, the more it is compressed into the horizon, thereby appearing to set, when in reality, it is merely travelling farther away on the same plane.

For this reason, you actually never see the exact location of The Sun, Moon, or Stars. Rather, you see the APPARENT position of such celestial events, while the ACTUAL position of such celestial events is concealed from you by various factors, including the bending of light, reflections off of the larger dome (i.e., The Firmament), refraction, and, of course, the perceptual and epiphenomenal optical effects that occur from the compression of objects as they converge upon the horizon within the range of your visual limitations.

Apparent vs. Actual Size by Finnian Daddi:

“Everything we see is an optical effect, or affected by the many factors that allow us to see. Everything we observe and measure can be placed in two categories: Actual and Apparent. An actual measurement is accomplished by physically (actually) measuring the object. An object we observe but can’t physically measure, can be measured optically, but that measurement will only give its APPARENT size as it appears optically to our eyes and from our unique position relative to the object we are observing/measuring. The measurement will not be the object’s ACTUAL size, as we are not able to physically touch and measure it. With this in mind, it is not possible to measure and know the ACTUAL SIZE and ACTUAL DISTANCE to The Sun, or any celestial object, for that matter. Therefore, all claims of knowing the actual distance and size of The Sun based upon optical observations are false.”

