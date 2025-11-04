Meteors are made of rock and metal, with the most common materials being silicate minerals, iron, and nickel. These objects can be broadly categorized into three types based on composition: Stony (mostly silicates), Iron (mostly iron-nickel alloy), and Stony-Iron (a mixture of both). We could expect The Sun and The Firmament to have similar elemental compositions, and it is no stretch of the imagination to infer that what are called Meteorites could be fragments from The Sun and The Firmament.

Meteoroids, Asteroids, and Comets may be simply bits of The Electromagnetic Sun, and/or tiny chunks from The Firmament, ejected by electrical surges. They consist of the same elements as iron meteorites, also known as siderites, or ferrous meteorites, a type of meteorite that consist overwhelmingly of an iron–nickel alloy and burn up as electromagnetic discharges, resulting in glassy silica rocks that hit the ground at the size of a tennis ball, with zero threat to The Earth’s safety.

Additionally, we can assume that the color of shooting luminaries depends upon its chemical composition:

The main mass of The Sun is the iron-nickel-cobalt alloy. All meteorites consist of the same very few components in different ratios in the same pattern and format and consistency. Also, iron meteorites are easily confused with rusted pieces of man-made iron and steel. Not forgetting, there is a humungous amount of almost-pure glass in The Firmament at approximately 100 km high, the composition of which is never found on Earth naturally, the same glass composition found in glassy meteoric rocks found in deserts, called Libyan Desert Glass. One could say this Firmament’s shell is a quasi-vitreous shield between The Heavens and The Earth’s Atmosphere.

Libyan Desert Glass:

Two Possibilities:

1. There are bits of the Sun ejected by electromagnetic static discharge surges. Therefore, they consist of the same elements as iron meteorites, but super-hot.

2. Otherwise, they could be “chips” emanating from The Firmament in these electromagnetic static discharges.

Modern Scientism Claims This About Meteorite Impacts:

“Meteor Craters are round because the impact releases an immense amount of kinetic energy, which behaves like an explosion and ejects material outward in all directions from a central point. The initial shape or angle of the incoming meteoroid is insignificant compared to the sheer energy of the collision, which creates a circular depression regardless of the impact angle, unless it is an extremely shallow, ‘grazing’ angle.

Meteorites vary in size, from as small as a grain of sand to the size of a car or larger, but many are much smaller than most people expect, typically ranging from the size of a pebble to a fist. Less than 5% of the original object typically survives to hit the ground, with smaller particles burning up in the atmosphere. The size of the final Meteorite depends on the initial size of the Meteoroid, its composition, and the angle and speed at which it enters the atmosphere.

NASA/Hollywood Production:

Meteorite Craters are so large because Meteorites hit the Earth at extremely high speeds, converting their massive kinetic energy into a powerful explosion upon impact. This energy transfer is more like a bomb than a simple collision, vaporizing the impact site and blasting out a crater that can be 10 to 20 times the diameter of the original object.”

NASA Claims:

NASA claims that The Earth was bombarded more heavily earlier in The Solar System’s history, when Planets were still forming and bushels of debris were flying madly around, and that things have quieted down lately, resulting in Meteorite Impacts few and far between.

As such, the narrative they spin is that all the massive craters we see are ancient in origin, and so, we would not expect to see them occurring in modern times, a convenient narrative to explain away why nobody sees these massive craters forming anymore.

NASA/Hollywood Production:

The Willamette Meteorite is made up of iron and nickel and was acquired by the American Museum of Natural History in New York City in 1906. It has an interesting little story attached, because it was discovered by Ellis Hughes in 1902 who recognized that it was more than a piece of rock, and spent three months shifting it three quarters of a mile from land owned by the Oregon Iron and Steel Company, but he was caught. A photo was taken of it at The American Museum of Natural History in New York City in 1911.

These:

Making This???

Flat Earth Interpretations of Meteorite Craters:

Flat Earth explanations for Meteor “crashes” (Meteorite Impacts) fall into several recurring themes.

Common Flat Earth Explanations for Meteorite Craters:

· Atmospheric Burnout and Debris Fall: Meteors are said to be small luminous objects, often attributed to fragments of The Firmament flying off during Electromagnetic and Electrostatic Discharge, that mostly burn up in the atmosphere. Fragments that reach the ground are explained as detached pieces of those atmospheric phenomena rather than objects from space. Some proponents assert that what we call Meteorites are actually terrestrial materials (rocks, slag, industrial debris) remelted or shaped by atmospheric processes.

“Sky Ice”: Chips From The Firmament?

What Happened when they Drilled Into An ICE WALL Near the FIRMAMENT in the 60s:

The Firmament Fragment:

Military Man Speaks About The WALL of Antarctica on Crater Earth Not Globe:

Meteoroids, Asteroids, Comets, and Libyan Desert Glass

Comets, Meteors, and Shooting “Stars”:

Two Possibilities

Returning Comets in an Expanding Universe?

“Halley’s returns to the inner Solar System have been observed and recorded by astronomers since at least 240 BC. Clear records of the comet’s appearances were made by Chinese, Babylonian, and medieval European chroniclers, but, at those times, were not recognized as reappearances of the same object. The comet’s periodicity was first determined in 1705 by English astronomer Edmond Halley, after whom it is now named.” –Wikipedia

“NASA and modern astronomy say the Earth is a giant ball tilted back, wobbling and spinning 1,000 mph around its central axis, traveling 67,000 mph circles around the Sun, spiraling 500,000 mph around the Milky Way, while the entire galaxy rockets a ridiculous 670,000,000 mph through the Universe, with all of these motions originating from an alleged “Big Bang” cosmogenic explosion 14 billion years ago.”

–Eric Dubay

And as all this happen, we are supposed to believe that Halley’s Comet is a short-period comet visible from Earth every 75–76 years since at least 240 BC.???? Is there any more insane idea? A comet is chasing the Earth, embedded within the Solar System, which is, in turn, embedded within The Milky Way, through time and space at over 670,000,000 mph, and leaves and returns over and over, accounting for millions of light years of conjunction and separation. This joke called science was probably just conjured up as a litmus test to evaluate how gullible the common person is who does not roll their eyes at the comical nonsense of this fake science “fact”.

If Outer Space Was Real, Meteoroids, Asteroids, and Comets Would Be Shooting From All Directions, Not Just Downwards:

Controlling the Narrative: The Asteroid Caused Extinction Level Event

Concerning those reports about huge asteroids wandering in space and which can strike the earth by crossing its trajectory (predictive programming).

Here, the primary motivation of the propaganda, is not the meteor itself, but it’s location of interest…IT CAME FROM OUTERSPACE!… thus, reinforcing the globe deception in people’s minds, as well a controlling the narrative.

They use classical philosophic fallacies, appealing to fear, to control the narrative:

1.) Argumentum ad metum (fear)

2.) Argumentum in terrorem (terror)

3.) Argumentum from adverse consequences, or scare tactics

These are basic fallacies in which a person attempts to create support for an idea by attempting to increase fear towards an alternative narrative.

In addition, this procedure Appeals to Authority (aka Argumentum ad verecundiam) it uses appeals to false authority, of course.

In other words, it places the “mighty” government in the foreground.

Result:

Thanks to their “alleged” powers and abilities, the government can monitor and track “space rocks” that are potentially dangerous for the Earth and humanity. Because of their unparalleled qualifications, which you do not have they say, you’ll know when it will happens, when they say, if it will happen or not, and what to do if this is the case.

THAT is the main objective of this type of propaganda… to control the narrative and level of fear you have. Whether the information is true or not…this is really secondary.

We can see that strategy (scare tactic) being used by governments and the media right now in our everyday life of COVID 19 terrorism.

It’s MK ULTRA Trauma based mind control. It’s more about controlling the mindset of the masses than anything.

There is a huge difference on the subconscious level of an individual between:

1)”If it happens, I cannot do much about it.”

2)”It will not happen, ever, because it is a hoax.”

Government is derived from the Latin verb Guverno, Guvernare, meaning “To Control’. And the Latin noun Mens, or Mentis, meaning “Mind”.

GOVERNMENT=TO CONTROL THE MIND.

The asteroid caused Extinction Level Event narrative could also be their ultimate scapegoat. All this could be designed for the biggest false flag that humanity has ever known. It is a well-known fact that the Jesuit Illuminati always puts some hidden truth or their intentions out ‘in plain sight’ for all to see. But only those with eyes will see it. It’s most likely that there could be a huge deadly catastrophe in the near future hidden behind a smoke screen. (e.g. an asteroid impact from mythical Outer Space.)

The problem is that any truth seekers knows Outer Space is fake. So another “false flag” could be on the way, to bury that fact.

On the Portal of Paradise on the western façade of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, there are sculptures of the end of modern New York. The Brooklyn Bridge is breaking in two, a bus is plummeting from it into the water while waves rise up over the toppling skyline. People run in a panic below the Stock Exchange, and next to them a scorpion, snake, and other signs of pestilence swarm a skeleton.

Wait and watch. Their BIG SHOW is yet to come.

Their Alibi and Mantra:

“It happened once with Dinosaurs. Remember, how we brainwashed you about ancient Dinosaurs in all those Hollywood movies and elementary school story books? Evolution must be true because of Dinosaurs, right? We told you this. We knew it would happen again, but we just didn’t know exactly when. But we programmed you to believe it, so now it is here, and you believe it’s a natural event, and not out weather modification weapons and holographic light show we created for you. Welcome to the Holy Vatican Jesuit Terror of our will.”

--Olivier Gautier and Gregory L. Garrett

Common Flat Earth Explanations for Meteorite Craters Continued:

· Phreatomagmatic Eruption: When water interacts with subterranean heat sources, it can create a Phreatomagmatic Eruption, which is a violent, steam-driven explosion that forms a crater known as a Maar. The rapid expansion of steam and volcanic gases blasts away rock, forming a bowl-shaped depression. Some Phreatomagmatic Eruptions can also build smaller features like tuff rings and tuff cones. Maars often fill with water to form a shallow crater lake.

· High-Altitude Detonations or Electrical Phenomena: Some Flat Earthers Meteorite Craters as the result of electrical discharge (e.g., Plasma Arching, Lightning, Electrostatic Firmament Behavior) to explain bright trails and explosions. Such discharges can produce molten droplets or fused fragments that later fall as “Meteorites .”

· Secret or Misattributed Human Activity: Impacts and holes in the ground are sometimes attributed to human causes such as military tests, mining, industrial accidents, or deliberate cover-ups, rather than extraterrestrial objects. Photos and samples are asserted to be staged or mislabeled by authorities.

· Misidentified Terrestrial Phenomena: Reports of falls are explained as volcanic ejecta, lightning-struck rocks, re-entering man-made debris (e.g., Satellites, Rocket Stages, Missile Impacts), or ordinary geological processes misinterpreted. In cases with eyewitness reports and recovered samples, Flat Earth sources often claim mistaken identification or planted evidence.

Allegedly, This is Supposed to be Meteorite Hitting The Ground in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, in July 2024:

Video Captures Meteorite Hitting The Ground:

Dramatic Heliocentric Meteorite Cinema:

5 Incredible Meteor Impacts Caught On Camera:

NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) Mission Hits Asteroid in First-Ever Planetary Defense Test!

The Asteroid Fantasy Continues!

The Asteroid Impact Mind Control Programming From NASA Continues as Amazing Official NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) Mission Footage of Asteroid Redirection Event. Notice the Amazing High Resolution Clarity:

Direct Hit!!!:

Thank God For The Unified Collaboration Between NASA and ATARI GAMES!!!:

NASA’s Image of Asteroids…Pretty Believable?:

Token Freemason and NASA Shill, Bill Nye The Transgender Guy, Shows Up at DART Mission Control to Give Some Air of Legitimacy to The Fake Event:

NASA Report:

“After 10 months flying in space, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) – the world’s first planetary defense technology demonstration – successfully impacted its asteroid target on Monday, the agency’s first attempt to move an asteroid in space.

Mission control at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland, announced the successful impact at 7:14 p.m. EDT.

As a part of NASA’s overall planetary defense strategy, DART’s impact with the asteroid Dimorphos demonstrates a viable mitigation technique for protecting the planet from an Earth-bound asteroid or comet, if one were discovered.

Asteroid Impact Mind Control Programming From The Movies Deep Impact and Armageddon:

“At its core, DART represents an unprecedented success for planetary defense, but it is also a mission of unity with a real benefit for all humanity,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “As NASA studies the cosmos and our home planet, we’re also working to protect that home, and this international collaboration turned science fiction into science fact, demonstrating one way to protect Earth.”

DART targeted the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, a small body just 530 feet (160 meters) in diameter. It orbits a larger, 2,560-foot (780-meter) asteroid called Didymos. Neither asteroid poses a threat to Earth.

DART was allegedly the first-ever mission dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact. Goals. Demonstrate asteroid deflection with a kinetic Impactor. Launch. 10:21 P.M. PST, November 2022.”

How Far Away is The Asteroid That DART Will Hit?

In this case it was the final act of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, a spacecraft that launched in November and then raced around the sun for 10 months as it pursued its target, a small space rock, Dimorphos, seven million miles from Earth.”

Love the endless nonsense from NASA.

NASA’s DART CGI…Look Real????:

DART’s Impact with Asteroid Dimorphos (Official NASA Broadcast). This is What Over 52 Million Dollars a Day of Tax Payer Money to NASA Gives You:

Welcome to Stage 8: Fake Asteroid or Comet Impact Narrative

Comets/Meteors & Shooting Stars:

“Asteroid chronicles the journey of Spencer Coleman and his family from the “big city” to a house on the outskirts of his hometown. The film anticipates the fragmentations of emerging modernism and blends humor with social satire while highlighting a life based on procrastination and avoidance. And there’s an Asteroid coming…”

Asteroid - Official Trailer (2021):

Many years ago, in my books, Release the Kraken, and then later, in greater detail, Genetic Sin Thesis, I detailed the following situational game pieces on the worldwide gameboard at that time, to be used, singularly or in any combination thereof, until the world is destroyed and Vatican Luciferian New Age is ushered into realization to its fullest:

1) Pandemic Hoax Using a Vaccine Bioweapon2) 5G Radiation in Conjunction with Graphene Oxide

3) Climate Change Hoax Using Weaponized Weather

4) Cyber-attack Hoax Using Alphabet Agencies for intentional power grid decommission

5) Fake Geo-Magnetic Storms, said by NASA to be from solar flare activity, causing mass power grid failure

6) EMP attacks, resulting in mass power grid and communications failures, worldwide, and blamed on cyber-attacks

7) World War Three

8) Fake Asteroid or Comet Impact Narrative

9) Alien Disclosure Hoax Using Project Blue Beam Technologies

Wow!!! Watching Nasa Crash Spacecraft Into Asteroid! Live:





