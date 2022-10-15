Sammael is a paradoxical Biblical figure from Exodus and extra canonical sources who was once loyal to God, but then in his choice to tempt Mankind, and bring death into the world, became an Antichrist figure, shunned by The Lord forever, and ostensibly responsible for the Kenite bloodline though Cain.

Sammael is a paradoxical Biblical figure from Exodus and extra canonical sources who was once loyal to God, but then in his choice to tempt Mankind, and bring death into the world, became an Antichrist figure, shunned by The Lord forever, and ostensibly responsible for the Kenite bloodline though Cain.

The Kabbalistic Nature of Sammael:

Though Sammael is not directly mentioned in The King James Bible, he reserves a place in extra canonical texts as a Kabbalistic figure who is both good and evil, depending upon which time he is mentioned.

1. BEFORE Sammael’s fall into becoming an emissary of Lucifer to cause The Fall of Mankind, he was a valued asset to The Lord, and ostensibly “good”.

2. But AFTER his fall, he became evil and yet, retained some of his previous devotion to The Lord. This a very Kabbalistic idea, in that Sammael embodied both good and evil, which is a core teaching of Kabbalistic doctrine.

An so, though strictly speaking, Sammael is not in the Bible, in extra canonical texts, he eventually becomes known as is “The Venom of God”, among other definitions such as, “The Poison of God”, and “The Angel of Death”. Like several “gatekeeper” entities, he is considered both a good and bad angel at the same time. We see this exact same dual nature course through the veins of The Illuminati, Star Wars, Masonry, Hollywood, and world governments, etc... in the way they portray themselves a philanthropic and the saviors of Mankind, and yet, at the same time, pushing for depopulation, ubiquitous decadence and sin, and Transhumanism.

According to ancient lore, Sammael is thought to have a multitude of services including the collection of lost souls, tempting man, and destroying sinners. Also in the Hebrew lore, Sammael is an archangel, a figure who is the accuser (Ha-Satan), seducer, and destroyer (Mashhit).

Sammael Today Lives in The Jesuit Vatican Church as the Shadow Empire:

In Judaism, the entity known as Sammael maintains a very interesting role as a member of the heavenly host, otherwise known as The Army of The Angels. Whilst his membership with the heavenly host makes him a servant of God, it doesn’t necessarily make him a pleasant figure to come across, and in the end, Sammael amounts to be a Fallen Angel, emissary of Lucifer, and “Head of All Satans”.

There is a Modern Representation of Sammael in The Transgender Baphomet:

The Dual Serpent Caduceus, Echoing The Serpent in The Garden of Eden, Exists in the Depiction of the The Transgender Baphomet:

When They Push Transgenderism, They Are Pushing More Than Merely Gender Alteration. They are Pushing The World to Embrace Satanism and Lucifer:

The Satanic Temple Unveils Baphomet Statue At Arkansas Capitol:

The Archangel Samael Is Synonymous With Satan, The Adversary:

Sammael, also called “The Grim Reaper” in modern pop culture, sits enrobed with a scythe in hand on top of the world. Sammael is often thought to be the main Angel of Death, and you only need to look at some of his nicknames to see this, some of which include, “The Venom of God”, “The Poison of God”, “The Blindness of Go”’, or “The Left Hand of God.” Obviously, all of these names have nothing to do with The Lord, but rather refer to Sammael’s fallen state in contradistinction to God.

Depictions of Sammael, “The Angel of Death”:

Others, however, see Sammael as an equivalent of Satan, though, quite unlike Satan, he does not appear to be evil at first, apart from his later fallen position, given his initial function to serve God, such as destroying sinners, when he was unfallen. Subsequently, later Sammael is recast as a Tempter of Man, A Seducer, and one who encourages and condones men to sin.

In some Jewish law, from the Second Temple period, Sammael has a significant role in the story of The Garden of Eden, in that he engineers the fall of Adam and Eve by utilizing The Serpent to tempt Eve. Unlike traditional tales and ideas about Satan being The Snake that copulates with Eve, this telling explains that Sammael rode The Serpent as his mount, as a “camel”, and that The Serpent doesn’t appear to be an evil figure in disguise, but moreover, an extension of Sammael or creature he had directly manipulated.

Other ideas from this era paint Sammael as The True Father of Cain, implying at he was able to tempt Eve into a sexual encounter. In this telling, Sammael was able to achieve physical form someone to copulate with Eve to produce Cain. This is, of course, problematic since Fallen Angels apparently do not possess the physical apparatus to copulate with humans. And yet, the Virgin Mary was inseminated by The Holy Spirit to produce Christ, and obviously, The Holy Spirit was not physical. And so, much controversy over this interpretation of Cain’s Satanic origins abide in both Talmudic lore and orthodox Christianity regarding these patent contradictions in the canons of scripture.

This a bit of riddle to be solved.

And so, let’s do so.

Sammael in The Book of Baruch:

Baruch was the scribe of Jeremiah the prophet who faithfully recorded Jeremiah’s prophecies leading up to the fall of Jerusalem (Jeremiah 32:12; 36:26). Baruch became the subject of Jewish legends around the time of Christ, with several popular pseudepigraphal works in circulation. The Apocalypse of Baruch can refer to either of two of these documents: the Syriac Apocalypse of Baruch, also known as 2 Baruch, or the Greek Apocalypse of Baruch, or 3 Baruch.

Both 2 Baruch and 3 Baruch claim to be written by Baruch, but both were written centuries after his death. They are set around the destruction of Jerusalem by Nebuchadnezzar in 586 BC and explore how Judaism can persist without a temple. In reality, both books known as the Apocalypse of Baruch were written after the sacking of Jerusalem by Roman forces in AD 70. One can understand why the Jews would be grappling with themes of God’s faithfulness and justice after the horrible events of that time. Let’s explore both of these fascinating books individually:

The Syriac Apocalypse of Baruch, or 2 Baruch, was likely written in the second half of the first century. If it was written this early, then it was probably compiled contemporaneously with the New Testament, making 2 Baruch a window into Jewish thought during the time of the apostles. It is called the Syriac Apocalypse of Baruch because it is only extant in one Syriac manuscript, dated to the sixth century AD. This manuscript appears to be a translation from Greek, which may have originally been translated from Hebrew. The real author is unknown. Some scholars believe that the Syriac Apocalypse of Baruch was compiled from various Jewish writers, while others believe that one author wrote the entire book.

The Book of Baruch is a deuterocanonical book of the Bible, used in most Christian traditions, such as Catholic and Orthodox churches. In Judaism and Protestant Christianity, it is considered not to be part of the canon, with the Protestant Bibles categorizing it as part of the Biblical apocrypha. The book is named after Baruch ben Neriah, Jeremiah's well-known scribe, who is mentioned at Baruch 1:1, and has been presumed to be the author of the whole work. The book is a reflection of a late Jewish writer on the circumstances of Jewish exiles from Babylon, with meditations on the theology and history of Israel, discussions of wisdom, and a direct address to residents of Jerusalem and the Diaspora. Some scholars propose that it was written during or shortly after the period of the Maccabees.

Sammael appears to first crop up during the Second Temple period, where he is incriminated as a major force of evil in the (Greek) Apocalypse of Baruch (Or Baruch 3), a non-canonical biblical book thought to be written by the scribe of Jeremiah, Baruch ben Neriah.

The book describes itself as a narrative by Baruch, as he receives a revelation from God concerning ineffable things that have always been pondered on by man.

In this account, Baruch praises God daily, asking why he has allowed Jerusalem to suffer capture and Dominion under King Nebuchadnezzar, but he does not receive a response. Instead, God sends one of his angels to show Baruch the mysteries of the heavens, and that in doing so, he hopes that Baruch will stop praying to him on this matter.

Baruch agrees to this and is taken through the layers of heaven by the angel, each of which Baruch describes in great detail. By the time they reached the third layer, Baruch asks the angel to show him the tree had led Adam astray, and the angel tells him,

“It is the vine, which the angel Sammael planted, whereat the Lord was angry, and he cursed him and his plant, while also on this account he did not permit Adam to touch it, and therefore, the devil being envious, deceived him through this vine.’

—3 Baruch 4: 8-9

Evidently, this telling is a recapitulation of The Tree of The Knowledge of Good and Evil in The Garden of Eden, as well as The Serpent’s ability to deceive both Adam and Eve through temptation.

From this, we don’t necessarily get to understand why God was angry with Sammael, as well as to what capacity he was serving God. What we do get though is a glimpse of the relationship between Sammael and God, and that whatever it was that Sammael did must have been evil because God not only curses his plant but also somehow Sammael, himself.

We see the rebellious and spiteful side of Sammael too, that instead of accepting God’s punishment, he turns against him and is shown to deceive Adam into touching the vine, (Again, the analogy here could be “touching” or “partaking” of The Tree of The Knowledge of Good and Evil in The Garden of Eden), knowing full well that Adam would be punished. In doing this, Sammael is shown to not only be a cunning figure but a jealous one too. He lost God’s favour and seeks to take Adam down with him, but in doing so, he is also hurting God as he causes God’s favorite creation, Adam, to defy him.

Furthermore, Sammael in 4: 9 of this passage, is referred to as The Devil, showing us that he becomes the embodiment of evil after having been cursed by God.

He is again mentioned later in 9: 7, where the angel tells Baruch:

“…at the transgression of the first man, Adam, it was near to Sammael when he took The Serpent as a garment.”

By this, Baruch again confirmed the downfall of Adam to be an association of Sammael but also that Sammael took The Serpent as a garment, or that he took the form of The Serpent, and through this, was able to tempt Adam into disobeying God.

Sammael in Gnosticism

Though Gnostic accounts must taken in their heretical context, they do provide extra canonical references to Sammael, which are quite revealing.

In The Apocryphon of John, On the Origin of the World, and Hypostasis of the Archons, found in the Nag Hammadi library, Sammael is one of three names of the demiurge, whose other names are Yaldabaoth, Saklas and Yahweh.

After Yaldabaoth claims sole divinity for himself, the voice of Sophia comes forth calling him Sammael, due to his ignorance. In On the Origin of the World, his name is explained as "Blind God", and his fellow Archons are said to be blind, too. This reflecting the characteristics of the Christian devil, making people blind, as does the devil in 2 Corinthians 4. Also Sammael is the first sinner in the Hypostasis of the Archons and the First Epistle of John calls the devil as sinner from the beginning. These characteristics combined with his boasting conflates the Jewish god with the devil. His appearance is that of a Lion-Faced Serpent. Although the Gnostics and Jewish originally used the same source, both depictions of Sammael developed independently, but correlate to The orthodox Christian version of The Serpent.

Sammael The Lion-Faced Serpent in Gnosticism:

Sammael is sometimes confused in some books with Camael, who appears in the Gospel of Egyptians also as an evil power, whose name is similar to words meaning "like God" (but Camael with a waw missing). The name might be explained, because in Jewish traditions, The Snake had the form of a camel, before it was banished by God. According to poet Gustav Davidson's popular work A Dictionary of Angels, Including the Fallen Angels (1967), he is known as one of the ten Kabbalah angels, assigned to the sephira Gevurah. Camael's name is also included in Pseudo-Dionysius the Areopagite's 5th or 6th century Corpus Areopagiticum as one of the Seven Archangels along with Michael, Gabriel, Raphael, Uriel, Jophiel, and Zadkiel. He is claimed to be the leader of the forces that expelled Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden holding a flaming sword. However, in iconography he is often depicted holding a cup.

Sanctus Chamuel:

Sammael is again mentioned later in 9: 7 of The Book of Burach, where the angel tells Baruch:

“…at the transgression of the first man, Adam, it was near to Sammael when he took The Serpent as a garment.”

By this, Baruch again confirmed the downfall of Adam to be an association of Sammael but also that Sammael took The Serpent as a garment, or that he took the form of The Serpent, and through this, was able to tempt Adam into disobeying God.

Sammael, The Fall of Adam and Eve, and The Impregnation of Eve With Cain:

And so, whether Sammael took the form of a physical serpent or was the actually able to take on some other physical form to impregnate Eve, or if he even impregnated Eve in the form of The Serpent, which invokes a gruesome bestial subtext to The Forbidden Fruit story, all stories concerning Sammael’s activity, both Talmudic and Christian, relate to there being some very nefarious connection between Satan, Sammael, The Serpent, and The Fall of Mankind, resulting in the injection of sin into the world, as well as the impregnation of Eve with Cain by some manifestation of Satanic power.

Just because we do not absolutely know the clear sexual mechanism by which Sammael was able to defile Eve, does not mean it is an irrelevant story to understanding how The Fall occurred. After all, The Holy Spirit impregnated The Virgin Mary. Does anyone really know exactly how that occurred? What was the sexual mechanism for a spirit to impregnate a human in that situation? Nobody knows for certain. It is taken on Faith that it was able to occur.

Additionally, it is an interesting “contradiction” to say that angels are sexless and then to say that the “Sons of God” were fallen angels who procreated with human females. However, while angels are spiritual beings (Hebrews 1:14), they can appear in human, physical form (Mark 16:5). The men of Sodom and Gomorrah wanted to have sex with the two angels who were with Lot (Genesis 19:1-5). It is plausible that angels are capable of taking on human form, even to the point of replicating human sexuality and possibly even reproduction. Why do the fallen angels not do this more often? It seems that God imprisoned the fallen angels who committed this evil sin, so that the other fallen angels would not do the same (as described in Jude 6). Earlier Hebrew interpreters and apocryphal and pseudepigraphal writings are unanimous in holding to the view that fallen angels are the “Sons of God” mentioned in Genesis 6:1-4. This by no means closes the debate. However, the view that Genesis 6:1-4 involves fallen angels mating with human females has a strong contextual, grammatical, and historical basis.

An Account of Sammael Impregnating Eve Via Eve’s Willingness to Engage in Lust:

Sammael was the great prince in Heaven. After God created the world, Sammael took his band of followers and descended and saw the creatures that God had created. Among them he found none so skilled to do evil than The Serpent, as it is said, Now the serpent was the shrewdest of all the wild beasts (Gen. 3:1). Its appearance was something like that of a camel, and Sammael mounted and rode upon it. Riding on The Serpent, the angel Sammael came to Eve in the night and seduced her, and she conceived Cain. Later, while Eve was pregnant by the angel, Adam came to her, and she conceived Abel.

Others say it was The Serpent himself who seduced Eve, for after he saw Adam and Eve copulating, The Serpent conceived a passion for her. He even imagined killing Adam and marrying Eve. So he came to Eve when she was alone and possessed her and infused her with lust.

Conceivably, pun intended, Eve’s willingness to engage in lustful interchanges with The Serpent may have been all that it took to impregnate her. It was Eve’s willingness that achieve the supernatural results. In other words, Eve’s willingness was the true mechanism for The Fall.

That is how The Serpent fathered Cain, who was later to slay his own brother. And that is how Eve was infected with his impurity. As a result, all of Israel was impure from that time until the Torah was given on Mount Sinai. Only then did Israel’s impurity cease.