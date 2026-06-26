Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Tom Gilligan's avatar
Tom Gilligan
3h

I just saw this awesomely clear photo - brings to me a question for whether the solar system’s planets even exist in a Flat Earth paradigm?

https://substack.com/@energytherapy/note/c-281919826?r=8lmac&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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Miss Binks's avatar
Miss Binks
6h

It is written ‘Unless we change and have childlike faith we will never enter the kingdom of heaven.’ We must take God in His word and trust His plan, He is the Creator and author of all branches of Science.

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