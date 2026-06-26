“Who can know the mind of God?” is a rhetorical question (drawn from passages like Romans 11:34 and Isaiah 40:13) emphasizing that God’s thoughts, purposes, and creative design are infinitely above human reasoning, science, or philosophy. No one can fully grasp or second-guess the Creator’s intentions or methods.

In a Flat Earth understanding, this phrase underscores that the true structure of the world, a stationary, flat plane with The Sun, Moon, and The Stars moving above it under a Firmament, is part of God’s direct, intentional design as described in Scripture (e.g., the “circle of the Earth” in Isaiah 40, The Firmament separating waters in Genesis 1, The Sun and The Moon as luminaries within The Firmament.)

Humanity’s prevailing globe model, with its spinning ball-Earth hurtling through infinite space, represents an attempt to rationalize and “know” creation through man-centered science, speculation, and institutions rather than accepting what God has revealed. Just as no one can counsel or instruct God on how He should have made the world, ordinary people trusting their senses, plain reading of the Bible, and observable reality (a flat, level horizon; The Sun and Moon appearing as local lights of similar size; water always finding level, etc.) cannot be fully refuted by appeals to “expert” knowledge or complex theories that contradict both Scripture and direct experience.

The Question Serves as a Humbling Reminder:

God’s cosmology and the architecture of His creation are ultimately His business. Attempts to impose a different model assume we can peer into or correct the mind of the Creator. A Flat Earth perspective holds that the simpler, scripturally consistent flat plane is the reality God established, and human pride or deception keeps many from seeing it, precisely because His ways and thoughts are higher than ours. We are not meant to figure out everything, know everything, or reinvent the fundamentals of His creation. We are meant to observe, trust, and stand in awe of what He has made, sometimes knowing, sometimes gazing into the abyss of the unknown, but always many magnitudes or orders away from the ultimate reality that is only The Lord’s to know, this being the statute of limitations placed upon the mortal mind.