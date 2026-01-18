The HELIOS Laser:

A missile’s trajectory is its flight path from launch to impact, determined by initial velocity and atmospheric factors. A ballistic missile trajectory is an arc, but it’s more precisely a segment of an ellipse, not a perfect parabola, forming a predictable, high-arching path after its initial powered flight. While simple physics models use parabolas, real long-range missiles follow these elliptical paths, which are similar to orbits, making them “arcs” that curve back to Earth. Subsequently, ballistic missile trajectory cannot be used to prove The Earth is flat over long-range flights. An arc trajectory is necessary for missiles because a missile has a certain weight that will submit to atmospheric density, in that it is heavier than air, and eventually descend back to Earth because it is heavier than the medium in which it is traveling.

However, lasers follow a straight line because their light waves are collimated (parallel) and coherent (in sync.) Though Refraction (passing through different mediums like air near the horizon), and Divergence (how light rays spread apart as they travel) may slightly bend and distort laser light, Collimation (the precise alignment of an optical system’s components along a common axis to ensure light focuses correctly), and Coherence (where all the light waves are in sync, reinforcing each other in a single direction), do much to ensure that laser light travels in a relatively straight line.

HELIOS (High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-dazzler and Surveillance) is a Lockheed Martin-developed laser weapon system for U.S. Navy destroyers, designed to counter drones, fast boats, and missiles by destroying targets or dazzling enemy sensors, offering speed-of-light engagement and a deep magazine powered by the ship’s electrical supply. Installed on Arleigh Burke-class destroyers like the USS Preble, it provides multi-mission capabilities for surveillance, defense, and electronic warfare, integrating with the ship’s Aegis system.

The HELIOS laser (High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance) has an operational range of around 5 miles (8 km), though factors like power (scalable from 60 to 120 kW) and atmospheric conditions affect its actual effective range for targeting threats like drones and boats. While 5 miles is a common figure, some sources suggest potential ranges could extend further, possibly up to 6 miles or more, with higher power levels.

The Earth’s curvature in 6 miles is approximately 24 feet (or 288 inches) using the common approximation formula. Nevertheless, laser light cannot be said to bend around an imaginary Earth curvature, however high a laser is shooting from off of a ship’s deck.

The USS Preble successfully tests the HELIOS laser system, marking a pivotal moment in naval defense technology:

Long Range Laser Tests Over Flat Earth: