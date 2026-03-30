Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Caleb Cooper's avatar
Caleb Cooper
9m

These towers are what they are using for 3D Hologram projection….

Balloons and holograms are pretty cheap, why does space have such a high price tag???

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Utopian Fool's avatar
Utopian Fool
17m

So basically, NASA is all hot air ? 🤭

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