A specular mirror relies on specular reflection, which occurs when light hits a microscopically smooth surface and bounces off in a single, predictable direction. This uniform movement keeps parallel light rays organized. It yields a clear, sharp, and undistorted visual image. However, you can only see an undistorted specular mirror reflection on a microscopically flat, smooth surface, whereas otherwise the reflection will distort and appear larger, smaller, or upside down if the terrain is curved.

The Law of Reflection:

The Law of Reflection states that when a ray of light hits a flat, smooth surface, the angle of reflection equals the angle of incidence. Both angles are measured from the normal, which is an imaginary line perpendicular to the surface at the point of impact.

Specular Reflection:

In specular reflection, a mirror surface reflects a beam of light so that the angle of reflection is equal to the angle of incidence (eg., the angle of the incoming light is the same as the angle of the outgoing/reflected light). The incoming (incident) light is reflected off the mirror at the same angle to the perpendicular line, which in geometry is called the “normal”.

Lake Baikal becomes a 400-mile, undistorted, specular mirror when it freezes because its pristine water and slow freezing rate push out air bubbles, thereby creating transparent, glass-like ice that perfectly reflects the sky. This creates an optical illusion that perfectly reflects the clouds above, making people and objects appear to float in the sky.

The ice, so clear and smooth, resembles glass, offering a stunning view of the lake’s submerged world: bubbles trapped in the ice, adding an otherworldly charm:

Lake Baikal holds approx 20% of The Earth’s total fresh water. Five months of the year it’s frozen solid. It’s approx 400 x 50 miles in surface size and has a visible geometric horizon at approx 2.73 miles. It measures flat every single year. There is approximately 397 miles of flat ice beyond the visible geometric horizon, and because it’s frozen and measured in a multitude of different ways, from different positions, and different angles, refraction can be ruled out as having anything to do with its specular image.

In the Heliocentric Model, over a distance of 397 miles, the Earth’s surface drops approximately 20 miles below a perfectly straight horizontal line. This curving drop is geometrically equal to the Earth’s radius being pushed outward over that span. And yet, this expected 20 miles of curvature is absent when we analyze photos and measurements of a frozen Lake Baikal, which rules out the idea that the Earth is curved.

The Magic Behind the Mirror:

· Pure Water: The lake is over 5,000 feet deep and holds 20% of the world’s unfrozen freshwater

· Clear Ice: Slow winter freezing pushes out air bubbles, making the solid ice hard and clear.

· Deep Visibility: You can see up to 130 feet (40 meters) into the water below.

· The Illusion: The smooth, shiny surface acts like a specular mirror. It tricks the eye and makes people or objects look as if they are floating on air.

Key Facts About Lake Baikal:

· Length: ~400 miles long.

· Width: Average of 30 to 50 miles across.

· Surface Area: 12,200 square miles (about the size of Belgium).

· Depth: Plunges to 5,387 feet at its deepest point.

· The Winter Ice Thickness: The ice grows up to 3 to 6 feet thick.

· Texture: It is famous for being incredibly clear, often looking like glass. You can see straight down into the deep water.

· Roads: Local experts clear unofficial “ice roads” across the ice so cars can drive over it.

· Hazards: Driving can be dangerous. Cars sometimes break through the fragile ice in thin areas.