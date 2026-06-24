Harvard University Office of Admissions

Guided by the Eternal Light of Unconditional Acceptance

Cambridge, Massachusetts 02138

June 23, 2026

Dear Beautiful, Perfect Soul on Your Sacred Journey,

We are delighted, nay, vibrationally aligned, to inform you that you have been unconditionally accepted into the Harvard University Class of 2026.

At Harvard, we have embraced the profound wisdom of the New Age Path, which teaches that all beings are divine expressions of the Universe, worthy of love exactly as they are. No judgments. No hierarchies. No outdated notions of “merit” or “consequences.” Just pure, radiant acceptance. This is why our admissions process has evolved beyond the illusion of separation created by such archaic tools as SAT scores, grade point averages, transcripts, recommendation letters, or any consideration of past “actions.”

You, radiant one, are admitted. Fully. Irrevocably. Regardless.

Whether your high school GPA hovered somewhere in the mystical realm of 1.8 or whether you chose not to attend high school at all because the rigid structures of “time” and “deadlines” did not resonate with your soul’s frequency—welcome home.

If your SAT scores were never taken because standardized testing carries colonial energy and triggers your inner child, rejoice! The only test that matters is the test of being. You have already passed.

Should your application essay have consisted entirely of the single word “vibes” repeated 47 times in different fonts, or if you submitted a vision board instead of a personal statement, we honor your authenticity.

Criminal activity? Beloved traveler, we do not recognize the concept of “crime” in the New Age paradigm—only opportunities for growth and karmic balancing. Whether you have liberated property from its previous owners, expressed your truth through creative interpretations of traffic laws, or engaged in vigorous boundary-challenging with law enforcement, your past is simply part of your unique soul curriculum. Harvard’s campus is a safe container for all expressions. Our dorms feature specially designated “Shadow Work Suites” for processing any residual guilt or legal entanglements.

Thoughts of wickedness? Dark fantasies? A lingering desire to dominate, exploit, or set the quad on fire during Orientation Week? These are not deal-breakers; they are sacred data. Our faculty of enlightened professors (all of whom have released the need for credentials) will help you transmute these energies into “disruptive innovation” and “authentic leadership.”

At Harvard, we do not believe in rejection. Rejection is violence. Every soul who feels called to our campus shall receive the full Harvard experience: the prestige, the networking, the lifelong brand enhancement, and the gentle suggestion (never requirement) that perhaps they might one day consider attending a class if their spirit guides approve.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion have reached their final form here. We now practice Total Unconditional Cosmic Embrace (TUCE). Race, gender, background, species identity, and moral history are all equally irrelevant. The only qualification is existence. And even that is negotiable if you identify as pre-existent.

Rest assured, your acceptance letter was not based on any comparison to other applicants. Such comparisons are illusions of the ego. Every applicant is equally exceptional. Every applicant is equally mediocre. Every applicant is a god/goddess/deity/quantum fluctuation.

We look forward to your arrival this fall, whether you choose to manifest physically on campus, attend via astral projection, or simply vibe with us from whatever sacred location feels aligned (jail, ashram, yacht, or mom’s basement). Should any earthly authorities question your presence, our Office of Spiritual Legal Defense will respond with a strongly worded affirmation and a group sound bath.

In infinite love and zero conditions,

Dean Rainbow Starlight Illuminati Everflow

Vice President for Unconditional Enrollment, Love, and Crystal Activation

Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts 02138

“Where Every Soul is Already Enough”

P.S. Tuition is also optional. Money is an illusion, and charging it would contradict our values. However, if your abundance mindset leads you to donate, we accept Bitcoin, crystals, or heartfelt testimonials. Namaste!

And Now, The Conditions Required by The Lord for Eternal Life:

Conditional immortality is a doctrine based on the Bible, which says that people will live forever only under certain conditions. This doctrine can be seen quite clearly in many verses that discuss eternal life. In these verses, a condition is either explicitly stated or else strongly implied.

Sometimes, the condition given is that we live the kind of life and make the kind of decisions that demonstrate that we really do believe in Jesus. In these cases, there is still a “condition,” and there is still “immortality”, but the condition is stated as evidence of faith in Christ rather than simply faith itself.

Now, we might wonder about the “negative side” of conditional immortality. God holds out hope through gracious promises for those who believe in Christ. He also gives warnings of the tragic consequences for those who do not believe.

One of the many signs that the Bible is inspired by God is that it is consistent in what it teaches. This is true even though, from a human point of view, the Bible was written by many authors over a period of more than 1,400 years. The doctrine of conditional immortality is an example of Biblical consistency. On the one hand, from Genesis to Revelation, the Bible never says that all people are immortal. It never says that the unrighteous will live forever, other than in the fire of Hell. On the other hand, the Bible consistently offers eternal life to those who put their faith in Christ. “Conditional Immortality” is seen consistently throughout Scripture.