Density and Buoyancy and the Idea of Force

Why Things Rise or Fall: Eric Dubay’s Explanation:

Density and Buoyancy are interconnected concepts related to the behavior of objects in fluids. Density, defined as mass per unit volume, determines whether an object will float or sink in a fluid. Buoyancy, on the other hand, is the upward force exerted by a fluid that opposes the weight of an immersed object.

The Buoyant Force is directly related to the density of the fluid and the volume of the object submerged, and it can be understood through Archimedes’ Principle:

1. Density is best defined as the amount of mass per unit volume of a substance. It essentially tells you how heavy something is for its size, or how much matter is packed into a given space. A substance with a high density has more mass packed into a smaller volume compared to a substance with low density.

2. Buoyancy is the tendency of an object to float in a fluid. All liquids and gases exert an upward force known as The Buoyant Force on any object immersed in them. Buoyancy results from the differences in pressure acting on opposite sides of an object immersed in a static fluid.

3. Force, in Physics, is defined as an external event that changes or tends to change the state of the body once applied. If the body is in motion, it comes to rest, and if at rest, then it will come to motion. It can also cause a change in the direction, shape, size, etc….of the body. Forces can be categorized based on whether or not they require direct physical contact between objects to exert an influence. (i.e., Contact Forces versus Action-at-a-Distance Forces).

One thing to remember is that Density is not a force. It is simply the amount of mass per unit volume of a substance. However Buoyancy is a force. It’s a force that pushes things upwards, which satisfies the definition of a force…something that pushes. Density does not push or pull. It simply is the amount of mass per unit volume of a substance. For example, when the tide comes in, any objects less dense than water are pushed up by the physical ocean water.

Additionally, a force is not necessarily needed to create a downward vector. Rather, there is simply an interplay between the relative density of an object and the density of the medium it inhabits. If any force must be invoked, it is the upwards Buoyancy force, which is classified by Physics a real measurable force, whereas, Gravity is merely a hypothetical fiction which was re-classified in 1915 by Einstein as not a force at all, but rather, the effect of a 4th dimensional pseudo Riemannian bending of space and time, caused by the uneven distribution of mass in a geodesic framework.

Again, if an object is less dense than the medium it inhabits, it will rise upwards, which demonstrates positive buoyancy. If an object is denser than the medium it inhabits, it will sink downwards, which demonstrates negative buoyancy. A submarine is a prime example of The Buoyant Force. Fill the ballast tanks with water and the submarine will sink downwards (negative buoyancy), and now blow the water back out of the ballast tanks and the submarine will, once again, rise upwards (positive buoyancy), and without any resistance from The Theory of Gravity. In other words, Newton’s Apple didn’t fall from the tree and hit him on the head because of some undetectable force pulling it downwards. It fell because the apple was denser than the air it was falling through, and if Newton would have had a bucket of water for the apple to fall into, he would have discovered the upward buoyant force and its relationship to object density, as well.

Hence, there is no such thing as Gravity pulling everything down. There is only equilibrium. Every object falls, not from any gravitational force, but from the natural design of Nature, where an object falls until it finds a medium denser than itself, and then it floats as it hits a real and impenetrable barrier to its decent. The idea that a downward force is required for things to descend is a misinterpretation of Natural Law. The Natural Laws of Physics are fundamental principles that describe how the universe behaves. They are concise statements, often expressed mathematically, that explain patterns observed in nature. These laws are based on empirical evidence and are considered fundamental because they govern the behavior of matter and energy.

As such, Natural Laws are primarily descriptive, as opposed to being causative. Causes for behavior can take any number of manifestations, whereas, descriptions are simply empirical observations and measurements of objects and events, which is really what Natural Law and Science are concerned with. Subsequently, invoking fictional causations like Newtonian Gravity are beyond the scope of Natural Law. They are speculations, not empirically identifiable forces such as we see with the upwards Buoyant Force, Electromagnetic Force, Spring Force, Electrostatic Force, and Air Resistance, etc…

Turning The Tables on Gravitational Downward Vector Rhetoric

Lastly, what is very odd and suspiciously revealing is that Heliocentrists will demand endlessly for evidence of a downward force, if not Gravity, to create the downward vector, but you will almost never hear them speak of the necessity of an upward Buoyant Force to explain why things rise. They are fixated upon the Gravitational pull theory so much that they abandon all else on Physics, like the upward Buoyant Force, which is actually acknowledged by academia as a real measurable force. For all intents and purposes and every practical sense, one may as well say that it is the natural inclination for all things to rise from The Buoyant Force unless the presence of The Buoyant Force is absent. It’s really the same as the Heliocentric logic for the necessity of a downward force, just in reverse. It works both ways, and it turns the tables on The Helioelectric downward vector rhetoric, as well as exposing it for the bias that it is.

Contact Forces versus Action-at-a-Distance Forces

Contact Forces:

Contact Forces are forces that arise from the interaction of objects that are physically touching, including friction, tension, normal force, and applied force.

Examples Include:

Friction: The force that opposes motion when two surfaces are in contact and sliding against each other.

Normal Force: The support force exerted by a surface when an object rests on it, acting perpendicular to the surface.

Tension: The pulling force transmitted through a string, rope, cable, or similar object when it’s pulled taut.

Applied Force: Any push or pull exerted by one object on another.

Air Resistance: A type of friction experienced by objects moving through the air.

Muscular Force: The force exerted by muscles to move objects.

Spring Force: The force exerted by a spring when it is compressed or stretched.

Impact forces: Forces that occur during collisions.

Elastic forces: Forces associated with the deformation and recovery of materials.

Compression: A force that squeezes or crushes an object.

Action-at-a-Distance Forces:

Action-at-a-Distance Forces act between objects without the need for physical contact.

Examples include:

Electromagnetic Force: (acting between charged particles or magnets), and the strong and weak nuclear forces.

Magnetic Force: This force arises from the interaction of moving electric charges. Magnets exert magnetic forces on each other, even when they are not in contact.

Electric Force: This force arises from the interaction of electric charges. Charged objects exert forces on each other, attracting opposite charges and repelling like charges, even when they are not in contact.

Electrostatic Force: The electrostatic force is the force of attraction or repulsion between electrically charged objects. It is one of the fundamental forces of nature and is described by Coulomb’s Law.

