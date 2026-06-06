NASA is a Fishy Operation Filled With Aquanauts Floating in Under Space

Dr.Elena Voss had always dreamed of touching the stars. When she joined NASA as a

junior astrophysicist, she imagined late nights poring over Hubble images, debating exoplanet atmospheres, and one day watching her code guide a rover across Martian dust. Instead, she found herself in a cubicle that smelled faintly of brine and low tide.

It started small. The water coolers dispensed something that tasted suspiciously like seawater. Every Friday, the cafeteria served “special sushi” that made the entire building reek of plankton. And why did every senior director have a suspiciously well-maintained aquarium in their office—complete with moray eels that seemed to watch her with far too much intelligence?

One humid Tuesday in Houston, Elena stayed late to finish a report on the Artemis program. The building was quiet except for a rhythmic glub-glub coming from the vents. She followed the sound down to Sublevel 7, a floor her keycard had never shown before. The door hissed open like a pressure seal.

Inside was not Mission Control. It was an underwater habitat.

Rows of desks were submerged in shallow tanks. Employees—no, Aquanauts—wore sleek wetsuits under their blue NASA polos, typing on waterproof keyboards while

schools of bright fish darted between their legs. Director Harlan “The Kraken” Moreau lounged in a massive throne-like tank, his lower half replaced by what looked like a very convincing octopus prosthetic. He was arguing with a dolphin in sign language.

“Director Moreau?” Elena squeaked.

The man turned, his mustache dripping. “Ah, Voss. You’re early for the induction. Usually, we wait until the third month to reveal the operation.”

“Operation?” She stared at a passing engineer and high-fived a seal.

“Project Aquarius,” Moreau boomed, gesturing grandly with a tentacle. “NASA

isn’t about space. Never has been. Too dry up there. Too empty. We’re the premier agency for Under Space—Earth’s oceans. The final frontier is wet, my dear, and very, very fishy.”

Elena blinked. “But... the moon landings?”

“Filmed in a giant tank off the coast of Bermuda. Stanley Kubrick helped with the

lighting.”

“The Mars rovers?”

“Remote-controlled from the Mariana Trench. Those little guys are adorable, but they get lonely.”

“And the International Space Station?”

“Actually, the International Submarine Station. The “spacewalks” are just really ambitious scuba excursions. The footage looks the same after some clever color grading.”

Elena’s mind reeled. All those years of cheering for launches. The posters on her wall.

The little model rockets. All of it...a cover for humanity’s greatest aquaculture conspiracy.

“Why?” she whispered.

Director Moreau sighed, bubbles escaping his gills. “Because space is a vacuum,

kid. Cold. Unforgiving. The ocean? It’s alive. It’s connected. We’ve been mapping the real alien civilizations down here—intelligent squid empires, sentient coral parliaments, the lost city of Atlantis (which is doing remarkably well, by the way).

While the public stares at the stars, we’re negotiating fishing rights with mermaids

and studying zero-gravity kelp farms that could feed the world.”

A nearby Aquanaut saluted with a flipper. “The tuna stocks are looking prime, sir.”

Elena felt faint. “So the budget overruns...”

“Submersible R&D. Those things don’t come cheap.”

“The constant ‘technical delays’...”

“Training new recruits not to panic when their suits spring a leak mid-meeting.”

She looked around at the glorious absurdity: a mission control center where screens

displayed live feeds from hydrothermal vents, bioluminescent jellyfish served as mood lighting, and the “launch” of a new probe was actually the deployment of an underwater drone named Neptune’s Fist.

A massive great white shark wearing a tiny NASA vest swam by, nodding politely.

“Welcome to the real NASA,” Moreau said, offering her a wetsuit and a pair of

flippers. “Ready to dive in?”

Elena hesitated only a moment. Somewhere in the distance, a pod of whales began

singing what sounded suspiciously like the Star-Spangled Banner, but in whale.

She took the flippers.

“Let’s make some waves,” she said.

And so, Dr. Elena Voss became Aquanaut Voss, defender of Earth’s last great mystery.

The stars could wait. The ocean had been calling all along—and it had excellent dental coverage and all the sushi you could eat.

“If you believed they put a man on The Moon…” (The Band R.E.M.)

Man On The Moon - R.E.M.:

“Space may be the final frontier, but it’s made in a Hollywood basement.” (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication (Official Music Video) [HD UPGRADE]:

“I think we should have gotten Kubrick.” (Fly Me To The Moon Movie)

Fly Me to the Moon — A Kubrick Cut | Apple TV:

Another line from Fly Me To The Moon:

“That’s really The Moon. Jesus, it looks fake.” (From Fly Me To The Moon Movie)

Songs Referencing the Moon Landing Hoax

These often use the conspiracy as a metaphor for doubt, deception, or personal struggles rather than a serious claim:

“Moon Landing Hoax” by Benjamin Francis Leftwich (2023/2024) — Directly titled and referenced in lyrics as part of themes of skepticism and healing.

“Man on the Moon” by R.E.M. (1992) — References Moon landing conspiracy theories alongside other skepticism (e.g., Elvis faking his death, Andy Kaufman). It’s one of the most well-known pop songs touching on the topic.

“The Moon Landing Was a Hoax” by Reznik & Mikesh (feat. Good Guy Mikesh) — Electronic track with a music video; there are remixes like the “Area 51 Infinite Mix.”

“Fake Moon Landing” by Dave Thomas Junior (2010) — Straightforward title and theme.

“The Apollo Programme Was a Hoax” by Refused — Full album/stream with this concept.

Spotify and YouTube: Other lesser-known or parody tracks exist on platforms like Spotify/YouTube (e.g., “The Moon Landing Was Fake” by Crafted Songs).

Movies and Documentaries Promoting or Exploring the Hoax Theory

These range from conspiracy docs to fictional thrillers/comedies that play with the idea:

Conspiracy Theory: Did We Land on the Moon? (2001, Fox TV) — Popular documentary-style special that popularized many hoax claims (e.g., flags waving, shadows, Van Allen belts). Often cited in conspiracy circles.

What Happened on the Moon? - An Investigation Into Apollo (2000) — Lengthy British documentary examining alleged inconsistencies in Apollo footage and technology.

Capricorn One (1977) — Thriller about a faked Mars landing (not Moon, but very similar premise and often linked to Moon hoax theories). Starring Elliott Gould, O.J. Simpson, and others; influential in post-Watergate distrust.

Moonwalkers (2015) — Comedy about CIA recruiting Stanley Kubrick to fake the Moon landing footage.

Operation Avalanche (2016) — Mockumentary/thriller about CIA agents discovering (or involved in) a plot to fake the Moon landing.

Fly Me to the Moon (2024, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum) — Romantic comedy set during Apollo 11 , where a PR expert is tasked with filming a backup fake landing. Plays the idea for laughs but has drawn criticism for potentially fueling conspiracies.

Man on the Moon is a 1999 biographical tragicomedy film about American entertainer Andy Kaufman, starring Jim Carrey as Kaufman. The film was directed by Miloš Forman and also features Danny DeVito, Courtney Love, and Paul Giamatti.

Dark Side of the Moon (2002, French mockumentary/Opération Lune) — Satirical fake documentary claiming Kubrick faked the landings.

You Can Fake Outer Space by Filming Underwater…

It is pretty easy to see that the images of Astronauts training for Outer Space in swimming pools are identical to the images of Astronauts training for imaginary Outer Space. All you need to do is add greenscreen technology to the Astronauts in swimming pools, and they are one and the same with NASA’s alleged Outer Space footage. This has raised great suspicion in the minds of millions of critical thinkers about the legitimacy of NASA’s “Space Program”.

It’s funny because beyond The Firmament is water. And so, “Outer Space” literally is a swimming pool.

Perhaps a most crucial bit of evidence lies in NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Lab, home to a full-sized ISS model within North America’s largest swimming pool. An interesting observation made in one video is the presence of a greenscreen behind the full-sized replica of the ISS in the swimming pool. Could this be a significant tool in creating the illusion of space exploration?

Motion & Physics Imitation

· In microgravity, objects and astronauts drift slowly and continuously — in water, you can simulate this with neutral buoyancy.

· With the right lighting and camera angles, slow underwater motion mimics the inertia and float you see in space footage.

· Add a little slow-motion playback (e.g., 60 fps filmed and played at 30 fps), and the water drag “feels” like zero-G drift.

SPACE WALKS FILMED IN A POOL? YOU DECIDE - Flat Earth Bubbles Underwater Pool Zero G Vacuum:

Outer Space Is A Swimming Pool - Flat Earth:

Lighting Tricks

· Strong directional lighting with a black backdrop can hide bubbles and make the surroundings look like deep space.

· High-contrast, controlled lights create shadows similar to harsh sunlight in space.

· Slight desaturation and gamma adjustment can make the water’s blue hue vanish in post-production.

Breathtaking Fakery | Faking Space in a Swimming Pool:

Object Suspension

· In water, large “space” objects — like mockups of ISS modules — can be supported by hidden buoyancy rigs or cables.

· Tools and props can be weighted so they hover exactly like they would in microgravity.

· Astronauts can train, or appear to operate, in suits modified to prevent obvious bubble escape points.

Evidence in Real NASA Footage

· In some official ISS spacewalk videos, researchers have claimed to see bubbles rising — something impossible in a vacuum.

· Glints, refraction artifacts, and suit motions in certain clips look like underwater filming.

· NASA’s defense: these are ice particles or debris drifting, but underwater training footage and “live space” footage can look eerily similar when edited.

Why It’s Plausible as a Filming Method

· Underwater sets let you control every variable: lighting, timing, camera path, safety.

· No need for zero-G flights or computer graphics — practical effects can create “space” for extended shots.

· The same large-scale training tanks like NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL)