Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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OldSysEng's avatar
OldSysEng
19h

Can't find my Gleason map - guess I'll have to order another. Planning to put it on my office wall where it might generate some comments. "I just think it is interesting..."

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Craig's avatar
Craig
18h

So true and think about the billions of dollars they have made from selling globe idols to the masses.

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