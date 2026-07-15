NASA Likes to Stretch The Truth Around a Ball

Why Did They Choose the Antarctica Circle as a “Wrap-Around” Device to Create The Globe?

They chose the Antarctic Circle as a “wrap-around” device that they could stretch and condense into a single landmass, which is the Heliocentric version of Antarctica. You cannot do that with The North Pole since it is not a ring. Hence, the Antarctica Circle was chosen.





Creating a Spinning Globe Earth From a Flat Map:

How They Turn Flat Earth Into a Globe:

Turning a Flat World Map into a 3D Spinning Globe in Adobe Ae:

After Effects Tutorial: Create Realistic 3D Spinning Earth Animation in Adobe After Effects:

How to Create a Vox Style Globe Animation in After Effects:

Transform any map into a Globe using Photoshop:

How to create 3D Globe world Map pin on the Earth Animation - After Effects Tutorial:

The Official CAMERA of Apollo 11 | Clip of Uncommon Ground #38:

NASA’s Antarctica:

Enclosed Cosmology’s Antarctica: