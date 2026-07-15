“We Wrapped the Flat Map Around a Ball”
NASA Likes to Stretch The Truth Around a Ball
Why Did They Choose the Antarctica Circle as a “Wrap-Around” Device to Create The Globe?
They chose the Antarctic Circle as a “wrap-around” device that they could stretch and condense into a single landmass, which is the Heliocentric version of Antarctica. You cannot do that with The North Pole since it is not a ring. Hence, the Antarctica Circle was chosen.
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Creating a Spinning Globe Earth From a Flat Map:
How They Turn Flat Earth Into a Globe:
Turning a Flat World Map into a 3D Spinning Globe in Adobe Ae:
After Effects Tutorial: Create Realistic 3D Spinning Earth Animation in Adobe After Effects:
How to Create a Vox Style Globe Animation in After Effects:
Transform any map into a Globe using Photoshop:
How to create 3D Globe world Map pin on the Earth Animation - After Effects Tutorial:
The Official CAMERA of Apollo 11 | Clip of Uncommon Ground #38:
NASA’s Antarctica:
Enclosed Cosmology’s Antarctica:
Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can't find my Gleason map - guess I'll have to order another. Planning to put it on my office wall where it might generate some comments. "I just think it is interesting..."
So true and think about the billions of dollars they have made from selling globe idols to the masses.