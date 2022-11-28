1. The Geometric Horizon, which is the calculated and expected horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles. In the Heliocentric Model, this “tangent point” (tangent to the Earth's surface) is called the geometric horizon, and it is 2.73 miles from the observer.

2. The Apparent or Optical Horizon, which is the horizon line that we see with the naked eye, but which can be extended and increased using high powered telescopic apparatus.

3. The Actual Horizon, which is the natural compression point of convergence in the distance that naturally occurs on any flat plane do to the principles of perspective, which also effects angular resolution, and is dictated by the inherent limitations of any optical apparatus to resolve anything beyond this natural optical limit, therein.

4. The Refracted and Distorted Horizon, which can be attributed to any combination of various naturally occurring effects, including refraction, atmospheric distortion, and humidity, etc…

What is the Horizon?:

The Geometrical Horizon According to Encyclopedia Britannica as Related to the Black Swan

“The intersection of the celestial sphere and an infinite number of straight lines radiating from the eye of the observer and tangent to the Earth's surface.”

The Heliocentrists claim that because of the Earth’s circumference is approximately 24,901.461 miles, therefore, the geometric horizon is 2.73 miles from the observer, as is derived from spherical geometry using trigonometric math. Hence the Geometric Horizon is the calculated and expected visible horizon distance on a globe with a circumference of approximately 24,901.461 miles, which equates to 2.73 miles.

However, in the famous The Black Swan situation with two oil rigs, the geometric horizon appears at nearly 10 miles away, therefore debunking the claim that The Earth curves away from the observer at 8 inches per mile squared from the observer.

The thing you need to remember here is that maximum visibility is not about calculating where the horizon is. Instead, it refers to the ability to see and identify a prominent dark object against the sky at the horizon during the day. This is all related to the opacity of the atmosphere. So if it’s a hazy day, a smoggy day, or a rainy day, the visibility will decrease. The horizon is irrelevant in this case.

Distance to The Geometric Horizon calculations are the method in which the radius of The Earth is calculated. As can be clearly seen here, we can see well beyond the distance of the claimed physical horizon. Without a physical horizon, you have no radius. Without a radius, you have no ball. The globe model has been destroyed: