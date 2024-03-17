We can make the assumption that regarding the layers of The Firmament, one being quasi-vitreous, crystalline, and impenetrable, while others ostensibly being watery, fluid, gaseous, and electromagnetic, density plays a possible role in its layered stratification:

Science May Have Co-opted The Seven Layers of The Firmament Into The Seven Layers of The Atmosphere

The seven layers of the atmosphere in order, from closest to The Earth’s surface to outermost, are The Troposphere, Stratosphere, Mesosphere, Thermosphere, Ionosphere, and Exosphere, Magnetosphere. It may very well be that science co-opted the seven layers of The Firmament into the seven layers of the atmosphere. Things are starting to make sense now.

Regarding The Layers of The Firmament

The concept of The Firmament as having layers originated in ancient Near Eastern cosmology and religious traditions, most famously described as seven distinct layers or Heavens. This idea of layered Firmament , or “Seven Heavens”, is found in ancient Mesopotamian, Jewish, and Islamic traditions, which often include a corresponding concept of “Seven Earths” or underworlds beneath The Earth. The biblical concept of The Firmament, derived from the Hebrew word, Rāqīaʿ, describes it as a solid dome created by God to separate the primordial waters, though it doesn’t specify layers in the same way as the later cosmological traditions.

Seven Heavens: In this widely cited cosmology, the Firmament is divided into seven distinct layers or “Heavens”.

Ancient Traditions: This concept is present in ancient Mesopotamian, Jewish, and Islamic beliefs.

Cosmological Structure: The Seven Heavens are sometimes complemented by a concept of Seven Earths or underworlds, creating a structure of ten levels in total (Seven Heavens + Seven Earths).

Biblical vs. Cosmological: While the Bible describes a single Firmament as a solid dome, the concept of multiple layers (Seven Heavens) developed in later religious and cultural traditions.

Hermeneutics Stack Exchange:

This verse seems to reflect the understanding that there are multiple Heavens (aka “skies”), one above the other:

New American Standard Bible Psalm 148:4: “Praise Him, highest Heavens, and the waters that are above the Heavens!”

I’ve heard some opine that the first Heaven is the atmosphere, the second outer space and the third, God’s dwelling. However, the purpose for which the Heavens (at least the first) were created, per Genesis 1 was to support the waters taken from the abyss and store as rain, and that the stars were embedded in that sky.

NIV Genesis 1: 6:

And God said, “Let there be a vault between the waters to separate water from water.” 7So God made the vault and separated the water under the vault from the water above it. And it was so. 8God called the vault “sky.” And there was evening, and there was morning—the second day. 9And God said, “Let the water under the sky be gathered to one place, and let dry ground appear.” And it was so. 10God called the dry ground “land,” and the gathered waters he called “seas.” And God saw that it was good. 11Then God said, “Let the land produce vegetation: seed-bearing plants and trees on the land that bear fruit with seed in it, according to their various kinds.” And it was so. 12The land produced vegetation: plants bearing seed according to their kinds and trees bearing fruit with seed in it according to their kinds. And God saw that it was good. 13And there was evening, and there was morning—the third day. 14And God said, “Let there be lights in the vault of the sky to separate the day from the night, and let them serve as signs to mark sacred times, and days and years, 15and let them be lights in the vault of the sky to give light on the earth.” And it was so. 16God made two great lights—the greater light to govern the day and the lesser light to govern the night. He also made the stars. 17God set them in the vault of the sky to give light on the earth, 18to govern the day and the night, and to separate light from darkness. And God saw that it was good. 19And there was evening, and there was morning—the fourth day.

NOTE:

This passage as well as Genesis 1:7 is normally translated “waters above”. However the preposition has a large semantic domain and I’m wondering if it shouldn’t be translated “waters in the midst of” the sky instead (since that seems to be where the waters are actually located).

In addition, the birds fly under the first sky:

NIV 20And God said, “Let the water teem with living creatures, and let birds fly above the earth across the vault of the sky.” 21So God created the great creatures of the sea and every living thing with which the water teems and that moves about in it, according to their kinds, and every winged bird according to its kind. And God saw that it was good. 22God blessed them and said, “Be fruitful and increase in number and fill the water in the seas, and let the birds increase on the earth.” 23And there was evening, and there was morning—the fifth day.

So does the author of Psalm 148 imagine that the stars extend out to the extent of OUR known universe and that it is there, atop the “Highest Heaven” that the waters are stored as rain?

Gravity is Unsupported Pseudoscience but Density and Volume (Mass) Obey Lawful Scientific Principles

Density and volume (e.g., mass) play major roles in the directional vectors of objects (up or down) on Earth. The density and volume of an object, in addition to the density of the medium in which it exists, are directly proportional to the downward vector of an object’s motion. Nevertheless, inserting a magical gravitational downward force into this equation is a pseudoscience leap. Just because the world was designed to respond to this dynamic between object density and volume, and atmospheric density, does not mean that an imaginary gravitational downward force is intervening to induce directional vectors.

You Simply Cannot Have it Both Ways:

1. A Gravitational pull that is strong enough to resist the unimaginably powerful vacuum of Outer Space, weighing in at a unimaginably vacuous 1×10-6 to <3×10-17 Torr 100 µPa to <3fPa, without smashing The Earth’s atmosphere down into a singularly flat and homogeneous blanket of isotropic density, along with all the creatures inhabiting it.

and…

2. A Gravitational pull that is weak enough to allow butterflies to float around, bubbles to float, multi-ton/high density clouds to float with ease, The Zeppelin Luftschifftechnik rigid airship weighing in at a mighty 23,567 pounds but can float around effortlessly, ocean waves frolic and dance with zero concern for Gravity, Bumble Bees to hover about with ease, helium balloons to float up effortlessly, little babies to move their limbs about effortlessly, and birds to fly for hours at altitudes as high as 10,000 feet with ease.