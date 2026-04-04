Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
1d

Yeah, if you go back to the very beginning of Disney you can see inuendo everywhere. You can likely search the Internet for hundreds of pictures...from six.six.six to 33. Most people have no clue.

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Kathie's avatar
Kathie
2d

haha, you're right.. sheesh..

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