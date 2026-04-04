Walt Disney Would Be a Proud MEMBER of The Artemis II CGI Team if He Were Still Alive
Walt Disney Animation Innuendo:
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Yeah, if you go back to the very beginning of Disney you can see inuendo everywhere. You can likely search the Internet for hundreds of pictures...from six.six.six to 33. Most people have no clue.
haha, you're right.. sheesh..