Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Marina Abramovic, the Satanic “performance artist”, to be the new Ukrainian Ambassador. ‌Ms Abramović, a fierce critic of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion, said the Ukrainian president had asked for her help in rebuilding schools. The 76-year-old Serbian Witch is holding her first solo exhibition in the UK and is the first female artist to have a major show in the Main Galleries of the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Millions of researchers have focused on a 1987 performance called “Spirit Cooking”, for which Abramović scrawled phrases using pig’s blood (human blood when we are not looking). She also issued a recipe book that, as part of the process for making dishes, instructed readers to commit violent acts, commit human sacrifice, and to merge blood, semen, and urine together into edible cakes for Satanic ritualistic purposes.

If you are not convinced satanic sex cults are operating through out our society and right under our noses, let me introduce you to Marina Abramovic, a 75 year old Serbian performance artist, that claims to test the limits of the human body.

Mock Cannibalism – Spirit Cooking

In the WikiLeaks Podesta Emails, there is email 15893 which refers to a “Spirit Cooking dinner”, the so-called “artist” Marina Abramovic is talking to Tony Podesta about, and hoping to know if his brother John Podesta is coming to.

The Spirit Cooking dinner being refereed to is the famous one you might have seen where people are scooping up mock-blood liquids from naked people lying in mock-blood baths, apparently molasses (but I’m not sure if there wasn’t anything else mixed in). She has used real blood in her “art” before, as you will see. You can see Lady Gaga enjoying her lick of red liquid that was scraped off a naked women that imitates a cannibalistic ritual.

In 1997, Abramovic ran an art show called “Spirit Cooking”. This included perverse writing on a wall using pig’s blood, and what I presume are pig body parts, maybe organs, thrown onto a small human figure in the corner of the room. You can see Abramovic “create” this “art” in the video below.

Here are Some of the Messages she wrote in Pig’s Blood

“Mix Fresh Breast Milk with Fresh Sperm, Milk, Drink on Earthquake Nights”

“With A Sharp Knife, Cut Deeply into the Middle Finger of your Left Hand: Eat the Pain”

There are Text Slides of This called “Spirit Cooking Essential Aphrodisiac Recipes” which Abramovic put Online. One of the “Recipes” states:

Engage in Intercourse with Partner who went through the Same Process for 3 Days and 3 Nights Drink Each Other’s Nectars.

Postpone Climax until the Last Hour before Sunrise on the Third Day.

I Presume “Nectars” are Sexual Fluids…

I don’t know how this is “Art”. Is using animal blood to write what passes as “art”? Is writing perverse sayings with blood what passes as “art”? These are creations from a disturbed mind. And wealthy and influential people seem to “love” her work and eat at her mock-cannibalism rituals. Because, it’s so cool to simulate eating other people and drinking breast milk and semen, right? Who knows if they don’t do that in more secret rituals that go unannounced.

Even if these events are purely fake, why would this be a positive thing to emulate? To emulate eating other people. To emulate drinking semen. It’s pretty perverse in my book. These people have issues as far as I’m concerned. It hints at darker machinations going on in their lives, and at the very least in their psyche.

The recipe for “Spirit Cooking” apparently comes from the Cake of Light ritual created by Aleister Crowley for his Thelema religion. Cake of Light wafers are cooked and consumed during a religious gathering, which are made of honey, oil, menstrual blood and sperm.

Clearly, Abramovic has borrowed from this older ritual and made it her own. Her 1997 “Spirit Cooking” has semen listed as an ingredient. Whether it’s actually used or not, is not certain, but the fact of desiring to emulate this perversity is something itself.

The ritual is described as:

“The goal of the ceremony is to convert matter into energy so spirits can feed on it. Marina derives her inspiration from the popular belief that the spirits still need food even though it is no longer solid, but in the form of light, sound, and emotions.”

She constantly denies being a Satanist, which may be true, she may not be an official “Satanist”. In her lame apologetics to defend “Spirit Cooking”, she says it’s not Satanic, but “spiritual”.

My work is really more about spirituality and not anything else. It’s absolutely outrageous and ridiculous. I mean, this world is really turning to hell. I am completely amazed, something is taken out of context for the purpose of winning.”

And in defense of her “Spirit Cooking” Mock Cannibalism, Nothing to See, Hear, Folks, Just “A normal dinner. It was actually just a normal menu, which I call spirit cooking. There was no blood, no anything else. We just call things funny names, that’s all.”

That’s it just “funny names”. Creating mock cannibalism dinners and talking about drinking semen, is just “funny” naming is all. I guess everything is settled, nothing bizarre going on here.

Museum of Contemporary Art Mock Cannibalism

Abramovic has done this mock cannibalism before. On November 12, 2011 at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, they had two cakes made that looked like a person. Then they cut up the mock human into pieces and ate it. This is more emulation of honoring of cannibalism.

You can see Gwen Stefani taking part in this Hollywood elite eating ritual

Other Abramovic Mock Cannibalism Events

Another Abramovic event/ dinner had A live nude woman layer under A skeleton at the center of A huge round table, while people ate around her, imitating cannibalism.

Another dinner had tables with heads sticking out to emulate cannibalism again.

Will Ferrell & Viveca Paulin

Podesta’s “Art”…

All of this came to light more in the past years due to the infamous Hillary Clinton email leaks that came from John Podesta’s account being hacked. John Podesta was the Chairman of the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. Tony Podesta is an American lobbyist, with Wikipedia stating he was “One of Washington’s most powerful Lobbyists and Fundraisers.” He did lobbying for Saudi Arabia and China, which are two great bastions of human rights, right? These two brothers are well connected in the power elite structure of America, and it looks like the world.

In another WikiLeaks Podesta Emails, email 16498, Marina Abramovic replies to an email from John Podesta where he is asking her to go to a “Hillary for America Official Campaign Launch” dinner, and she replies asking him to come to her dinner on July 9th, as she can’t make it to the campaign dinner.

Tony is a fan of some other sick art on top of Abramovic’s. He has a stature called “The Arche of Hysteria”, that looks like the positions that Jeffrey Dahmer put some of his murdered victims in and took pictures of.

Tony Podesta also admitted that one of his favorite “Artists” is Biljana Djurdjevic who depicts children in semi clothed positions that would seem be imagery of child abuse and Pedophilia.

Angelina Jolie, Illuminati Ritual Video:

A video of 23 year old Angelina Jolie was leaked which reveals the factual inside mechanism of Hollywood rituals in 1999. Jolie describes her experiences involved in a ritual to her close friends. You can ignore the cut scenes where someone adds their perspective. I just took this video as it had the least amount of cuts from her talking to corroborate the subtitles, as other videos were longer or had the text appear without the audio to confirm what was said.

“It’s like, I would, I would’ve filmed it in order to encourage like everybody, all different types of celebrities.”

Apparently that means to film it in order to get more people to join int he ritual and become inducted.

A lot of people misunderstand it, maybe with S&M. And hey think it’s superficial. And I have to like explain to people how it’s more like you re tied down because you need to like be able to like, have something hold you down to keep you still. Or like, you LL fight or go absolutely mad.

You LL be able to heal once you re beaten. So it comes from that real real place. You know, as opposed to being accessories or something.”

It’s not superficial sex pain, no, it’s A “Real Real” healing from being sexually tortured in order to pass the initiation rites. You re not just A sexual accessory, but you need to be held down or you re natural inclination to fight against being harmed might make you go mad.

What?

It’s like tattoos with me after the ritual there was that time where I was like “Oh, I have tattoos.” And after a while you, you’re like, you can explain them. It comes from that real place.”

So her weird dark occult looking tattoos seem to be as A result of these perverse Hollywood sexual abuse rituals that she joined when she was young.

Angelina showed the videos she made of people being sexually tortured to her friends, as one of them admits to having seen it. Angelina rejoices about being sexually exposed and tortured.

“It’s a great thing to be able to, like, see everybody’s sexuality, but it’s so weird when you just…I have like the most amazing compromising pictures of people.”

Isn’t that great to have sexually compromising pictures of people?

What A great thing to have in your picture collection.

What a mind fuck to be in that state of being.

One of her friends describes seeing one of the videos, where someone’s nipple was twisted 3 full rotations, and candle wax dripped onto their private parts.

At the end, Angelina Jolie admits to having performed an animal sacrifice at these perverse rituals, where she killed her snake.

From mock cannibalism to submitting to sexual torture, the elite are into some twisted shit. Is this to appear “Avant Garde” in the art or entertainment scene, to be in the “Know” on what’s “Hip” and “Cool” that the elite do (like the next new fashion)?

If you want to be elite and cool, you gotta get in with these twisted rituals, groups and secret societies?

The psychology behind what motivates people to do this and to seemingly enjoy it is interesting to think about. How they justify their behavior as being completely benign and without any negativity seems to be easy. We all can do that. Anything we get involved in, is an action we do, and it’s a part of who we are as a reflection of what we did.

Perverse things can be justified by anyone who wants to believe that there is nothing wrong with what they are doing.

In a purely voluntaryist immoral context, there is nothing universally wrong with their actions, in a Satanic context since they consented to do what they did. But in a Christian context, it is entirely demonic. Even the models or participants who are naked and are mere accessories to the ritual agree to do it for money. But just because something isn’t morally wrong, doesn’t mean it’s right to do either.

The imitation and emulation of cannibalism and engagement in sexual torture rites of passage into a secret society or cult group is not something that’s right. This all symbolizes dark, depraved and immoral actions of sexual torture or cannibalism. It’s not right.

Sacrificing animals, sexual torture and imitating cannibalism are dark things to engage in, even if they aren’t aware of the dark psychological place they are in to participate in such acts. There is dark occult manipulation going on to get people to think this is ok, cool or good.

It has been said that many of these sexual rituals are done in order to obtain “Compromising Pictures of People”, as Angelina Jolie admits, in the leaked video. Then people can be blackmailed in the future to go along with more rituals or plans. Then they become a puppet to the masters of manipulation, forever locked into a dark contract to get them to go along with who knows what. There are accounts of this happening in the military as well. It’s all over the place in the upper echelons of society’s elites.

Two more WikiLeaks will show how much these elite are easily using references to occulted knowledge. Podesta Email 39459 has John Podesta asking Mary Podesta (Tony’s wife) about doing a “Thelema” favor to get an internists old mother to meet Barack Obama.

Another WikiLeaks Clinton Email 14333 from Cheryl Mills, a member of Hillary Clinton’s group of core advisers, to Hillary Clinton which mentions “Sacrificing a chicken in the Backyard to Moloch”. It could be a joke, but nonetheless, do you or people you know about talk about sacrificing animals to Moloch in a joking manner to receive good luck or have your wishes granted?

Animal sacrifices rituals, Moloch, sexual torture rituals, mock cannibalism rituals, and Thelema rituals of real or mock semen recipes, it all seems to connect in a dark corner of our society. These are not things I would consider part of a healthy lifestyle or psychological makeup. But this is demonstrably what some of the elite of society are engaged in or talking about. Maybe some of them are clueless and think it’s all innocent, but they just don’t see the darkness that surrounds this behavior. They justify it as “Good”, if not at least “Normal”. Us simpletons wouldn’t understand what they are doing That’s why we can’t be told about it. We are unworthy of knowing about the sacred rituals of the dark masters.

What more goes on in these elite circles and secret societies could be worse as some have uncovered. We don’t have direct proof, but accounts of trauma abused mind control victims tell of sex parties, sometimes with child abuse, rape, torture and murdering. Events that bring people into a base self seeking pleasure gratification mindset bring them to depraved levels of being and doing.

The Franklin Cover Up is one case that might interest you if you want to learn about the evil dark machinations of some people in politics. Look into Hollywood pedophilia. It’s in the UK as well. The politicians everywhere are corrupted and won’t investigate these crimes, since the powers from above already have them on strings for their own indiscretions. There are evils being perpetuated in dark corners of our society, and the innocent are being victimized. Knowledge of these evils can empower us to do something and stop it as a society.

For Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art’s MOCA Annual Gala, Marina Abramovic used People and pushed the Limits of Entertainment with Performance Art.

Marina Abramovic, Who Recently Met Jacob Rothschild, Stars in New Bill Gates Microsoft Ad

“Spirit Cooking” artist Marina Abramovic, who was recently photographed with Lord Jacob Rothschild admiring a painting from 1797 titled “Satan Summoning His Legions”, has emerged from the shadows to star in a new commercial for Bill Gates’ Microsoft.

Touted by Microsoft as “the world’s most acclaimed performance artist,” Abramovic appears in the new Windows “Mixed Reality” ad promoting her latest artwork, ‘The Life’:

The video’s description links to an article titled ‘Performance artist Marina Abramovic breaks new ground—in mixed reality,’ which was published on Microsoft’s official website.

An unnamed author begins by showering the “artist” with praise:

Marina Abramović is likely the most acclaimed performance artist living today. Known for risky performances that push the limits of human endurance, it’s difficult to overstate her importance within the art world and pop culture at large.

The promotional piece then goes on to describe her background:

From the 1970s through to the present, she has created dozens of incredibly impactful works that explore themes of courage, ego, endurance, and spirituality. In 2010, her iconic work The Artist Is Present, was the biggest exhibition at New York City’s MoMA ever. In the piece, she sat still for eight hours, every day, for nearly three months, sustaining eye contact with whomever sat across from her.

Lady Gaga and Marina Abramovic at a Spirit Cooking event.

Jay-Z embracing fellow Satanist Marina Abramovich.

Finally, the article explains what ‘The Life’ is about and how those who participate become “mesmerized” by Abramović’s “mindful movements” and “virtual image”:

Marina’s most recent piece, The Life, further solidifies her unconventional and innovative approach to performance art—it’s her first artwork to harness mixed reality. Brought to life with the HoloLens 2, the 19-minute performance follows Abramović, whose phantom-like virtual image appears in a vibrant red dress as she explores the space and its borders. Viewers become mesmerized by her mindful movements, her virtual image dissolving as she interacts with the installation’s borders. For the first time, viewers are able to experience performance art without boundaries—and without the artist technically being “present.” As soon as they don the HoloLens 2 headset, Abramović’s fully realized form takes shape before their eyes.

Microsoft has disabled the video’s comments – possibly because they are worried about what some viewers might reveal regarding Abramovic’s suspicious connections to both Hollywood and political elites.