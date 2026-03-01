Here is a comprehensive list of the major gravitational theories in physics, grouped by category for clarity. This includes historical, classical, modern standard, alternative (classical/relativistic), and quantum approaches. Some theories are built on previous theories. Some contradict previous theories. Some contradict current theories. Some are unconfirmable theories, based on the fact that they make many unfalsifiable claims that cannot be empirically confirmed, denied, or even tested.

But what they have in common is that they all presuppose Gravity as the reason for downward acceleration without proper empirical evidence. In other words, they all assume that Gravity is the cause of measurements taken, predictions made, and phenomena observed, when multiple alternative causes can equally be ascribed to such measurements, predictions, and phenomena (e.g., electromagnetic forces, electrostatic forces, relative density, buoyancy, dielectric acceleration, etc…).

Ultimately, what I intend to demonstrate here is that the entire Heliocentric Model is founded upon assumptions, presuppositions, unfalsifiable claims, gross contradictions, circular reasoning, theoretical constructs, and mathematical formulas rather than direct experimental and empirical evidence.

1. Historical / Pre-Relativistic Theories

Aristotelian Gravity (ancient Greek: natural place/motion toward the center of the universe; not quantitative).

Kepler’s laws (empirical planetary motion, no fundamental force explanation).

Newton’s Law of Universal Gravitation (1687) — F = G m₁ m₂ / r² — the classical inverse-square force law.

2. Early 20th-Century Relativistic Attempts (mostly obsolete)

Nordström’s scalar theory (1913) — first serious relativistic attempt, but fails the light deflection test.

Whitehead’s theory of gravitation (1922) — early alternative metric theory.

3. Main Modern Classical Theory

General relativity (Einstein, 1915) — Gravity as curvature of spacetime; the current standard theory, extremely well-tested (perihelion precession, light bending, gravitational waves, black holes, cosmology, etc.).

4. Modified / Extended / Alternative Classical Theories

These modify or extend general relativity, often to address presupposed dark matter, dark energy, or cosmological issues:

Scalar-tensor theories (e.g., Brans–Dicke theory — introduces a scalar field varying gravitational “constant”).

f(R) Gravity — replaces Ricci scalar R with a general function f(R) in the action.

Gauss–Bonnet Gravity / higher-order curvature theories.

Einstein–Cartan theory — includes torsion (spin).

Teleparallel Gravity / equivalent to general relativity, but uses torsion instead of curvature.

Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) — a non-relativistic modification at low accelerations to explain galaxy rotation curves.

TeVeS (Tensor-Vector-Scalar Gravity) — relativistic version of MOND.

Infinite derivative Gravity .

Non-metric Gravity variants.

Modified Gravity (MOG) — attempts to explain galaxy/cluster dynamics without dark matter.

Many other scalar-vector-tensor, bimetric, massive Gravity (e.g., de Rham–Gabadadze–Tolley massive Gravity), Horndeski theories, and dozens more have been proposed — over 40+ relativistic alternatives exist historically.

5. Quantum Gravity Approaches

These attempt to reconcile Gravity with quantum mechanics (still unresolved; no complete, experimentally confirmed theory):

String theory / M-theory — Gravity emerges from vibrating strings; includes gravitons.

Loop quantum Gravity — quantizes spacetime itself (spin networks, discrete area/volume).

Asymptotic safety — attempts a non-perturbative UV-fixed point for Gravity.

Causal dynamical triangulation .

Group field theory .

Effective field theory approaches to quantum Gravity.

Emergent Gravity ideas (e.g., Verlinde’s entropic Gravity — Gravity as emergent from entropy/information).

Holographic approaches (AdS/CFT correspondence — Gravity in bulk emerges from boundary quantum field theory).

Test The Science Commentary:

Modern physics reveals ongoing disagreements about Gravity’s nature and existence. Multiple models have evolved from Newton’s idea, with Einsteinian relativity fundamentally disagreeing with Newton’s idea. Currently, at least twelve theories exist that are in disagreement. While Newton viewed Gravity as mass attracting mass, Einstein claimed it was not mass attracting mass or a force, but the bending of spacetime. Further, Einstein’s theory requires dark energy, dark matter, and invisible mass, which allegedly accounts for 95% of the universe, yet lacks empirical proof of this 95% of invisible phenomena. Michio Kaku, an alleged renowned theoretical physicist and leading authority on Einstein’s Unified Field Theory, said, when referring to “the cosmological problem”, “Usually when science is off by a factor of 10, they throw that theory out, but in this case, they are off by a factor of 10 to the 120th power.”

Lastly, neither Newton nor Einstein directly tested Gravity in empirical experiments, experiments that isolate Gravity as a causal antecedent to physical behavior apart from alternative causal antecedents such as electromagnetic forces, electrostatic forces, relative density, buoyancy, dielectric acceleration, etc, hardly reason enough to push Gravity as true science.

Centrifugal Force vs. Gravity:

The Heliocentric Model says this:

“The premise that weights remain constant from the equator to the poles is incorrect. In reality, a person’s weight (or more precisely, the apparent weight measured on a scale) is slightly less at the equator than at the poles due to two main effects: the centrifugal force from Earth’s rotation and the planet’s oblate shape. These effects combine to create a measurable difference, though it’s small—typically around 0.5% for most people.”

However, in fact, if the Earth spins at 1,000 mph, centrifugal force should alter how Gravity feels at different latitudes, yet weights remain constant from the equator to the Heliocentric Model poles. Heliocentrists state centrifugal force is weak, but if Earth were a sphere, Gravity would need to be stronger at the equator and weaker at “the poles” (i.e., Heliocentric Model poles) due to rotational speed, which drops significantly near “the poles”. If Gravity were constant, as claimed, a person’s weight would become astronomically greater near “the poles”. Furthermore, while centrifugal force can be demonstrated on a small-scale, Gravity cannot, suggesting centrifugal force is stronger. Does centrifugal force cause mass to fly away from the center of mass or cling to the center of mass? If centrifugal force is stronger than Gravity, why then wouldn’t ocean water fly off the spinning ball?

Cavendish Did Not Properly Isolate Gravity:

In science, when two hypotheses explain the same observations, neither should be assumed superior without isolation. Empirical evidence from experiments ensures hypotheses are falsifiable. Favoring any hypothesis without clear, unique, and confirming evidence denotes experimental bias. Heliocentrists claim the Cavendish experiment as evidence for Gravity, yet it did not clearly isolate gravitational effects from electromagnetic or electrostatic effects. In particular, electromagnetism is much stronger and cannot be removed in any Earthly experiment. Additionally, lead is diamagnetic, reacting to magnetic fields, which would account for movement in Cavendish’s setup, so observed effects would be electromagnetic rather than gravitational. Thus, Cavendish’s results do not prove Gravity acting independently but rest on theoretical assumptions without isolation. If Cavendish demonstrated universal mass attraction, those forces should appear in any frame. However, dropping the apparatus stops the “gravitational” effects instantly, suggesting local influences like electromagnetism, not mass attraction.

Einstein and Newton vs. Relative Density and The Torque of Aether:

Further, Einstein’s curved spacetime is a mathematical concept, not a physical mechanism—curvature doesn’t cause movement. Gravity, as a force (Newton), should work universally, while geometric models (Einstein) lack actual force. The disappearance of gravitational effects in freefall implies they’re due to contact phenomena, not space-time properties. Physical mechanisms require real interactions; mathematical descriptions are not mechanisms. Newtonian Gravity and electromagnetism would both require the same Aether medium. Relative density (Gravity) is a pressure gradient, while electromagnetism is the torque or spin of the Aether. The Michelson-Morley experiment dismissed Aether because no wind was found, another assumption they made without isolation, that no Earth movement gives the same results.

The Moon’s Gravity vs. The Earth’s Gravity:

Heliocentrists claim that the Moon’s Gravity is strong enough to pull the Earth’s oceans, which together weigh ~3 sextillion pounds. However, this same gravitational pull does not appear to affect other, much lighter objects—such as gnats, feathers, leaves, vapor, dust, mist, helium balloons, or kites etc…The Moon’s Gravity is said to be about six times weaker than the Earth’s. Yet, according to Heliocentrists, this weaker force somehow manages to supersede the much stronger gravitational pull of the Earth, producing tides, specifically in salt water, while leaving atmospheric gases alone. How is that possible? Such inconsistencies demonstrate that Gravity is not the cause of tides.

Electromagnetism, Dielectric Acceleration, and Relative Density vs. Gravity:

Electromagnetic forces cause attraction or repulsion, depending on charge or magnetic pole alignment: as charges repel, opposites attract. The Earth’s surface has a negative charge and the atmosphere a positive one, forming a downward electric field or vertical vector directed toward the ground, which we know as Dielectric Acceleration. Dielectric Acceleration is a concept proposing that Gravity is not a fundamental force, but rather the incoherent, large-scale expression of acceleration towards increasing dielectric potential. It suggests that objects fall toward larger masses due to higher dielectric concentration.

Relative Density measures how an element’s density compares to a reference, like water or air. Elements with different densities separate naturally, with denser materials settling lower. Immiscible liquids layer, and solids float or sink depending on their density relative to the liquid. Each element has a unique density dictated by its atomic structure, found on the periodic table. Density determines an object’s position in its environment—less dense elements rise above oxygen, while denser ones settle below. Examples include eggs floating in seawater but sinking in tap water, and iron anvils floating on liquid mercury. Heating air lowers its density, causing it to rise, while cooler air sinks. Rising, sinking, floating, and falling are governed by relative density, not Gravity. Belief in Gravity stems from indoctrination rather than empirical proof. Any object that is less dense than air has a natural tendency to fall by its own density. Newton’s famous apple dropped because of relative density, not Gravity.

Further, if the globe cult masters admit that Gravity is an electrostatic force, the current cosmic model would collapse. The vast distances required for Gravity to work on a universal scale would be unnecessary, implying celestial bodies would have to be much closer. This shift would naturally lead back to a geocentric model, aligning with ancient and biblical cosmology, which describes The Stars, The Sun, and The Moon operating within an enclosed system.

Gravity Does Not Cause Weight:

Heliocentrists argue that Gravity causes weight, yet experiments dropping steel balls of different weights show they fall at the same rate, suggesting otherwise. Similarly, 1.1-million-pound clouds remain suspended despite their extreme weight, and peeled oranges sink, but unpeeled oranges sink in water based on their density, not weight. These examples indicate that density, not Gravity, better explains these phenomena. When a ball is dropped in a vacuum, it accelerates uniformly and hits the ground at the same time as any other object, regardless of weight, since there’s no air resistance. In both vacuum and oxygen environments, objects fall at equal rates unless slowed by air resistance, like feathers. Despite suggestions that Gravity creates weight and attraction, empirical evidence only shows that removing air resistance causes all objects to drop at an equal rate.

Impossible Gravity in Space:

After diligent research, I have yet to find direct, verifiable evidence proving that we reside on an oblate spheroid with a circumference of 24,901 miles, spinning at over 1,000 miles per hour as Earth orbits the Sun, accompanied by our Moon, and that The Sun’s immense gravitational force is responsible for maintaining not only Earth’s orbit but also the orbits of eight other planets and their combined 416 moons. All these celestial bodies are allegedly simultaneously spinning and hurling through space, yet are unaffected by an additional, massive spiraling rotation. Our solar system allegedly moves around The Sun at half a million miles per hour, while the entire system itself flies through The Milky Way in a completely different direction at a speed of 1,340,000 miles per hour. Despite these extraordinary unverifiable claims, there is no observable evidence of compounded gravitational influences from The Sun or the supposed effects of these extreme velocities. Considering this, nothing the Heliocentrists claim can ever provide a convincing explanation for how this system could function as described.

Gravity Cannot be Sentient and Non-Sentient Simultaneously:

Clouds can’t form without evaporation, and precipitation can’t happen without evaporation. Fake Gravity doesn’t control precipitation or evaporation. Fake Gravity doesn’t dictate hot or cold, cause hot or cold air, and doesn’t create or generate hot or cold air, nor its movements. Non-sentient things aren’t living things, and “fake” Gravity is called non-sentient. Sentience is the capacity for subjective experiences, like feeling pain, pleasure, or other emotions, rather than simply reacting to stimuli. So, the false idea that Gravity is considered both non-sentient while capable of sentience, is complete hogwash and circular reasoning. Non-sentient things lack growth, have no energy needs, can’t reproduce, have no reaction to the environment, and require an external source for any movement.

Gravity Denies and Violates The Second Law of Thermodynamics: Let’s Look at Google’s Contractions:

According to Google, Gravity keeps water, atmosphere, and all objects bound to the Earth, which is why things stay grounded. Google also claims that Gravity is known as the gravitational constant (G). They assert that G remains the same everywhere, both on Earth and in outer space. However, the actual gravitational pull experienced, referred to as (g) or acceleration due to Gravity, varies depending on the distance from the center of mass and the mass itself.

For instance, allegedly, Gravity’s strength on Earth’s surface is much greater than in outer space. Google further claims that on Earth, it is impossible to maintain a vacuum next to air without a physical barrier because the atmospheric pressure will instantly move to fill any vacuum. If Gravity is truly the force that contains gases and holds them against the Earth, why is it impossible to maintain a vacuum next to air without a barrier on Earth, where Gravity is supposedly strongest? Contradiction becomes obvious when considering that Google also claims Gravity can contain gases in outer space, where Gravity’s influence is almost non-existent compared to that on the surface. You cannot have it both ways, as they are exact opposite reasoning. This is contradictory reasoning.

Google claims the theory of Gravity evolved from Aristotle’s concept of natural motion to Isaac Newton’s Law of Universal Gravitation in 1687, and later to Albert Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity in 1915, which is still considered The Standard Model. Despite this, researchers are still actively working to unify general relativity with quantum mechanics. According to Google, Aristotle did not attribute the falling of objects to any external force. He believed that every object possesses an internal nature causing it to seek its “natural place.” In the 4th century BC, Aristotle theorized that heavier objects fall faster than lighter ones, drawing this conclusion from observing how different objects fall through various mediums. He asserted that the speed at which an object falls is proportional to its weight (mass) and inversely proportional to the density of the medium, such as air or water, through which it descends.

But then Google claims that Galileo established that all objects, regardless of their mass or weight, fall to the ground with the same constant acceleration in a vacuum through his experiments with balls rolling down inclined planes. Galileo demonstrated a uniform increase in speed, directly contradicting Aristotle’s long-standing view that heavier objects fall faster. So, then I asked Google about Galileo’s use of a vacuum. It was clarified that Galileo did not, in fact, use a vacuum, as that technology did not exist yet. This claim contradicts Google’s earlier claim. When asked how Galileo disproved Aristotle’s theories using inclined planes, Google replied that weight is fundamentally caused by the gravitational force of the Earth acting on a person’s mass. And yet another contradiction, Google just said Galileo claimed weight and mass weren’t a factor. How did Galileo prove constant acceleration in a vacuum when vacuum technology had not yet been invented?

Furthermore, if Galileo proved that weight (or mass) was not the sole reason objects fall, mass is only one component of density, as density is defined as mass divided by volume. Aristotle’s view was that density, not merely mass, determines how things fall. Lastly, if Galileo demonstrated that weight was not the reason objects fall, why do modern physicists claim Gravity dictates weight? Galileo did not truly disprove Aristotle. At best, he showed that air resistance can affect how mass behaves, rather than conclusively proving or disproving the fundamental cause of falling objects.

Google claims Newton was the first to use Gravity to describe the force that causes mass to attract mass in 1687. This was the first theory describing Gravity as an attractive force between masses that is proportional to the square of the distance between them. Then Google claims Newton primarily proved Gravity through mathematical deduction, not a single lab experiment. When I ask what he did, Google claims Newton’s “Moon Test” was a theoretical calculation, not a physical experiment. Then Google finally admits that a mathematical theory is generally not considered science in the empirical sense if it is never tested against real-world observations. So, Gravity was not proven by Newton as he never did a real scientific test, but imagined a mathematical formula.

Google gave me multiple theories of Gravity, and then we got to Einstein, where Google claims Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity (1915) is the currently accepted theory, which claims Gravity is not a force but is curvature of spacetime caused by mass and energy. Of course, I ask what experiment did Einstein do to prove Gravity? Google claimed Einstein developed special relativity (1905) through a theoretical thought experiment based on the constancy of light speed (not proven). So, Einstein did not do a science experiment either? Google replied that General Relativity is manifested as Gravity, which bends the paths of light and slows time. The foundational proof was the 1919 solar eclipse expedition led by Arthur Eddington.

Ok, now Google just contradicted itself again, Einstein did not prove Gravity. Google is now claiming Eddington did. So, I asked what Eddington did to prove Gravity? Google claims the 1919 Eddington experiment, confirming Einstein’s General Relativity, assumed that Gravity bends light by measuring its deflection by the Sun. As always, I ask the hypothetical question of Google: What if there were no Gravity on a Flat Earth, but with a local Sun and Aether? What would be the result? Google claimed it would work as well, favoring a Flat Earth. Thus, there is a clear pattern of circular reasoning in the historical development of Gravitational theories.

Theoretical Constructs and Mathematical Formulas Rather Than Direct Experimental Evidence:

Einstein never conducted a scientific experiment to empirically prove special relativity or Gravity. Instead, the foundation for these ideas rested largely on theoretical constructs and mathematical formulas rather than direct experimental evidence. Later, the Eddington expedition attempted to validate Einstein’s theory through observations during the 1919 solar eclipse, aiming to prove special relativity and the gravitational bending of light. However, this experiment required the assumption that Einstein’s theory was correct to interpret the results, creating a circular logic where the theory was presumed valid before empirical confirmation.

Additionally, there are multiple factors that can cause a star’s apparent position to shift, not solely gravitational effects predicted by relativity. The history of proving Gravity is full of assumptions and circular reasoning. Newton, Einstein, and Cavendish are often credited with proving Gravity by measuring a force already assumed to exist, leading to more claims of circular reasoning. Alas, Google claims Gravity is a constant, but the only constant I see is how it constantly changes its definition.