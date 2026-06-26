Is The Moon an Energetic Epiphenomenal Reflection of The Sun?

I’ve just discovered something that may be groundbreaking for Flat Earth. Late at night, in my room, using just my hands and arms, I shone a green laser from about three feet off the ground at a glass dome on the floor, which is three inches wide and one and a half inches high. As a result, it created a greater light, where the laser hit, and a corresponding opposite lesser light on the other side of the dome, which followed the greater first light from the other side of the dome in a circle as I moved the laser. I once hypothesized that The Sun is the result of The Lord shining HIS Light down through a portal from above The Firmament, which in turn creates The Sun. Correspondingly, as The Sun is created, second by second from above, The Moon is created, second by second, as this greater light bounces off The Firmament to create The Moon. This simple experiment appears to give credence to this hypothesis. Is The Moon an energetic epiphenomenal (i.e., a secondary phenomenon accompanying another and caused by it) reflection of The Sun? And perhaps The Moon’s solid crater-like appearance is merely a holographic projection after The Sun “charges” it through transduction, whereby there is a conversion of one form of energy to another.

Additionally, the waxing and waning of The Moon may be the result of The Sun being created from the light above The Firmament and then striking The Dome at various angles to create this waxing and waning effect of this lesser light known as The Moon. Waxing means it is getting bigger. Full: We can see the Moon completely illuminated during full moons. Waning Gibbous: The waning gibbous phase is between a full moon and a half moon. Waning means it is getting smaller.

Also, The Moon, after receiving energy from The Sun, may simply be a holographic and mirror-like projection of the landmass of the Flat Earth, as Vibes of Cosmos has suggested.

In other words, The Moon may be a three-dimensional, extremely well-articulated hologram of The Earth:

Lastly, this energetic effect might also explain why The Moon’s light is cooler than Sun light, in that it is a secondary epiphenomenal effect from The Sun.

This discovery warrants additional experimentation and verification. There are mysteries in The Lord’s Creation that are far beyond Man to understand.

My glass dome, which is three inches wide and one and one half inches high:

I’m moving a green laser light from three feet off the ground down towards a tiny glass dome. While the laser strikes the top of one side of the tiny glass dome, a second light appears on the other side due to the dome’s reflectivity.