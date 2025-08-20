What is very odd and suspiciously revealing is that Heliocentrists will endlessly demand evidence of a downward force, if not Gravity, to create the downward vector, but you will rarely hear them speak of the necessity of an upward Buoyant Force to explain why things rise. They are fixated upon the Gravitational pull theory so much that they abandon all else in physics, like the upward Buoyant Force, which is actually acknowledged by academia as a real, measurable force. For all intents and purposes and every practical sense, one may as well say that it is the natural inclination for all things to rise from the Buoyant Force unless the Buoyant Force is absent. It’s really the same as the Heliocentric logic for the necessity of a downward force, just in reverse. It works both ways, and it turns the tables on the Helioelectric downward vector rhetoric, as well as exposing it for the bias that it is.