Electric/Toroidal Flat Earth & the "Prince of the Power of the Aether":

Gravity simply doesn’t exist.

In any gravitational equation, Weight is replaced with “g,” (mass over volume-m/v), whereas Weight is, in fact, simply a density derivation, requiring no gravitational variable to calculate it. Weight is simply a body's relative mass or the quantity of matter contained by it. Hence, the downward acceleration due to Gravity, represented by “g”, and with a value of 9.8 m/s2, is an unnecessarily misleading and non-essential variable in the calculation of falling bodies.

Gravity, as Newton and Einstein described it, does not exist. Gravity is nothing more than density and buoyancy reacting within its medium (air/water/helium, etc...) in an electromagnetic environment.

To illustrate, the famous 9.8 m/s2, fall-rate doesn’t apply in water (“the medium”) because buoyancy and molecular density are actually governing matter vector directionality in all mediums, not imaginary Gravity. In other words, the dynamism between any object’s density, overall surface area and volume, and the surrounding density and pressure of the environment in which it inhabits governs object directionally, not imaginary Gravity.

Flat Earth, Electric World, Gravity, Density, Magnetism, Sun, Moon, Earth, Dome Experiment: