Titus Flavius Josephus, in his day, as both modern CNN and FOX News are today, operated as a partisan advocacy outlet rather than a neutral information source, with political agendas that systematically shaped his story selection, framing, emphasis, omission, and language, and thus cannot be fully trusted as a reliable source of Christian history.

With respect to CNN and FOX News today, this is not a secret or fringe claim. It is the observable product of their ownership, talent pipelines, audience incentives, and editorial cultures. The result is consistent unreliability on anything that touches politics, culture, or power.

The Duplicitous Illuminati Chameleon, Kevin Spacey:

Likewise, Titus Flavius Josephus functioned as a partisan advocacy writer whose output served specific political, ethnic, and personal interests rather than neutral reportage. His major works (The Jewish War and Antiquities of the Jews) were produced under Roman patronage after he switched sides during the First Jewish-Roman War, surrendered to Vespasian, predicted the general’s rise to emperor, and received favor, citizenship, a pension, and the Flavian name. This context shaped every major narrative choice.

Clear Patterns Of Advocacy and Selective Framing:

· Roman-Aligned Survival Narrative: Josephus presents the Jewish revolt as driven by a radical minority of “brigands,” Zealots, and Sicarii while largely exculpating ordinary Jews and portraying Roman commanders (especially the Flavians) as reluctant, disciplined, and just. He softens or omits Roman atrocities that would undermine this framing and amplifies Jewish internal factionalism. The result is a story that legitimizes Flavian rule and his own collaboration.

· Elite Jewish Apologetics: He repeatedly stresses the antiquity, philosophical respectability, and moral superiority of Jewish tradition to a Greco-Roman audience, while downplaying or reinterpreting elements that might appear alien or rebellious. Passages that praise Jewish law, prophets, and institutions function as cultural advocacy rather than dispassionate chronicle.

· Self-Justification: His autobiographical sections and war narrative consistently cast his own decisions (surrender, prophecy about Vespasian, subsequent life in Rome) in the most favorable light. Opposing Jewish leaders are frequently depicted as fanatical or incompetent. This is classic motivated writing by a participant with a stake in the outcome.

· Selective Omission and Emphasis: Events, casualty figures, and causal explanations are arranged to support the dual thesis that (a) the revolt was tragic and avoidable and (b) Roman victory under the Flavians was both inevitable and relatively merciful. Modern parallels are straightforward: just as contemporary cable outlets selectively amplify footage, statistics, and expert voices that fit a preferred political frame while minimizing contrary material, Josephus curated sources and testimony to produce a usable political history.

Implications for Christian-Related Material:

The short passages touching on Jesus, James, and John the Baptist appear inside this larger apologetic project. They are not independent, contemporaneous journalism. They sit inside a work composed decades later by an author whose primary audience was the Roman elite and whose primary aims were to secure his own position, defend Jewish prestige under imperial rule, and explain the catastrophe of 70 CE. Historians have long noted that the most famous of these passages (the Testimonium Flavianum) shows signs of later Christian editing in the surviving Greek manuscripts; even the less-contested references remain filtered through Josephus’s broader agenda and the transmission history of his text.

Because Titus Flavius Josephus was not a neutral archivist but a client historian writing for power and for his people’s reputation, his statements cannot be treated as unfiltered primary evidence. They are secondary reconstructions shaped by advocacy incentives—exactly the dynamic visible when modern partisan outlets such as CNN and FOX News produce “history” or “investigative” pieces that happen to reinforce the network’s preferred narrative. Hence, cross-checking against archaeology, other contemporary writers, and internal inconsistencies is required when considering anything written by Titus Flavius Josephus. Treating Josephus as a default reliable chronicler of early Christian events, simply because others have, overstates the neutrality of the source.