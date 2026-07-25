Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
28m

Actual news fails to be accurately reported. Propaganda attention getter false narratives, embellishments are what interest entertain Stupid Sheeple for the moment TikTok

Reply
Share
Craig's avatar
Craig
2h

Amen

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Lessing Garrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture