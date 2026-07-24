Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Besides the fact he betrayed his fellow jews. He and his fellow jews made a death pact/ suicide pact with the survivors of a battle with the Romans instead of surrendering to the Romans. Josephus murdered the last survivor and then he cowardly surrendered. Thx Greg for informing Christians of his history, we don’t need him.

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