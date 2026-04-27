Tides Without Imaginary Moon Gravity

Newton theorized, and it is now commonly taught, that the Earth’s ocean tides are caused by gravitational lunar attraction. If the Moon is only 2,160 miles in diameter and the Earth 8,000 miles, however, using their own math and “law,” it follows that the Earth is 87 times more massive and therefore the larger object should attract the smaller to it, and not the other way around. If the Earth’s greater Gravity is what keeps the Moon in orbit, it is impossible for the Moon’s lesser Gravity to supersede the Earth’s Gravity at Earth’s sea-level, where its gravitational attraction would even further out-trump the Moon’s. Not to mention, the velocity and path of the Moon are uniform and should therefore exert a uniform influence on the Earth’s tides, when in actuality the Earth’s tides vary greatly. Furthermore, if ocean tides are caused by the Moon’s gravitation, how is it that lakes, ponds, and other smaller bodies of standing water remain outside the Moon’s grasp, while the gigantic oceans are so affected?

“If the Moon lifted up the water, it is evident that near the land, the water would be drawn away and low instead of high tide caused. Again, the velocity and path of the Moon are uniform, and it follows that if she exerted any influence on the Earth, that influence could only be a uniform influence. But the tides are not uniform. At Port Natal the rise and fall is about 6 feet, while at Beira, about 600 miles up the coast, the rise and fall is 26 feet. This effectively settles the matter that the moon has no influence on the tides. Tides are caused by the gentle and gradual rise and fall of the Earth on the bosom of the mighty deep. In inland lakes, there are no tides, which also proves that the Moon cannot attract either the Earth or water to cause tides. But the fact that the basin of the lake is on the Earth, which rests on the waters of the deep, shows that no tides are possible, as the waters of the lakes together with the Earth rise and fall, and thus the tides at the coast are caused, while there are no tides on waters unconnected with the sea.”

-Thomas Winship, “Zetetic Cosmogeny” (130-131)

“It is affirmed that the intensity of attraction increases with proximity, and vice versa. How, then, when the waters are drawn up by the moon from their bed, and away from the earth’s attraction, --which at that greater distance from the center is considerably diminished, while that of the moon is proportionately increased--is it possible that all the waters acted on should be prevented from leaving the Earth and flying away to the moon? If the moon has power of attraction sufficient to lift the waters of the earth at all, even a single inch from their deepest receptacles, where the earth’s attraction is much the greater, there is nothing in the theory of attraction of gravitation to prevent her taking to herself all the waters which come within her influence. Let the smaller body once overcome the power of the larger, and the power of the smaller becomes greater than when it first operated, because the matter acted on is nearer to it. Proximity is greater, and therefore power is greater … How then can the waters of the ocean immediately underneath the moon flow towards the shores, and so cause a flood tide? Water flows, it is said, through the law of gravity, or attraction of the earth’s center; is it possible then for the moon, having once overcome the power of the earth, to let go her hold upon the waters, through the influence of a power which she has conquered, and which, therefore, is less than her own?. The above and other difficulties which exist in connection with the explanation of the tides afforded by the Newtonian system have led many, including Sir Isaac Newton himself, to admit that such explanation is the least satisfactory portion of the ‘theory of gravitation.’

Thus, we have been carried forward by the sheer force of evidence to the conclusion that the tides of the sea do not arise from the attraction of the moon, but simply from the rising and falling of the floating earth in the waters of the ‘great deep.’ That calmness which is found to exist at the bottom of the great seas could not be possible if the waters were alternately raised by the moon and pulled down by the earth.”

-Dr. Samuel Rowbotham, “Zetetic Astronomy, Earth Not a Globe!” (159-175)

“Even Sir Isaac Newton himself confessed that the explanation of the Moon’s action on the Tides was the least satisfactory part of his theory of Gravitation. This theory asserts that the larger object attracts the smaller, and the mass of the Moon being reckoned as only one-eighth of that of the Earth, it follows that, if, by the presumed force of Gravitation, the Earth revolves round the Sun, much more, for the same reason, should the Moon do so likewise, instead of which that willful orb still continues to go around our world. Tides vary greatly in height, owing chiefly to the different configurations of the adjoining lands. At Chepstow it rises to 60 feet, at Portishead to 50, while at Dublin Bay it is but 1 2, and at Wexford only 5 feet … That the Earth itself has a slight tremulous motion may be seen in the movement of the spirit-level, even when fixed as steadily as possible, and that the sea has a fluctuation may be witnessed by the oscillation of an anchored ship in the calmest day of summer. By what means the tides are so regularly affected is at present only conjectured; possibly it may be by atmospheric pressure on the waters of the Great

Deep, and perhaps even the Moon itself, as suggested by the late Dr. Rowbotham, may influence the atmosphere, increasing or diminishing its barometric pressure, and indirectly the rise and fall of the Earth in the waters.”

-David Wardlaw Scott, “Terra Firma” (259-260)

“Bearing this fact in mind, that there exists a continual pressure of the atmosphere upon the Earth and associating it with the fact that the Earth is a vast plane ‘stretched out upon the waters,’ and it will be seen that it must of necessity slightly fluctuate, or slowly rise and fall in the water. As by the action of the atmosphere the Earth is slowly depressed, the water moves towards the receding shore and produces the flood tide; and when by the reaction of the resisting oceanic medium the Earth gradually ascends the waters recede, and the ebb tide is produced. This is the general cause of tides. Whatever peculiarities are observable they may be traced to the reaction of channels, bays, headlands, and other local causes … That the Earth has a vibratory or tremulous motion, such as must necessarily belong to a floating and fluctuating structure, is abundantly proved by the experience of astronomers and surveyors. If a delicate spirit-level be firmly placed upon a rock or upon the most solid foundation which it is possible to construct, the very curious phenomenon will be observed of constant change in the position of the air-bubble. However carefully the ‘level’ may be adjusted, and the instrument protected from the atmosphere, the ‘bubble’ will not maintain its position many seconds together. A somewhat similar influence has been noticed in astronomical observatories, where instruments of the best construction and placed in the most approved positions cannot always be relied upon without occasional re-adjustment.”

-Dr. Samuel Rowbotham, “Earth Not a Globe, 2nd Edition” (108-110)

In the past several decades, NASA has shown video of astronauts, supposedly in low-Earth orbit, experiencing complete weightlessness, or “zero gravity,” how is this weightless effect achieved if gravity doesn’t exist? As it turns out, for the past several decades, NASA together with Boeing have been perfecting so-called “Zero G planes” and “Zero G maneuvers,” which are able to produce weightlessness at any altitude. Aboard modified Boeing 727’s specially trained pilots perform aerobatic maneuvers known as parabolas. Planes climb with a pitch angle of 45 degrees using engine thrust and elevator controls, then when maximum height is reached the craft is pointed downward at high speed. The period of weightlessness begins while ascending and lasts all the way up and over the parabola until reaching a downward pitch angle of 30 degrees, at which point the maneuver is repeated. Therefore, all NASA’s footage of astronauts aboard “space shuttles,” or “the International Space Station” can be easily hoaxed and simulated in Earth-atmosphere aboard a Zero G plane. In fact, watching footage of Zero G plane flights alongside footage of NASA astronauts supposedly floating around their “space shuttles” and “space stations,” no observable difference can be seen between the two.

Astronomers claim to have measured all the planets distances, shapes, orbits, weights, relative positions, and times of revolution all based on the “law of gravitation” and without gravity, their entire cosmology folds under its own weight. Without gravity, people cannot stand upside-down on a ball-Earth! Without gravity, the Earth and planets cannot be revolving around the Sun! Without Newtonian gravitation, Einsteinian relativity, Copernican heliocentricity, and the entire Big Bang ball-Earth mythos cannot exist and falls to pieces. Gravity, both metaphorically and quite literally, just does not hold any water; not as a sound theory of cosmology, and not as a law supposedly responsible for holding in the world’s oceans.

“Man’s experience tells him that he is not constructed like the flies that can live and move upon the ceiling of a room with as much safety as on the floor: - and since the modern theory of a planetary earth necessitates a crowd of theories to keep company with it, and one of them is that men are really bound to the earth by a force which fastens them to it ‘like needles round a spherical loadstone,’ a theory perfectly outrageous and opposed to all human experience, it follows that, unless we can trample upon common sense and ignore the teachings of experience, we have an evident proof that the Earth is not a globe … If we could - after our minds had once been opened to the light of Truth - conceive of a globular body on the surface of which human beings could exist, the power - no matter by what name it be called - that would hold them on would, then, necessarily, have to be so constraining and cogent that they could not live; the waters of the oceans would have to be as a solid mass, for motion would be impossible. But we not only exist but live and move; and the water of the ocean skips and dances like a thing of life and beauty! This is a proof that the Earth is not a globe.”

-William Carpenter, “100 Proofs the Earth is Not a Globe” (21-88)

“Nearly a hundred years ago Kepler had suggested that some kind of unknown force must hold the earth and the heavenly bodies in their places, and now Sir Isaac Newton, the greatest mathematician of his age, took up the idea and built the Law of Gravitation. The name is derived from the Latin word ‘gravis,’ which means ‘heavy,’ ‘ having weight,’ while the Law of Gravitation is defined as ‘That mutual action between masses of matter by virtue of which every such mass tends toward every other with a force varying directly as the product of the masses, and inversely as the square of their distances apart.’ Reduced to simplicity, gravitation is said to be ‘That which attracts everything toward every other thing.’ That does not tell us much; and yet the little it does tell us is not true; for a thoughtful observer knows very well that everything is not attracted towards every other thing . . . The definition implies that it is a force; but it does not say so, for that phrase ‘mutual action ‘is ambiguous, and not at all convincing.”

-Gerrard Hickson, “Kings Dethroned” (14-15)

“The system of gravitation which makes the sun the moving center of the Universe, the awkward principles of which are anything but certain since they apply to invisible circumstances so that they cannot be checked, is here replaced by the old geocentric system, universally accepted until the 17th century in view, of course, of its undisputable obviousness, and in which the earth, in a state of immobility and surrounded by the planets visibly moving round it including the sun, is at the center of our Universe. These two facts which explain almost everything are firstly, the positive existence above the earth of a solid dome constituting the sky; and secondly, the non-material nature of the planets and constellations, which are not physical masses, but merely luminous manifestations without substance. These are the two circumstances which lead today to the fundamental transformation of astronomy.”

-Gabrielle Henriet, “Heaven and Earth”

“The theory that motions are produced through material attraction is absurd. Attributing such a power to mere matter, which is passive by nature, is a supreme illusion. It is a lovely and easy theory to satisfy any man’s mind, but when the practical test comes, it falls all to pieces and becomes one of the most ridiculous theories to common sense and judgment.” -Professor Bernstein, “Letters to the British Association.”

--http://www.atlanteanconspiracy.com/2016/01/gravity-does-not-exist.html

Electrostatic Charge and Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Can Explain Weight and The Downward Vector

Electrostatic Charges are imbalances of electric charge on the surface of a material. When two materials come into contact and are then separated, electrons can move from one material to the other. This transfer results in one material becoming positively charged (having lost electrons) and the other negatively charged (having gained electrons). In actual reality, electrostatic energy creates the downward vector.

Positively Charged Ions in the atmosphere are attracted to Negatively Charged Ions on The Ground, resulting in a downward vector. In addition, the relative density of an object in relation to the density of the medium it inhabits plays a major role in vector direction, as well as the role of The Buoyant Force acting as a contrary upward vector. These combining and culminating factors dictate a net vector direction.

Electrostatic Charge and Spider Flight:

Different Net Weights and Downward Vector Imbalances:

Electrostatic Charge can also uniquely explain why objects of equal density but different volumes (i.e., one liter of water versus 2 liters of water in buckets on a two-sided weighing scale) result in different net weights and downward vector imbalances. These imbalances are also known as Incoherent Electrostatic Accelerations.

How Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector:

Though the densities are relatively equitable, (water versus water) the added increase in volume on one side of the scale adds a degree of Positively Charged Ions, which in turn, are attracted to the Negatively Charged Ions on The Ground, thereby giving it the added weight advantage of tipping the scale in its direction over the one liter bucket of water.

This is Incorrect, but Electrostatic Charge Can Explain Weight and The Downward Vector:

This is Correct, Electrostatic Charge Can Explain Weight and The Downward Vector:

Conversely, The Earth can also hold Positively Charged Ions in many places, while Negatively Charged Ions above it are attracted downwards, once again, resulting in a downward vector.

We see this in lightning storms:

How Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector

All matter is dielectric in nature. In physics, a dielectric is an electrical insulator that can be polarized by an applied electric field, which means it can store electrical energy in the form of an electrostatic field without conducting electricity. When an electric field is applied to a dielectric, its molecules develop electric dipoles, with positive and negative charges shifting slightly, which stores potential energy within the material. This property is crucial for applications like capacitors, where dielectrics increase capacitance by allowing more charge to be stored for a given voltage.

What is GRAVITY? - Spacebusters CLIP w Flat Earth Dave:

Dielectric

In electromagnetism, a dielectric (or dielectric material or dielectric medium) is an electrical insulator that can be polarized by an applied electric field. When a dielectric material is placed in an electric field, electric charges do not flow through the material as they do in an electrical conductor, because they have no loosely bound, or free, electrons that may drift through the material, but instead they shift, only slightly, from their average equilibrium positions, causing dielectric polarization.

Because of dielectric polarization, positive charges are displaced in the direction of the field and negative charges shift in the direction opposite to the field (for example, if the field is moving parallel to the positive x axis, the negative charges will shift in the negative x direction).

This creates an internal electric field that reduces the overall field within the dielectric itself. If a dielectric is composed of weakly bonded molecules, those molecules not only become polarized, but also reorient so that their symmetry axes align to the field.

An atom is ‘held in tension’ through oscillations in dielectric counter-spatial pressure, which create spatial-flux zones of magnitude. What we call the electron probability field is really a spherical standing wave with amplitude respective to the element (charge potential) at its core (what science todays calls the proton). This core is the source for the counter-spatial oscillatory motion which gives rise to the spatial standing waves, which again science attempts to quantify as electrons but they can and will never find, let alone isolate an electron.

How Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector:

But What is Really Behind Downward Acceleration? Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Helps Create The Downward Vector

Weight also plays a critical role in all this:

Weight is not caused by gravitational pull, as modern pseudoscience says. Weight is the difference between the dielectric displacement within a mass and the dielectric displacement outside the mass in the Aetheric wind, creating a downward vector in the direction of the negative polarity, as the Aetheric wind “blows” through a mass. For example, if you increase the volume of water in a bucket, it will possess more weight as that increase in volume displacement interacts with the surrounding Aetheric field’s dielectric displacement. In other words, weight is a function of the relationship between The Aetheric Field and the electron displacement of an object, combining the effects of both the external electric field and the polarization of the material, with dielectric displacement mediating coherence between these field modalities.

Therefore, weight, misnamed “Gravity,” is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the magnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric Field. Objects need not be ferrous nor necessarily “magnetic,” per se, to be effected by The Aetheric field, since it is not the object that is causing repulsion or attraction, but rather, it is the exclusive property of Aetheric Field perturbation that causes any movement of objects, or light, for that matter. Magnetism is not one thing, and the point is that when both magnetic and dielectric properties conjoin to create perturbations in The Aetheric field, we witness movement in matter. The net result is that incoherent electrostatic acceleration helps to create the downward vector.

The Electric Displacement Field

Finally, we can apply the idea of The Electric Displacement Field To Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration because we are primarily dealing with energetic fields when it comes to mass falling, and not object density or mass, exclusively. In physics, The Electric Displacement Field (denoted by D), also called Electric Flux Density, is a vector field that appears in Maxwell’s Equations. Maxwell’s Equations, or Maxwell–Heaviside Equations, are a set of coupled partial differential equations that, together with The Lorentz Force Law, form the foundation of classical Electromagnetism, Classical Optics, Electric and Magnetic Circuits. The Electric Displacement Field accounts for the electromagnetic effects of polarization and that of an electric field, combining the two in an auxiliary field. It plays a major role in the physics of phenomena such as the capacitance of a material, the response of dielectrics to an electric field, how shapes can change due to electric fields in piezoelectricity or flexoelectricity as well as the creation of voltages and charge transfer due to elastic strains. This field, when coupled with both magnetic and dielectric properties, also conjoins to create perturbations in The Aetheric field, resulting in the movement in matter. The net result, again, is an incoherent electrostatic acceleration which helps to create the downward vector, in addition to the relationship between object density and the density of the surrounding atmosphere in which an object inhabits.

All discharge (intra-atomic) emanates from the central point of ‘positive charge’ through the aether and eventually returns to it in a toroidal fashion. The Torus is an enclosed, infinite loop; a sphere with an infinite edge, hence why it is also called hypersphere.

The Torus Flat Earth:

These, much like conventional standing waves in light or sound are of an extremely high frequency. Much like in a Cymatics set-up; fine salt sprinkled over a steel plate fitted on top of a speaker from which the frequency can be tuned to generate different standing-wave patterns as the salt is compelled towards the areas of low pressure. The ‘atoms’ within matter can be seen to undergo the same process as the salt, and depending on the frequency of generative source energy giving rise to their three-dimensionally unfolding existence they arrange themselves in different geometrical dielectric flux field architectures, which dictate the material’s color, density, refractive index, and other general perceived properties, which indeed are merely attributes, and nothing other than the One Source God of Creation.

Electric/Toroidal Flat Earth and the “Prince of the Power of the Aether”:

Light, magnetism, electricity, dielectricity, and static (moving charges) electricity are all phenomena relating to, and arising from the Aether field. This field is inter-dimensional, and encompasses all four corners of our Earth. It cascades down from The Firmament, starting at the highest above and descending through the luminaries. Primary solar rays as referred to about by Nikola Tesla are constant sources of generative radiation trickling down from the sky.

These rays come in different states of charge and give light and life to all beings and living systems on earth, through the Moon and the Sun this energy is diffracted and reflected and focused in order to supply the earth with adequate living faculties and arrangements, as courtesy of the Creator. A wave cannot exist without an ocean to undulate. A sound wave cannot exist without gas pressures to transmit longitudinal vibrations. A light wave cannot exist without an Aetheric, ever-pervading field underlying and composing all matter so to allow it to undulate through various different transparent solid, liquid, and gaseous media while never interfering with itself, intersecting itself without ever losing momentum.

This aether then must be extremely rarefied and permeate all forms of matter. The aether field is itself the unifying fabric which is set into torsion and tension at extremely high frequencies to produce; give rise to matter in a form akin to standing waves. This ‘matter’ really is not tangible or ponderable, it exists only as dielectric pressure differentials within and of the aether field. Locked in extremely high-frequency oscillatory wave-motions, some of higher inertial torque; ‘density’, than others.

Life on Earth isn’t possible without Aether.

The positive charge on our bodies is always attracted down towards the earth and the negative will be attracted to the air above. This phenomenon creates a slight force in that downward vector because as soon as we leave the ground we become positively charged by the air around us and are now forced towards the negative of the ground. This is Electrostatic Acceleration.

Ampere’s Law at one time stated that physical positive and negative poles were necessary for an electrostatic field to exist, however this was altered with no evidence whatsoever to support the change. All actual experiment confirms the change in Ampere’s Law is a fraud.

The Schumann Resonance is several pulsed frequencies within the electrostatic field that all organic life is calibrated to and cannot live without.

The buoyancy of an object can actually be changed by increasing the charge in an object.

We live in a Terrarium.

The Earth is Flat.

The Lorentz Transformation and The Michelson-Morley Experiment: How Scientism Was Used to Explain Away The Luminiferous Aether

The Michelson-Morley Experiment didn’t inspire the Lorentz Transformations. The Lorentz Transformations were worked on by many people and were discovered by Lorentz and surely also by many others independently. A short list of people who worked on these Transformations would include Voigt, Fitzgerald, Lorentz, Larmor and Poincaré. The Transformations were part of the invariance group of the Maxwell Equations.

Einstein, infamously, derived the Transformations independently of the Maxwell equations, in his 1904 paper, starting from the two simple postulates that he proposed for Special Relativity. So he is another who should be put on the list.

In fact, while the invariance groups of various quadratic forms were investigated by various mathematicians much earlier on and were known in a sense, it was the Maxwell Equations and the attempt to make a mechanical theory of the Aether that Maxwell believed must carry the oscillations of his fields, that inspired the discovery of The Lorentz Transformations in the context of physics. Since Lorentz was among the first to have discovered them and also did extensive work on the theory of the Luminiferous Aether, and had published on the subject, his name became associated with the Transformations that he used. He did work on the Transformations as late as 1902. It was Henri Poincaré who first described the full invariance group of the Maxwell Equations, which actually has several more generators than those which Lorentz knew. But that was done later on, after 1904.

The Michelson-Morley Experiment was a second order Aether drift experiment that produced a null result. The Michelson and Morley experiment was a very important experiment and a very important result, but Lorentz has his name much more correctly connected with the Transformations.

Incidentally, Einstein said that even without knowing of the Michelson and Morley null result he would have been convinced that Special Relativity was needed. For him, the results of the Fizeau Experiment and the phenomenon of stellar aberration were more than enough.

In physics, The Lorentz Transformations are a six-parameter family of linear Transformations from a coordinate frame in spacetime to another frame that moves at a constant velocity relative to the former. The respective inverse Transformation is then parameterized by the negative of this velocity. The Transformations are named after the Dutch Physicist, Hendrik Lorentz.

Frames of Reference can be divided into two groups: inertial (relative motion with constant velocity) and non-inertial (accelerating, moving in curved paths, rotational motion with constant angular velocity, etc.). The term “Lorentz Transformations” only refers to Transformations between inertial frames, usually in the context of special relativity.

In each reference frame, an observer can use a local coordinate system (usually Cartesian Coordinates in this context) to measure lengths, and a clock to measure time intervals. An event is something that happens at a point in space at an instant of time, or more formally a point in spacetime. The Transformations connect the space and time coordinates of an event as measured by an observer in each frame.

They supersede the Galilean Transformation of Newtonian physics, which assumes an absolute space and time (see Galilean relativity). The Galilean Transformation is a good approximation only at relative speeds much less than the speed of light. Lorentz Transformations have a number of unintuitive features that do not appear in Galilean Transformations. For example, they reflect the fact that observers moving at different velocities may measure different distances, elapsed times, and even different orderings of events, but always such that the speed of light is the same in all inertial reference frames. The invariance of light speed is one of the postulates of special relativity.

Historically, the Transformations were the result of attempts by Lorentz and others to explain how the speed of light was observed to be independent of the reference frame, and to understand the symmetries of the laws of electromagnetism. The Transformations later became a cornerstone for Special Relativity.

The Lorentz Transformation is Linear Transformation. It may include a rotation of space. A rotation-free Lorentz Transformation is called a Lorentz Boost. In Minkowski Space, he mathematical model of spacetime in Special Relativity, the Lorentz Transformations preserve the spacetime interval between any two events. This property is the defining property of a Lorentz Transformation. They describe only the Transformations in which the spacetime event at the origin is left fixed. They can be considered as a hyperbolic rotation of Minkowski Space. The more general set of Transformations that also includes translations is known as The Poincaré Group.

The Michelson-Morley Experiment: No Movement of The Earth Through Space:

In 1887, Albert Michelson and Edward Morley set up a device which split up light: one beam in the direction of the Earth’s rotation, and one at right angles. The two light beams then recombined and hit a photographic plate. The difference is speed of the two beams would create an interference pattern. They expected to measure a speed of 30 km/s as that was the speed of the Earth’s supposed rotation, but instead registered a variable difference of between 1 and 10 km/s each time the experiment was repeated. They called this a “null” result. This proves that the Earth is not moving at all through space, and at the same time, proved the existence of the Aether. The traveling light wasn’t moving with the Earth.

It didn’t stop there, Georges Sagnac, and Henry Gale conducted similar experiments, but on a rotating platform, which again demonstrated the existence of the Aether, already proved by default in 1871 and 1885 by combining the results from George Airy and Foucault’s pendulum, and also in 1887 by the Michelson-Morley experiment.

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Flerf: Flerf is a derogatory name for a person who believes that the Earth is a flat, non-rotating Enclosed Cosmological System, including an innately pressurized Thermodynamic environment consisting of a heterogeneously anisotropic amalgamation of matter and electromagnetic radiation, which is confined by a Firmament defined by quasi-vitreous permeabilities and glassy properties, which exist between lower and upper waters. A Flerf primarily subscribes to empirical and testable methodological science for all substrates of truth.

Glerf: A Glerf is the derogatory name for a Globe Earther who believes he/she lives on a spinning ball in an Outer Space vacuum, which is a Second Law of Thermodynamic violation. Glerfs tend to believe in and worship government agencies such as NASA, CERN, The CIA, and the epistemological cartels of Scientism, as well as worshipping at the alters of Evolutionary Theory, Gravitational Theory, Big Bang Theory, Heliocentrism, Kabbalistic Mysticism, Einsteinian Relativity, Atheism, Pantheism, and Pseudo-Christianity, etc..., as well as believing that Hollywood science fiction films are based upon real empirical science. A Glerf primarily subscribes to theoretical physics, reified and abstract models, speculative mathematics, photoshopped images, and CGI (Computer Generated Images) for all substrates of truth.

Dr. Albert Michelson (1852–1931)

Professors Michelson and Morley were the 2 halves of the famous team who conducted experiments on the speed of light. Dr. Albert Michelson used an interferometer for measuring the speed of light. At that time, all scientists believed in the existence of an invisible Aether which carried light waves. They supposed that the ether would cause a drag on the speed of light as the earth raced around the sun at 30 km/s or over 108,000 km per hour. To their astonishment, no variation in the speed of light was found. An interferometer for measuring the motion of the earth around the sun used by Dr. Michelson in 1887. After serving as professor at Clark University at Worcester, Massachusetts, from 1889 until 1892, Michelson was appointed professor and the first head of the department of physics at the newly organized University of Chicago. With his big salary from Rockefeller, and the Nobel Prize money, Michelson was content not to make WAVES about the non-motion of the Earth.

In 1924, Michelson received a huge grant from the university in order to determine the ROTATION of the Earth by using the speed of light. This test consisted of a mile long 12 inch tunnel with all the air removed. As expected, all the results were NEGATIVE.

Send in The Clowns: Jesuit Stooge Albert Einstein

Special Relativity was conjured up by Einstein to explain away The Michelson-Morley Experiment of 1887, which proved that the Earth is not moving in an orbit around the Sun. By 1900, the proof of the non-motion of the earth did not cause Michelson to get on his knees and acknowledge that the Bible was correct after all. Had he and the “scientific” community done so, the whole evolutionary house of sand would have come crashing down. That is the last thing that the Jesuits wanted. Their answer was to use Albert Einstein to invent a completely new theory of the universe called RELATIVITY to fabricate an illusory universe that could not be supported by any real empirical observations. Einstein was the beginning of goofy, nonsensical, hocus pocus science. The entire empirical narrative shifted from the U.S. to Switzerland and an obscure patent clerk in the Swiss Patent Office named Albert Einstein.

The Luminiferous Aether

Proof of a Stationary Motionless Earth and Aether:

“For those who say they believe and trust in Science, here are Five Famous, but hidden from “education” Peer-reviewed Significant Scientific Experiments, of true Science, using the scientific method, that prove with absolutely irrefutable scientific certainty that the Earth is stationary & motionless as well as proving the existence of the Aether, containing the stars that revolve above the Earth, as the necessary medium always required in which light waves must travel.

These scientific experiments demolish Einstein’s theory of relativity, and by extension, gravity, the spinning globe and the heliocentric model, not to mention the Big Bang theory as well as the theory of Evolution. Conversely, not ONE single scientific experiment has ever detected, never mind proven, a rotating, nor orbiting, globe Earth.

All inconvenient implications of scientific experiments that have proven a stationary motionless Earth, however, have been discarded & swept under the rug of the shocked scientific establishment, in order to uphold at all cost, the pseudo-scientific proofless theory and religious blind faith belief in the Copernican principle and heliocentric model.

Obviously, due to the questions that would inevitably arise, resulting in the whole proofless heliocentric spinning globe theory falling apart, these experiments are not taught in schools or Universities, unless simply mentioned as allegedly incorrect theories, that were conveniently replaced when Einstein came along and simply announced that the Aether did not exist, with no evidence what-so-ever to support or prove his claim, because of the inconvenient reality that these experiments in fact proved.

Any cluelessly ignorant parrot-sheep triggered with cognitive dissonance to ridicule, insult or claim anything other than the verifiable scientific facts of reality proven in the above detailed experiments, will only have a chance of having their comments responded to once they have provided the proofs requested in the €10,000 10 Globe-Proof Challenges for Globetards, https://postimg.cc/LJQYdZp5 that they will then realize they will inevitably fail to provide a single proof for same as all in history who tried and failed before them.”

5 Hidden Peer-reviewed Scientific Experiments that prove a stationary motionless Earth:

Nikola Tesla Quotes on Aether:

“There manifests itself in the fully developed being , Man, a desire mysterious, inscrutable and irresistible: to imitate nature, to create, to work himself the wonders he perceives.... Long ago he recognized that all perceptible matter comes from a primary substance, or tenuity beyond conception, filling all space, the Akasha or luminiferous Aether, which is acted upon by the life giving Prana or creative force, calling into existence, in never ending cycles all things and phenomena. The primary substance, thrown into infinitesimal whirls of prodigious velocity, becomes gross matter; the force subsiding, the motion ceases and matter disappears, reverting to the primary substance.”

--Nikola Tesla

This conceptualization of Aether matches Maxwell’s statements about Aether behaving as “Wheels and pulleys” and furthermore supports the Thompson (Lord Kelvin) vortex ring model of the atom which is now being re-investigated through inviscid fluid dynamics.

--See Ross Anderson and Robert Brady of Cambridge

Excerpt from Tesla’s prepared statement for his 81st birthday (July 10, 1937):

“Only the existence of a field of force can account for the motions of the bodies as observed, and its assumption dispenses with space curvature. All literature on this subject is futile and destined to oblivion. So are all attempts to explain the workings of the universe without recognizing the existence of the ether and the indispensable function it plays in the phenomena. My second discovery was of a physical truth of the greatest importance. As I have searched the entire scientific records in more than a half dozen languages for a long time without finding the least anticipation, I consider myself the original discoverer of this truth, which can be expressed by the statement: There is no energy in matter other than that received from the environment. –Nikola Tesla

Once again this indicates a vortex model of matter in which the energy of an atom is like the energy of a tornado: a localization of the energy of a larger system.

Various Other Quotes Attributed to Tesla:

“A good example for such an interaction becomes apparent in gravitation, which should rather be named, universal compression. I think the material bodies do not gravitate between each other but it is the ether that makes one material body to press to another.”

“We wrongly call this phenomenon gravitation.”

“We can also feel Aether’s reaction when sudden acceleration or braking.”

“The stars, planets and all the universe appeared from the ether when some part of it, due to certain reasons, became less dense.”

“It can be compared with formation of blebs [air bubbles] in boiling water although such a comparison is only rough. The Aether tries to return itself to its initial state by compressing our world, but intrinsic electric charge within material the world substance obstructs this. It is similar to that when the water compresses blebs [air bubbles] filled with hot water steam. Until the steam does get cold the water is unable to compress the bleb. With time, having lost the intrinsic electric charge, our world will be compressed with the ether and is going to turn into Aether.”

“Having come out of the Aether once - so it will go back into the Aether.”

– Nikola Tesla

Gravity and The Aetheric Field:

Gravity, misnamed, is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the magnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric field.

In electromagnetism, a dielectric (or dielectric material or dielectric medium) is an electrical insulator that can be polarized by an applied electric field. When a dielectric material is placed in an electric field, electric charges do not flow through the material as they do in an electrical conductor, but instead they shift, only slightly, from their average equilibrium positions, causing dielectric polarization.

Matter behaves in such a way as to obey both the ferrous and non-ferrous dielectric and magnetic properties of The Aetheric field. The density of objects, as well as their index of buoyancy in the Aetheric field, is derived from this interrelationship between magnetic and dielectric properties in The Aether.

Objects need not be ferrous nor necessarily “magnetic”, per se, to be effected by The Aetheric field, since it is not the object that is causing repulsion or attraction, but rather, it the exclusive property of Aetheric field perturbation that causes any movement of objects, or light, for that matter. Magnetism is not one thing, and the point is that when both magnetic and dielectric properties conjoin to create perturbations in The Aetheric field, we witness movement in matter.

A Simple Analogy to Illustrate Perturbation of The Aetheric Field:

As an analogy, think of it this way.

If I drop a marble into a jar of water, it falls at a certain rate.

But if I drop the same marble in a jar of maple syrup, it falls as different rate.

What caused the change in the rate of descent?

Was it the marble and some special magnetic properties that it has?

No, it was the field, or medium, in which the marble was dropped that dictates the rate of descent. Maple syrup is denser than water, and so the marble responds, in kind.

And so, though ferrous objects will respond more dramatically to direct magnetic fields, ALL objects are affected by the mere existence of The Aetheric field, regardless of their magnetic properties. In other words, The Aetheric field is not merely a magnetic field. Rather, it exists as the interplay between both magnetic and dielectric (non-magnetic) potentialities, acting as a singular unified substrate, or Aetheric perturbation modality, for all matter, whether ferrous (magnetic) or not.

And any disturbance (perturbation) of The Aether will translate as mechanical motion. Again, Gravity is a completely extraneous, unconfirmed, and unnecessary variable to the equation of mechanical motion.

Luminiferous Aether According to The Heliocentric Theory:

“Luminiferous Aether or ether (”luminiferous”, meaning “light-bearing”) was the postulated medium for the propagation of light. It was invoked to explain the ability of the apparently wave-based light to propagate through empty space (a vacuum), something that waves should not be able to do. The assumption of a spatial plenum of luminiferous Aether, rather than a spatial vacuum, provided the theoretical medium that was required by wave theories of light.

The Aether hypothesis was the topic of considerable debate throughout its history, as it required the existence of an invisible and infinite material with no interaction with physical objects. As the nature of light was explored, especially in the 19th century, the physical qualities required of an Aether became increasingly contradictory. By the late 1800s, the existence of the Aether was being questioned, although there was no physical theory to replace it.

The negative outcome of the Michelson–Morley experiment (1887) suggested that the Aether did not exist, a finding that was confirmed in subsequent experiments through the 1920s. This led to considerable theoretical work to explain the propagation of light without an Aether. A major breakthrough was the theory of relativity, which could explain why the experiment failed to see Aether but was more broadly interpreted to suggest that it was not needed. The Michelson-Morley experiment, along with the blackbody radiator and photoelectric effect, was a key experiment in the development of modern physics, which includes both relativity and quantum theory, the latter of which explains the particle-like nature of light.”

--Wikipedia

Wikipedia was disproven countless times, as it was shown by modern physics that Light requires a medium for its propagation, which was Michelson and Morley’s Aether, all along.