Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

Gregory Lessing Garrett’s Newsletter

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Dr. J. S. NaDoli's avatar
Dr. J. S. NaDoli
1h

A ture magnum opus. This work should form the foundation for all Believers' homeschooling curriculum; second only to the Bible. Well done (Matt 25:21).

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overflowing ashtray's avatar
overflowing ashtray
6h

with this one, you kicked the "blue ball spinning in space" out of the park :)

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