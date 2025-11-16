The phrase, “Thou doth protest too much.”, means that someone who is denying something too strongly may be hiding the truth. The expression comes from William Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet,, where Queen Gertrude speaks the line, “The lady doth protest too much, methinks”. The quote is used today when someone’s excessive denial raises suspicion of their sincerity.

With that in mind, if Flat Earth is so absurd and completely wrong, why would so many millions of Heliocentrists ever want to protest against it on Facebook, hour after hour? Why even waste the time protesting with such rage and ridicule if it’s such a nothing topic? Why expend all that energy aimed at a subject that is supposed to be so meaningless to them? Why are they so deeply offended by the topic if it’s so absolutely incorrect? Why is this one topic such a threat to their daily existence and trust in science that they need to flood Facebook Flat Earth Groups to attack Enclosed Cosmologists with such venom and mockery?

Me thinks they protest so much because they sense that it is, indeed, at some deeper level, the greatest real threat to their Faith and Belief in a Scientism Worldview, Outer Space, The Moon Landing, The Big Bang, Evolution, Gravity, NASA, and all things Atheistic. It is the greatest threat to their worldview in modern history, and they must, therefore, defend their position, relentlessly, with every means and sarcastic strategy possible.