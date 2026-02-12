This Video Illustrates Scenarios Where Heliocentrists Swear That Earth Curvature is Involved When, in fact, Objects Thought to Have Gone Over a Curve Can Easily be Brought Back Into View
30 miles of zoom should be 600 feet of curvature. 30 miles X 30 miles X 8 inches / 12 is 600 feet of curvature. You shouldn’t be able to see either one of those ships. Especially, since he actually zoomed in on the beach that he was standing on and was nowhere near 600 feet off of the water.
So where is the curvature?
When he zooms back toward himself, you can see the ship disappear.
But no curvature appeared.
No evidence of it.
