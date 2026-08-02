Neil deGrasse Tyson:

“I think we all know that if Earth were really flat, cats would have pushed everything off the surface of it by now.”

My Response:

I think we all know that if Earth were really flat, pseudoscience Actor-Physicists like Neil DeGrasse would not need to constantly generate content that mocks the Flat Earth hypothesis to dissuade the indoctrinated masses from looking into the matter too deeply.

It’s too late, pseudoscience clown, Neil DeGrasse.

The proverbial “cat is already out of the bag”…pun intended.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is Essentially Selling You a Heliocentric Bong Hit Fantasy That You Have To Be Really High to Believe

Neil deGrasse Tyson:

“To make this journey, we’ll have to use our imagination…our mind’s eye.”

…….…because none of it is real!

Cosmos on Weed with Neil deGrasse Tyson:

They Are All IMDb-Registered Actors:

First and foremost, Neil deGrasse Tyson amounts to nothing more than another IMDb-registered actor, not an Astrophysicist. And what do actors do for a living? They are professional liars. That’s the job description. You read the lines and narratives that you are told to read. You are under no obligation to believe anything you are reading.

Likewise, “Billions of Stuff,” Carl Sagan, Bill Nye The Pseudoscience Guy, Fake Scientist Stephen Hawking, Theoretical Magician Michio Kaku, Soy Boy Brian Cox, etc., are all actors registered with IMDb.

We have an entire scientific infrastructure today built entirely upon science frauds and scientism shills, working for higher occult agendas.

Science Fiction Fantasy Productions:

The Origin of the Universe With Neil deGrasse Tyson:

Scientism Sorcery:

Thank God Freemason, Carl Sagan, Always Reminded us of the Million, Billion, Trillion, Million, Billion, Trillion Stars, Galaxies, Evolutionary Years, and Light Years in The Cosmos…

The most ridiculous claims in a Million, Billion, Trillion years…

Carl Sagan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and NASA Make it Up as They Go Along.

Baffle Them With Bullshit!

Dazzle Them With Big Numbers!

Carl Sagan “100 Billion Galaxies each W/100 Billion Stars”:

Carl Sagan - Millions, Billions and Trillions. All the illions from Cosmos and in order: