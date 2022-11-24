Thermodynamic Equilibrium is an axiomatic concept of Thermodynamics. It is an internal state of a single thermodynamic system, or a relation between several thermodynamic systems connected by more or less permeable or impermeable WALLS. In Thermodynamic Equilibrium, there are no net macroscopic flows of matter or of energy, within a system or between systems. In a system that is in its own state of internal Thermodynamic Equilibrium, no macroscopic change occurs.

Gravity, Thermodynamic Equilibrium, The Earth’s Atmosphere, and Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation:

Now, with respect to Thermodynamic Equilibrium and The Earth’s Atmosphere, Gravity cannot come to the rescue because at the highest altitudes of The Earth’s Atmosphere, the molecular density is so sparse that there is an insufficient mass to satisfy Newton’s Universal Law of Gravitation’s requirement for significant mass as a function of gravitational attraction. Mass is a fundamental measurement of how much matter an object contains. Weight is a measurement of the gravitational force on an object. It not only depends on the object's mass, but also on its location. We have seen that in the Universal Law of Gravitation the crucial quantity is mass. In popular language mass and weight are often used to mean the same thing; in reality they are related but quite different things. What we commonly call weight, in Newtonian terms, is really just the “gravitational” force exerted on an object of a certain mass.

Hence, both the insignificant molecular mass of higher altitudes, as well as their high-altitude location many miles above The Earth, create an insufficient condition for gravitational attraction to hold the Earth’s Atmosphere down around The Earth.

Atmospheric pressure gradients, without containment, cannot remain intact. And without high-altitude molecular density, which relates to mass and Gravity in Newton’s gravitational attraction equations, gravitational attraction has zero power to prohibit the vacuum of space from ripping the Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients off from the Earth in nanoseconds, as the layers of atmospheric pressure seek thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space

Newton’s Laws of Gravitational Attraction and how gravitational attraction works are a function of MASS, not WEIGHT. Heliocentrists conflate two different things when they think mass is the same as weight. Weight is a MEASUREMENT of the gravitational force on an object, not a force in itself that pushes objects down. It is merely a measurement. Mass is the variable that Newton’s Gravitational Attraction equation deals with. And at the highest altitudes, mass is virtually non-existent.

Additionally, the 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure at the Earth’s surface is a function of ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE, not GRAVITY, according to Physics. And at the highest altitudes, this 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure reduces to virtually zero. Thus, without some form of containment around the Earth’s atmosphere, there is nothing to prevent the Earth’s atmosphere from expanding out into the vacuum void of Outer Space. To do so would be a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics.

Each successive higher-pressure layer of The Earth’s layers of atmosphere, which exist at a low altitudes, will obey The Second Law of Thermodynamics and usher ever upward towards The Earth’s lower atmospheric pressure layers, which exist at the higher altitudes, to fill whatever emptiness it can, all the way up to Earth’s top gaseous atmospheric layer, which lay contiguous to the comparable zero vacuum pressure of Outer Space.

From there, the vacuum of Outer Space is continuous with the high-to-low pressure transference that went on at lower altitudes. It is a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics for these layers of continuous and contiguous atmosphere to remain stuck to a spinning ball against the vacuum of Outer Space.

Hence, The Heliocentric Model fails based upon its own internal inconsistencies, unscientific underpinnings, Thermodynamic violations, and blatant contradictions.

Expansion would occur as The Earth’s atmospheric gradients seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space. The atmosphere would then expand out into the vacuum void in nanoseconds, leaving the Earth with zero atmosphere, instantaneously…if the Heliocentric Model was true.

But it is not true, and that is why we still have atmosphere.

Hence, the Earth is an enclosed system, and not an imaginary spinning ball flying through a vacuum void.

There is zero barrier between Earth and the vacuum void…no wall at all.

Nothing.

And this is why The Heliocentric Model is so utterly preposterous and erroneous.

I am not sure yet if it the Heliocentrist’s lack of formal education in science that is preventing them from understanding the relationship between Newton’s gravitational attraction equations and the successive molecular density of The Earth’s atmospheric layers, or just some reading comprehension problem that they have, but nevertheless, Gravity requires mass to work, and at the higher altitudes the mass quotient approaches zero, therefore, rendering Gravity totally ineffective.