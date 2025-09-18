In The Heliocentric Model, Gravity is measured as how fast objects accelerate towards each other. The average gravitational pull of the Earth is said to be 9.8 meters per second squared (m/s2). The statement that “things accelerate toward the Earth at 9.8 meters per second squared” means that, in the absence of air resistance, the velocity of a falling object increases by approximately 9.8m/s² every second. This value, known as the acceleration due to Gravity, represents the rate at which an object’s speed changes as it falls towards the Earth’s surface.

In other words, 9.8m/s² is a measurement of how fast alleged Gravity is said to cause you to accelerate downwards. For instance, if you’re falling at 10m/s, one second later you're falling at 19.8m/s. That means you're getting faster at a rate of 9.8m/s every second, or 9.8 meters per second per second. That could be written as 9.8m/s/s, but that’s mathematically equivalent to 9.8m/s². There’s no such thing, obviously, as a “squared second”, but that’s how the math works out.

Additionally, in The Heliocentric Model, there is a terminal falling velocity when falling. It’s the maximum constant speed an object in freefall achieves when the downward force of alleged Gravity is balanced by the upward force of air resistance (or fluid resistance), which is the upward buoyant force. This speed varies for different objects based on their shape, mass, size, and the density of the surrounding air.

For example, based upon air resistance, the terminal speed of a skydiver in a belly-to-earth (i.e., face down) free fall position is about 55 m/s (180 ft/s). This speed is the asymptotic limiting value of the speed, and the forces acting on the body balance each other more and more closely as the terminal speed is approached. In this example, a speed of 50.0% of terminal speed is reached after only about 3 seconds, while it takes 8 seconds to reach 90%, 15 seconds to reach 99%, and so on.

But What is Really Behind Downward Acceleration? Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector

Weight also plays a critical role in all this:

Weight is not caused by gravitational pull, as modern pseudoscience says. Weight is the difference between the dielectric displacement within a mass and the dielectric displacement outside the mass in the Aetheric wind, creating a downward vector in the direction of the negative polarity, as the Aetheric wind “blows” through a mass. For example, if you increase the volume of water in a bucket, it will possess more weight as that increase in volume displacement interacts with the surrounding Aetheric field’s dielectric displacement. In other words, weight is a function of the relationship between The Aetheric Field and the electron displacement of an object, combining the effects of both the external electric field and the polarization of the material, with dielectric displacement mediating coherence between these field modalities. Therefore, weight, misnamed “Gravity,” is merely a property of dielectric differentials in The Aether, in conjunction with the “molecular density” and buoyancy conferred to objects by the magnetic and dielectric properties of The Aetheric Field. Objects need not be ferrous nor necessarily “magnetic,” per se, to be effected by The Aetheric field, since it is not the object that is causing repulsion or attraction, but rather, it is the exclusive property of Aetheric Field perturbation that causes any movement of objects, or light, for that matter. Magnetism is not one thing, and the point is that when both magnetic and dielectric properties conjoin to create perturbations in The Aetheric field, we witness movement in matter. The net result is that incoherent electrostatic acceleration helps to create the downward vector.

Weight more specifically is:

· Location Specific

· Medium Specific

· Vector Specific

· Magnitude Specific

· Phase Specific

· Field Coherency Specific

How Incoherent Electrostatic Acceleration Creates The Downward Vector:

Two Poorly Designed Experiments

Video One:

The following video seeks to discredit The Flat Earth Model, but in actuality, it supports it because the entire experiment is performed in an enclosed system, exactly as The Earth is with a Firmament. Subsequently, the experimenter is not exclusively testing for acceleration or the motion of The Earth since he has not isolated an independent variable, but rather, has introduced the added variable of pressure caused by containment into his experiment, which, in effect, will alter the expected outcome.

As long as pressure is a variable, all acceleration observations or presumed causes are tainted by this added variable. In empirical experimentation, one must have only one independent variable for which you are testing. It must be isolated through experimental controls.

In the following video, the conclusion was arrived at without accounting for the role of pressure in a contained system. In an experiment, an extraneous variable is any variable that you’re not investigating that can potentially affect the outcomes of your research study. If left uncontrolled, extraneous variables can lead to inaccurate conclusions about the relationship between independent and dependent variables.

Acceleration Vs. Free Fall Experiment - No Acceleration Detected In Free Fall:

Video Two:

Weight and Buoyancy Experiment - No Effects of Motion Detected In Free Fall:

Commentary on Video:

First: The slinky will stretch itself if you elevate it and hold onto the first few rings and release the rest, no force applied. This does not occur in exactly the same way in a pressurized container like a water bottle where the upward buoyant force is present.

Second: Did you not notice the water pressure change when you dropped the unit? The changing water pressure from the bottom of the container to the top forced the trapped air at the top to the bottom at the same time, and by the same principle, allowed the slinky to contract and force the ball down, again illustrating the effect of pressure in relation to the upward buoyant force, but not an illustration of an acceleration vector.

A Look at Displacement and Acceleration From The Heliocentric Perspective

In any frame of reference where acceleration is occurring, a fluid like water will be displaced opposite to the direction of that acceleration. The phenomenon is an extension of Archimedes' principle, which describes buoyancy in a gravitational field.

The key takeaway is that water (and other fluids) always moves to fill the space where the net force is weakest. Under normal circumstances, this force is Gravity, so denser objects sink and less dense objects float. When an additional acceleration is introduced, it creates a new force and a new pressure gradient, causing the fluid to shift.

How it works:

A “fake Gravity: is Created: Acceleration creates an inertial force that, from the fluid's perspective, is indistinguishable from Gravity. The fluid, being denser than a submerged object, is pushed toward the direction of the total force, displacing the lighter object in the opposite direction.

Pressure Gradients Change: Buoyancy is caused by the difference in pressure between the top and bottom of a submerged object. The pressure at the bottom is greater due to the weight of the fluid above it. An external acceleration will alter this pressure gradient, changing the direction of the net buoyant force.

Examples of Water Displacement Under Acceleration:

A Helium Balloon in a Car: When a car accelerates forward, the air inside is pushed toward the back of the car. This creates a pressure gradient, causing the less dense helium balloon to be "displaced" forward, in the same direction as the car's acceleration.

Water in a Glass: If you rapidly move a glass of water forward, the water will splash out the back. From the water's perspective, it is being pushed backward, so it moves in the opposite direction.

A Submarine Diving: A submarine alters its buoyancy by taking on or expelling water from ballast tanks. This allows it to accelerate vertically, displacing water to move up or down through the surrounding fluid.

Density and Buoyancy and the Idea of Force

Why Things Rise or Fall: Eric Dubay’s Explanation:

Density and Buoyancy are interconnected concepts related to the behavior of objects in fluids. Density, defined as mass per unit volume, determines whether an object will float or sink in a fluid. Buoyancy, on the other hand, is the upward force exerted by a fluid that opposes the weight of an immersed object.

The Buoyant Force is directly related to the density of the fluid and the volume of the object submerged, and it can be understood through Archimedes’ Principle:

1. Density is best defined as the amount of mass per unit volume of a substance. It essentially tells you how heavy something is for its size, or how much matter is packed into a given space. A substance with a high density has more mass packed into a smaller volume compared to a substance with low density.

2. Buoyancy is the tendency of an object to float in a fluid. All liquids and gases exert an upward force known as The Buoyant Force on any object immersed in them. Buoyancy results from the differences in pressure acting on opposite sides of an object immersed in a static fluid.

3. Force, in Physics, is defined as an external event that changes or tends to change the state of the body once applied. If the body is in motion, it comes to rest, and if at rest, then it will come to motion. It can also cause a change in the direction, shape, size, etc….of the body. Forces can be categorized based on whether or not they require direct physical contact between objects to exert an influence. (i.e., Contact Forces versus Action-at-a-Distance Forces).

One thing to remember is that Density is not a force. It is simply the amount of mass per unit volume of a substance. However Buoyancy is a force. It’s a force that pushes things upwards, which satisfies the definition of a force…something that pushes. Density does not push or pull. It simply is the amount of mass per unit volume of a substance. For example, when the tide comes in, any objects less dense than water are pushed up by the physical ocean water.

Additionally, a force is not necessarily needed to create a downward vector. Rather, there is simply an interplay between the relative density of an object and the density of the medium it inhabits. If any force must be invoked, it is the upwards Buoyancy force, which is classified by Physics a real measurable force, whereas, Gravity is merely a hypothetical fiction which was re-classified in 1915 by Einstein as not a force at all, but rather, the effect of a 4th dimensional pseudo Riemannian bending of space and time, caused by the uneven distribution of mass in a geodesic framework.

Again, if an object is less dense than the medium it inhabits, it will rise upwards, which demonstrates positive buoyancy. If an object is denser than the medium it inhabits, it will sink downwards, which demonstrates negative buoyancy. A submarine is a prime example of The Buoyant Force. Fill the ballast tanks with water and the submarine will sink downwards (negative buoyancy), and now blow the water back out of the ballast tanks and the submarine will, once again, rise upwards (positive buoyancy), and without any resistance from The Theory of Gravity. In other words, Newton’s Apple didn’t fall from the tree and hit him on the head because of some undetectable force pulling it downwards. It fell because the apple was denser than the air it was falling through, and if Newton would have had a bucket of water for the apple to fall into, he would have discovered the upward buoyant force and its relationship to object density, as well.

Hence, there is no such thing as Gravity pulling everything down. There is only equilibrium. Every object falls, not from any gravitational force, but from the natural design of Nature, where an object falls until it finds a medium denser than itself, and then it floats as it hits a real and impenetrable barrier to its decent. The idea that a downward force is required for things to descend is a misinterpretation of Natural Law. The Natural Laws of Physics are fundamental principles that describe how the universe behaves. They are concise statements, often expressed mathematically, that explain patterns observed in nature. These laws are based on empirical evidence and are considered fundamental because they govern the behavior of matter and energy.

As such, Natural Laws are primarily descriptive, as opposed to being causative. Causes for behavior can take any number of manifestations, whereas, descriptions are simply empirical observations and measurements of objects and events, which is really what Natural Law and Science are concerned with. Subsequently, invoking fictional causations like Newtonian Gravity are beyond the scope of Natural Law. They are speculations, not empirically identifiable forces such as we see with the upwards Buoyant Force, Electromagnetic Force, Spring Force, Electrostatic Force, and Air Resistance, etc…

Turning The Tables on Gravitational Downward Vector Rhetoric

Lastly, what is very odd and suspiciously revealing is that Heliocentrists will demand endlessly for evidence of a downward force, if not Gravity, to create the downward vector, but you will almost never hear them speak of the necessity of an upward Buoyant Force to explain why things rise. They are fixated upon the Gravitational pull theory so much that they abandon all else on Physics, like the upward Buoyant Force, which is actually acknowledged by academia as a real measurable force. For all intents and purposes and every practical sense, one may as well say that it is the natural inclination for all things to rise from The Buoyant Force unless the presence of The Buoyant Force is absent. It’s really the same as the Heliocentric logic for the necessity of a downward force, just in reverse. It works both ways, and it turns the tables on The Helioelectric downward vector rhetoric, as well as exposing it for the bias that it is.

Contact Forces versus Action-at-a-Distance Forces

Contact Forces:

Contact Forces are forces that arise from the interaction of objects that are physically touching, including friction, tension, normal force, and applied force.

Examples Include:

Friction: The force that opposes motion when two surfaces are in contact and sliding against each other.

Normal Force: The support force exerted by a surface when an object rests on it, acting perpendicular to the surface.

Tension: The pulling force transmitted through a string, rope, cable, or similar object when it's pulled taut.

Applied Force: Any push or pull exerted by one object on another.

Air Resistance: A type of friction experienced by objects moving through the air.

Muscular Force: The force exerted by muscles to move objects.

Spring Force: The force exerted by a spring when it is compressed or stretched.

Impact forces: Forces that occur during collisions.

Elastic forces: Forces associated with the deformation and recovery of materials.

Compression: A force that squeezes or crushes an object.

Action-at-a-Distance Forces:

Action-at-a-Distance Forces act between objects without the need for physical contact.

Examples include:

Electromagnetic Force: (acting between charged particles or magnets), and the strong and weak nuclear forces.

Magnetic Force: This force arises from the interaction of moving electric charges. Magnets exert magnetic forces on each other, even when they are not in contact.

Electric Force: This force arises from the interaction of electric charges. Charged objects exert forces on each other, attracting opposite charges and repelling like charges, even when they are not in contact.

Electrostatic Force: The electrostatic force is the force of attraction or repulsion between electrically charged objects. It is one of the fundamental forces of nature and is described by Coulomb’s Law.

There is no such thing as Gravity pulling everything down. There is only equilibrium. Every object falls until it finds a medium denser than itself, and then it floats.