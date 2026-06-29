First of all, There is no Evidence of Outer Space Being Real:

Atmospheric pressure gradients, without containment, cannot remain intact. And without high-altitude molecular density, which relates to mass and Gravity in Newton’s gravitational attraction equations, gravitational attraction has zero power to prohibit the vacuum of space from ripping the Earth’s atmospheric pressure gradients off from the Earth in nanoseconds, as the layers of atmospheric pressure seek thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space.

Newton’s Laws of Gravitational Attraction and how gravitational attraction works are a function of MASS, not WEIGHT. Heliocentrists conflate two different things when they think mass is the same as weight. Weight is a MEASUREMENT of the gravitational force on an object, not a force in itself that pushes objects down. It is merely a measurement. Mass is the variable that Newton’s Gravitational Attraction equation deals with. And at the highest altitudes, mass is virtually non-existent.

Additionally, the 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure at the Earth’s surface is a function of ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE, not GRAVITY, according to Physics. And at the highest altitudes, this 14.7 lbs. for every square inch pressure reduces to virtually zero. Thus, without some form of containment around the Earth’s atmosphere, there is nothing to prevent the Earth’s atmosphere from expanding out into the vacuum void of Outer Space. To do so would be a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics.

Each successive higher-pressure layer of The Earth’s layers of atmosphere, which exist at a low altitudes, will obey The Second Law of Thermodynamics and usher ever upward towards The Earth’s lower atmospheric pressure layers, which exist at the higher altitudes, to fill whatever emptiness it can, all the way up to Earth’s top gaseous atmospheric layer, which lay contiguous to the comparable zero vacuum pressure of Outer Space.

From there, the vacuum of Outer Space is continuous with the high-to-low pressure transference that went on at lower altitudes. It is a violation of The Laws of Thermodynamics for these layers of continuous and contiguous atmosphere to remain stuck to a spinning ball against the vacuum of Outer Space.

Hence, The Heliocentric Model fails based upon its own internal inconsistencies, unscientific underpinnings, Thermodynamic violations, and blatant contradictions.

Expansion would occur as The Earth’s atmospheric gradients seek Thermodynamic equilibrium with the vacuum of space. The atmosphere would then expand out into the vacuum void in nanoseconds, leaving the Earth with zero atmosphere, instantaneously…if the Heliocentric Model was true.

But it is not true, and that is why we still have atmosphere.

Hence, the Earth is an enclosed system, and not an imaginary spinning ball flying through a vacuum void.

There is zero barrier between Earth and the vacuum void…no wall at all.

Nothing.

And this is why The Heliocentric Model is so utterly preposterous and erroneous.

I am not sure yet if it is the Heliocentrist’s lack of formal education in science that is preventing them from understanding the relationship between Newton’s gravitational attraction equations and the successive molecular density of The Earth’s atmospheric layers, or just some reading comprehension problem that they have, but nevertheless, Gravity requires mass to work, and at the higher altitudes the mass quotient approaches zero, therefore, rendering Gravity totally ineffective.

And Now, Back to The Voyager One Myth

How is Voyager 1 still sending signals after 50 years of wear and tear from 25 billion kilometers away, with equipment with less computing power than your phone? The explanation is the use of a Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator (RTG).

Here is the Official Story and You Decide if You Believe it:

“Voyager 1 communicates from over 25 billion kilometers away using a surprisingly simple radio transmitter (roughly 20 watts, about as weak as a refrigerator bulb). Its continued success relies on a dwindling nuclear power source, remote software updates, and the massive antennas on Earth.

Voyager 1’s half-century journey relies on a few key elements:

Nuclear Power: The probe has no solar panels; instead, it uses a Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator (RTG). The RTG generates electricity from the natural heat of decaying plutonium-238.

Power Conservation: Because the RTG degrades, the spacecraft loses about 4 watts of power annually. To keep the probe functioning, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have systematically shut down heaters and non-essential science instruments.

Remote Software Patches: Despite Voyager 1 relying on primitive 1970s hardware and 69 KB of memory, NASA engineers can still troubleshoot the probe across space. For example, they can fix failed memory chips by rewriting and shifting code remotely.

The Deep Space Network: The true heavy lifting is done on Earth. NASA’s Deep Space Network utilizes massive, highly sensitive antennas capable of detecting Voyager’s incredibly faint signal—which hits the antenna at less than one part in 10 quadrillion—after a nearly 23-hour, one-way journey across the cosmos.”

Sound legit?

Or is it all science fiction?

Side Note

Remote Software Patches: Why This Fails on Standard Consumer RAM:

If you are dealing with a standard PC or laptop experiencing traditional RAM (Random Access Memory) failure, rewriting code will not help.